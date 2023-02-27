Connect with us

Awards Season Gets Golden with Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag

Awards Season just got a lot more golden.
Distinctive Asset is yet again producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag around.
This year’s top acting and directing nominees including Austin
Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and inspire…regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.
“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor
goal. This is a straightforward win/win,” says Fary. “These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products. Marketing and advertising can and must co-exist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn’t frivolity; it is basic economics.”
The 2023 nominee gift bonanza features the full line of Miage ultra-luxury transformative
skincare products, ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol, Havaianas colorful “beach getaway” flip flops + luggage combo, a curated luxurious gift set of hand-harvested gourmet dates from Bateel, Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse Italian island vacation hideaway and an ultimate breathtaking Canadian escape at The Lifestyle 10-acre estate.
Lucky nominees will also receive All Better Co. plant-powered first aid, ultra-premium
Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave, Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness
bath ritual sets, Art Lipo body sculpting, Bauman Medical comprehensive hair restoration
services and hair wellness products, Beli vitality and fertility supplements, Benigna Parfums Royal Essence Collection, blanc par rouGe gourmet maple collection, Blush Silks beauty pillowcases, Bored Rebel graphic undershirts, C60 Sexy edible massage oil by C60 Purple Power, CLIF Thins healthy snacks, sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, a deck of Daily Energy Cards, DAX Hair Care grooming products, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Effecti-cal enhanced calcium supplements, EpicLight Beauty Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush, evolvetogether high-performing daily essentials, wine and music for every occasion from Frontera Wines, Ginza Nishikawa shokupan – the artisanal Japanese milk bread sensation, all pleasure/no guilt Good Girl Chocolate, Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water, Jambys performance inactivewear, Jo Bowlby’s A Book for Life + shaman reading, Kind Reason Co. eco-friendly hand-poured candles, KnowingLabs performance testing panels, Maison Construction complimentary project management, m cacao expressio – the first-ever chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside, NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity boost, Opopop flavor wrapped microwave popcorn kernels, Oxygenetix award-winning foundation + microneedling medi spa services, PETA “Stop Monkey Imports to Labs” travel pillow, Pieces of Australia land plots supporting Australian conservation efforts, handcrafted dark Belgian chocolate covered Posh Pretzels, Proflexa topical pain relief cream, Rareté Studios customized luxury gemstone Belonging Bracelet, ReFa HEART Brush + ReFa FINE BUBBLE S beauty showerhead,
Reflect ultimate mental health orb, Selfish Candles hand-poured diffuser, Serucell
groundbreaking cellular protein Recovery Serum, Shinery Radiance Wash all-in-one hand
soap + jewelry cleaner, S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Sumner Street Shea
handmade vegan body butters, Sweetums flavored intimate wipes, The Beauty Tea Company limited edition all-natural tea collection, ethically-sourced small batch chai concentrate from THE CHAI BOX, THE FOOTCLOUD invisible adhesive shoe cushions, The Human Being Journal created by Mahara Mindfulness, apparel from The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, The Photo Shoot Kit by The Rescue Kit Company, Third Element Water lithiated hyper- supplement, Tranquini adaptogen-infused sparkling beverages, Upminders LRU (Love, Respect, Unity) Medallion, the award-winning book Gods in Shackles from the Voice for Asian Elephants Society and Ysidro sophisticated sparkling canned sake spritz.
 
ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”

Dark Horse Records

Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.

I remember when Harrison started the label in sync with A&M Records. A&M’s Jerry Love, at the times a close friend, showered us with Dark Horse T-shirts, belt buckles, stickers and some terrific album releases from Attitudes; Jiva; Splinter; and the Five Stairsteps. The arrangement with A&M didn’t last all that long and George moved to Warners and released his terrific 33 1/3 album.
George would have turned 80 this past weekend. Great label for sure. Here’s Cat Stevens’ rendition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCF7opEbEw0

Jason Segal and Harrison Ford

SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …

Yoko Ono

Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a  dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …

Turnstile Jumpers

I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Ernie Leogrande; Richard Corkery; Amanda Lundberg; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Angela Tarantino; Arthur Bell; Pete Sanders; Mark Bego; Keith Barrow; Tina Turner; Arthur Baker; Thomas Silverman; Alex Salzaman; CW Hanes; Kent Denmark; Kent Kotal; Bruce Haring; Jesse Rich; and BELLA!
Ke Huy Quan, the comeback star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” just made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his win for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role as the first Asian male film winner.

A Dolls House Jessica Chastain was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble as she took the stage to accept her trophy for best female actor in a television movie or series. “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad.” The award marks her third SAG Award out of a total of five nominations. This award should help her Broadway show sell oodles of tickets.

