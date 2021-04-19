‘Everyone Wins’ Nominee Gift Bag Brings Golden Delight to Oscars Week

Hollywood’s Awards Season and all of its usual toppings have been different just like everything else this past year. But, one thing stands strong – the power of a meaningful gift.

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be independently producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags. Just as the ceremony itself has adapted to unique circumstances, so too has the gift bag evolved this year. The iconic show’s superstar nominees such as Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis, Andra Day and Carey Mulligan will be treated to a bevy of congratulatory gifts with purpose.

“We’ve been going through production and getting ready for deliveries and putting the bag together,” said Lash Fary, Founder of Distinctive Assets, during an interview last week. “One of the big wows that came out of putting this particular bag together is that it probably doesn’t look that different from the outside, but we had made a very specific effort to say we want everything that we’re including this year to be a brand that embraces diversity with inclusion, health, and philanthropy…I actually realized it was very heartwarming and uplifting that so many of the brands that we’ve been working with for years – like household name brand Postmates – are already doing amazing things for local communities in the world.”

The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags have been independently produced by Distinctive Assets for nearly two decades. They will once again be delivered to nominees in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress and Best Director categories.

This year’s gift bonanza will be safely delivered by Postmates and features their limited edition high- design Postmates Don’t Cookbook, a premium assortment of indulgent chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Cookies, a Bonfire x Defy:Disaster collaborative t-shirt and tote bag which raise money for disaster relief efforts, a PETA emergency hammer to save dogs trapped in hot cars, Hollowtips 24k gold vape cartridges, a personalized sneakerbox from a Kicksnation personal sneaker shopper and a deluxe beauty box from Miage Transformative Skincare.

Lucky nominees will also receive the following: personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky, fitness lifestyle package from Andrea Marcellus, consultation with world-renowned cosmetic surgeon and liposuction specialist Dr. Su of Art Lipo Plastic Surgery, AdVenture Media x Taillard Capital NFT-authenticated digital art, British M Annatto Hair Oil, C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection, Change-Maker Village anti-racist children’s book from Once Upon a Blume, Ciot New York kitchen/bath remodel collaboration, Comvita Certified UMF 10+ Super Premium Manuka Honey, Cozy Earth ultra-soft sustainably-sourced bamboo & silk loungewear, Cup of Té Luxe Gold Organic Tea Starter Kit, D.O.S.E. by Daybreaker on-demand dance + movement + mindfulness classes, Elixinol Good Night CBD capsules, Exploding Kittens’ hit competitive games A Game of Cat & Mouth + Poetry for Neanderthals, FIRE/ICE High Performance Hemp Salve by Fifth Element (5E), mind/body/spirit renewal at the famed Golden Door luxury spa resort, Happiest Tee luxury sweatshirts, The Happiness Planner guided journals (and lifetime app subscription), HFactor Hydrogen Infused Water, Hotsy Totsy Haus Healing Moon Natural Crystal Bath Bombs, personalized digital consulting with Isaac Rudansky, Isa Lazo luxurious body oil + body scrub, IV on Call concierge infusion service, Kanai Organics Turmeric & Apricot Face Scrub, Karma Nuts Sweet & Savory Collections of air- roasted cashews, Lilac 11 “beauty of well-being” gift set, LOCI premium vegan sneakers, stylish luxury socks from London Sock Company, Maison Construction complimentary project management, MoxēHub angel investment coaching session, EEG-powered sleep tracking and meditation with Muse S: The Brain Sensing Headband, 99GUARD #HowToSaveALife Medical-Grade Face Masks, OMGigi shaman-blessed jewelry with handcrafted tourmaline trinket tray from Madame’s Apothecary, a one- year supply of Oxygenetix breathable foundation along with complimentary micro needling treatment from Nassif MD, low-key luxury all-inclusive getaway with a dash of roughness at Pater Noster – a home on the horizon, convertible wristband/protective face mask from Ryst Mask, SalTerrae broad- spectrum Hemp Intimate Oils, Soul Shropshire Relax Candle to support well-being, sound healing with the Taiyi Institute Sound Acupuncture Device, ultra-premium special reserve Tequila Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino, Tractive GPS location & activity tracker for pets, Tribute.co collaborative video montage, Trust Me Vodka limited-edition artist series vodka, luxury vintage sunglasses with custom lenses from Vintage Eyewear, Violet breast health supplements and Weed 91 Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag,” says Distinctive Assets founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary. “This year’s ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag is one of my favorites we have ever assembled because it represents a lot more than just a bag full of free stuff. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it.”

Cover art by – Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplash