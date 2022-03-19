Examining The Growth of The Used Car Market

It’s easy to see the appeal of used cars. The obvious perk is reduced costs, which can be significant on cars of all types and models, even if they’re only a couple of years old. But second-hand cars are also usually cheaper to tax, register, insure and repair, as well as being ready to drive right away after purchase.

That last point is a key reason why demand and price for used cars have rocketed recently. According to the Auto Trader Retail Price Index, used car price growth hit an all-time high in February – the 23rd consecutive record month. Year on year, the average used car has increased in price by 31.9%.

The latest figures do indicate a slight deceleration of this trend, but consumer demand remains unfalteringly high. Below, we investigate the reasons why used cars are getting harder to find and more expensive to pay for.

What’s behind the rise in used car prices?

For many months in 2020, lockdown restrictions meant many peoples’ cars were left parked, dealerships were closed, and factories shut down. Consumer demand for new cars grew again as travel and leisure restrictions eased – but a global semiconductor shortage slowed production of new cars, leading to large waiting lists and frustration all round.

More drivers have turned to the second-hand market instead, transferring supply and demand issues here in the process. Used car prices quickly began to accelerate in summer 2020 and again in 2021 – and they’re expected to remain high while the global semiconductor shortage continues unabated.

Inflated prices don’t appear to have deterred buyers though. One potential reason for this is people having extra spare money after unexpectedly saving up throughout multiple lockdowns. The situation has also created more attractive part-exchange deals for people who may not have been planning to upgrade otherwise.

Demand grows for used electric vehicles

Appropriately, one category seeing particularly large surges is second-hand electric vehicles. Sales jumped by 120% in 2021 thanks to a combination of factors including growing environmental concerns, the UK’s looming petrol and diesel car ban, and tougher emission controls in city centres.

Used electric vehicles are currently being bought faster than all other vehicle types. With production delays continuing and traditional fuel prices reaching worrying levels, it’s a trend that’s widely expected to continue.

Have you been affected by the used car market boom? Whether buying or selling, you shouldn’t expect things to settle down any time soon.