Sweet Charity‘s Christina Applegate walked The SAG Awards red carpet with her daughter, After saying this is likely her “last awards show as an actor.” This was one her first red carpets since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

FILM  

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once –

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once –

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick –

TV 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott – 1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman – Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear  

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus

 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Stranger Things 

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) and CreateTheater.com announce an upcoming TRU Feedback Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works – Part Three: Reckoning and Resolution, reformatted and rethought for virtual presentation, on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 12pm-7:00pm ET. This workshop is dedicated to fostering a conversation about musical theater structure not only for writers but also for producers, directors and everyone involved in the creation and production of new works. The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. For more information and to submit an application, visit truonline.org/events/reckoning-and-resolution-2023.

Accepted applicants will present 10-15 minutes including one song and scene, followed by 15 minutes of feedback. There will be a participation fee of $100 ($80 for TRU members), which includes 2 seats for the entire day workshop as well as a presentation slot. Additional attendees from the musical team (including music director, additional collaborators and cast members) who wish to observe the entire workshop must reserve in advance and will be charged a nominal $25 per person. Non-participant Observers may attend for $55 ($35 for TRU members).
Part Three: Reckoning and Resolution will focus on the last scenes of a musical and how songs help resolve the story and the characters’ journeys: 1) songs that express the resolution of a character’s “want,” or the overcoming of obstacles, and how it leads to a final choice; 2) “eleven o’clock numbers,” the big dramatic showstopper that sums up the (usually) main character’s journey; 3) the finale, an effective and emotionally satisfying way of concluding your story. Because of the virtual format, participants are expected to film and edit their presentation. TRU is pleased to announce that they have set aside a fund to help with writer expenses, and will provide a music director and tech person, or reimburse expenses up to $100.
Writers (and producers) are invited to submit no more than 25 pages of a show they are working on. TRU wants to see the last section of the show in which we head towards the summing up and conclusion of the plot and the resolution of the characters’ wants. Include MP3s of the songs within only those pages. Also send a concise synopsis of the preceding action of the show, and how it leads to the resolution in the section presented.
Up to ten teams will present a song and scene from their shows to a professional panel of commercial producers, directors and writers, including:
Ken Cerniglia, former dramaturg and literary manager of Disney Theatrical;
Cheryl Davis, Kleban and Larsen Award winning librettist and lyricist (Barnstormer), Audelco Award winning playwright (Maid’s Door);
Nancy Golladay, literary consultant (NY Shakespeare Festival, O’Neill Conference, more), moderator of the BMI Librettists’ Workshop;
Skip Kennon, composer/lyricist (Herringbone, Don Juan DeMarco, Time and Again), former artistic coordinator of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and teacher for two decades;
Tamra Pica, London, off-Broadway and TV producer.
Bob Ost, executive director of Theater Resources Unlimited, and TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata will facilitate.
SCHEDULE
12:00pm-12:15pm: Check in
12:15pm-1pm: Discussion: How do you bring the action of your show to an effective dramatic (and musical) conclusion? Is resolution better served by song or by dialogue? Do all shows need a big “eleven o’clock” number, or are there other ways to leave an audience emotionally satisfied?
1pm-3pm: Five writing teams will explain their work’s overall concept (in 30 seconds or less) and present 10-15 minutes of a song and scene that demonstrates a resolution of the show’s major conflict or a coming to terms for one of the characters, the resolution of their ongoing “want.” After each presentation, panelists will provide feedback.
3pm-3:30pm: Break
3:30pm-4:15pm: Discussion: The dramatic journey of characters: how wants and goals may evolve over the course of a show. Panelists will comment and invite audience feedback.
4:15pm-6:15pm: Five writing teams will explain their work’s overall concept (in 30 seconds or less) and present 10-15 minutes of a song and scene that musicalizes the action leading to the resolution, or leads up to (and includes) a satisfying finale that leaves the audience with a sense of completion.
About the Faculty
Ken Cerniglia is a veteran dramaturg, writer, and creative executive. He dramaturged the innovative Broadway hits Hadestown (8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical) and Peter and the Starcatcher (5 Tony Awards). As resident dramaturg and literary manager for Disney Theatrical Productions for 16 years, he developed over 60 titles for Broadway, touring, international, and licensed productions, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday, Aladdin, Newsies,  The Little Mermaid, High School Musical, and Tarzan. He recently conceived and developed Marvel Spotlight, a collection of one-act plays with teenage super hero protagonists who tackle real-world problems in a diverse society. Other dramaturgy includes the chamber opera Blood Moon (PROTOTYPE 2020); the new musical Bridges (Berkeley Playhouse); Passion Trilogy (Fisher Ensemble/Loyola Marymount University); and Bud, Not Buddy, The Gift of Nothing, The Cricket in Times Square, and OLIVERio: A Twist on Dickens (Kennedy Center). Ken is a frequent guest lecturer, artist, and adjudicator at conferences, universities, and festivals around the world. He is immediate past president of Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), co-founder of the American Theatre Archive Project, and Artistic Director of Two Turns Theatre Company. He holds a Ph.D. in theatre history and criticism from the University of Washington.
