Entertainment
Awards Season Gets Golden with Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag
Awards Season just got a lot more golden.
Distinctive Asset is yet again producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag around.
This year’s top acting and directing nominees including Austin
Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and inspire…regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.
“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor
goal. This is a straightforward win/win,” says Fary. “These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products. Marketing and advertising can and must co-exist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn’t frivolity; it is basic economics.”
The 2023 nominee gift bonanza features the full line of Miage ultra-luxury transformative
skincare products, ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol, Havaianas colorful “beach getaway” flip flops + luggage combo, a curated luxurious gift set of hand-harvested gourmet dates from Bateel, Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse Italian island vacation hideaway and an ultimate breathtaking Canadian escape at The Lifestyle 10-acre estate.
Lucky nominees will also receive All Better Co. plant-powered first aid, ultra-premium
Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave, Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness
bath ritual sets, Art Lipo body sculpting, Bauman Medical comprehensive hair restoration
services and hair wellness products, Beli vitality and fertility supplements, Benigna Parfums Royal Essence Collection, blanc par rouGe gourmet maple collection, Blush Silks beauty pillowcases, Bored Rebel graphic undershirts, C60 Sexy edible massage oil by C60 Purple Power, CLIF Thins healthy snacks, sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, a deck of Daily Energy Cards, DAX Hair Care grooming products, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Effecti-cal enhanced calcium supplements, EpicLight Beauty Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush, evolvetogether high-performing daily essentials, wine and music for every occasion from Frontera Wines, Ginza Nishikawa shokupan – the artisanal Japanese milk bread sensation, all pleasure/no guilt Good Girl Chocolate, Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water, Jambys performance inactivewear, Jo Bowlby’s A Book for Life + shaman reading, Kind Reason Co. eco-friendly hand-poured candles, KnowingLabs performance testing panels, Maison Construction complimentary project management, m cacao expressio – the first-ever chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside, NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity boost, Opopop flavor wrapped microwave popcorn kernels, Oxygenetix award-winning foundation + microneedling medi spa services, PETA “Stop Monkey Imports to Labs” travel pillow, Pieces of Australia land plots supporting Australian conservation efforts, handcrafted dark Belgian chocolate covered Posh Pretzels, Proflexa topical pain relief cream, Rareté Studios customized luxury gemstone Belonging Bracelet, ReFa HEART Brush + ReFa FINE BUBBLE S beauty showerhead,
Reflect ultimate mental health orb, Selfish Candles hand-poured diffuser, Serucell
groundbreaking cellular protein Recovery Serum, Shinery Radiance Wash all-in-one hand
soap + jewelry cleaner, S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Sumner Street Shea
handmade vegan body butters, Sweetums flavored intimate wipes, The Beauty Tea Company limited edition all-natural tea collection, ethically-sourced small batch chai concentrate from THE CHAI BOX, THE FOOTCLOUD invisible adhesive shoe cushions, The Human Being Journal created by Mahara Mindfulness, apparel from The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, The Photo Shoot Kit by The Rescue Kit Company, Third Element Water lithiated hyper- supplement, Tranquini adaptogen-infused sparkling beverages, Upminders LRU (Love, Respect, Unity) Medallion, the award-winning book Gods in Shackles from the Voice for Asian Elephants Society and Ysidro sophisticated sparkling canned sake spritz.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”
Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.
SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …
Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …
Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …
I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44
Events
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: Everything Everywhere All At Once Is The Big Winner
Ke Huy Quan, the comeback star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” just made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his win for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role as the first Asian male film winner.
A Dolls House Jessica Chastain was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble as she took the stage to accept her trophy for best female actor in a television movie or series. “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad.” The award marks her third SAG Award out of a total of five nominations. This award should help her Broadway show sell oodles of tickets.
Sweet Charity‘s Christina Applegate walked The SAG Awards red carpet with her daughter, After saying this is likely her “last awards show as an actor.” This was one her first red carpets since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once –
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once –
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick –
TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott – 1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman – Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Stranger Things
Events
How to Write a Musical That Works
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) and CreateTheater.com announce an upcoming TRU Feedback Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works – Part Three: Reckoning and Resolution, reformatted and rethought for virtual presentation, on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 12pm-7:00pm ET. This workshop is dedicated to fostering a conversation about musical theater structure not only for writers but also for producers, directors and everyone involved in the creation and production of new works. The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. For more information and to submit an application, visit truonline.org/events/reckoning-and-resolution-2023.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?