Cheryl L. Davis received the Kleban Award as a librettist for her musical Barnstormer, (written with Douglas J. Cohen) about Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman flyer. The show received a Jonathan Larson Award through the Lark Play Development Center. Her play Maid’s Door received great reviews, won seven Audelco Awards, and was a finalist for the Francesca Primus Prize. Her play The Color of Justice (commissioned by Theatreworks/USA), received excellent reviews in the New York Times and Daily News, and tours regularly. Her musical Bridges, which was commissioned by the Berkeley Playhouse, received its world premiere in February 2016 to great reviews and three award nominations from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She received a Writers’ Guild Award for her work on “As the World Turns”, and was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. Her work has been read and performed internationally, including at the Cleveland Play House, the Actors Theatre of Louisville, and the Kennedy Center.  She is the General Counsel of the Authors Guild.
Nancy Golladay has served as a literary consultant with the New York Shakespeare Festival, Paul Sills, the O’Neill Playwrights Conference, Ellis Rabb, Warner Brothers Films, Punch Productions, the Nederlander Organization, Tenterfield Productions, the La Jolla Playhouse, the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, and Davenport Theatrical. Nancy was actively involved in the founding of the U.K.’s Book, Music, and Lyrics (BML) Workshop, an evolving group focused on the development of musical theatre writers and choreographers. She was an invited speaker at Mercury Musical Developments writers’ conference in London, and appeared on the original Dramatists Guild “Art of the Synopsis” panel in New York. Nancy has worked for many years on the Drama League, Drama Desk, and Tony-honored BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop as a member of the faculty and Advisory Committee. As Moderator of the Librettists Workshop, she has recently created a popular program of in-house table readings of its members’ new projects.
Skip Kennon was the overall Artistic Coordinator of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and the teacher of the first year there for two decades. He wrote the music for the one-man musical Herringbone (Playwrights Horizons – starring David Rounds, Hartford Stage – starring Joel Grey, Edinburgh Festival, Philadelphia’s Prince Music Theater, Chicago’s St. Nicholas Theater, 2007 season opener at Williamstown Theater Festival – starring B.D. Wong), the music for Here’s Our Girl (workshopped at the New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theater), and the music and lyrics for the musical version of The Last Starfighter (Storm Theatre, Village Theatre Festival of New Musicals – summer 2006, New York Musical Theatre Festival readings – fall 2006), Blanco (Goodspeed Opera House at Chester, National Alliance for Musical Theatre, National Music Theater Network), Feathertop (WPA Theater, Pennsylvania Stage Co.), and Time and Again (Manhattan Theatre Club, San Diego’s Old Globe Theater, Eugene O’Neill Center National Music Theater Conference). Kennon also wrote the music and lyrics for the one-act musical Plaisir d’Amour (book by Terrence McNally), which was produced at New York’s Triangle Theater and seen in workshop at Circle Rep, as well as the music for the one-act musical Afternoon Tea (book & lyrics by Eduardo Machado), which was performed at Theater Row Theaters in 2005 by Ed Harris and Amy Madigan. He was a classical music critic at the Hollywood Reporter for five years.
Cate Cammarata is an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg in NYC, dedicated to the development of new plays and musicals. She is the Founder and Executive Producer of CreateTheater’s 2022 New Works Fest, the Associate Artistic Director for Rhymes Over Beats Hip Hop Theater Collective and has been the Literary Manager for Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) for ten years. Off-Broadway: The Assignment, My Father’s Daughter. Regional: My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theater). Cate’s company CreateTheater, has been helping writers develop and produce new work since 2016. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022. Cate holds an MFA in Dramaturgy from SUNY Stony Brook and is an Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at CUNY Baruch College.  www.CateCammarata.com  www.CreateTheater.com
While still a senior at U. of Pa., Bob Ost’s one-act Beast was produced by Bob Moss in the first season of Playwrights Horizons. He went on to write book, music and lyrics for the off-Broadway revue Everybody’s Gettin’ into the Act at the Actor’s Playhouse, and Finale!, Grand Prize winner in the 1990 American Musical Theater Festival Competition (presented at NAMT) and the 1992 New American Musical Writers Competition, and a finalist at the O’Neill Music Conference in 1989. More recently his musical Angel in My Heart won Best Musical in the 2014 Fresh Fruit Festival. He won the 2011 New Works of Merit Playwriting Competition for his play Breeders, previously a finalist at the O’Neill, as well as a selection of the TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series. The Necessary Disposal was a 2010 finalist in the Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition at the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo, has been a finalist in three other national competitions, and was part of the Shotgun Productions New Play Reading Series and the Oberon Theatre Reading Series. He won a 2004 OOBR Award for the review “Songs Are Like Friends”, and is a 3-time MAC nominee. While he was producing his own musical revues at cabarets around Manhattan he discovered he could combine his artistic talent with the business skills he was picking up in the advertising world. The idea of Theater Resources Unlimited was born, with the help of co-founders (and fellow writers) Gary Hughes and Cheryl Davis in 1992. He has gone on to produce musicals Civil War Voices and Rip in the Midtown International Theater Festival, and the classic Chinese musical, Romance of the Western Chamber.
TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.
Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.
For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.
Continue Reading
