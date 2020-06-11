Exciting Upcoming Shows To Watch Raúl Esparza, Samira Wiley, Michael Urie, Mary Testa, Lainie Kazan, Jamie deRoy, Kate Burton, Pride and The Last Five Years

Molière in the Park will live stream presentation of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s timely satire Tartuffe, directed by Molière in the Park’s Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien (co-presented with the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside).

The incredible cast includes four-time Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Raúl E. Esparza (Seared at MCC, Company on Broadway), Emmy and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley (Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black”), Kaliswa Brewster (Showtime’s “Billions,” Intelligence at NYTW), Naomi Lorrain (Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” Behind the Sheet at EST), Jared McNeill (Battlefield at BAM, The Valley of Astonishment at Theatre for a New Audience), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman, Into the Woods at Roundabout – Lucille Lortel Award nominee), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute on Broadway, CBS’s “As the World Turns”) and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer at EST).

Tartuffe, will stream live on Saturday, June 27 at 2pm EST and 7pm EST. A recording of the stream will be available on MIP’s YouTube channel through Wednesday, July 1, 2pm EST. Viewing is free. Reserve at For more info visit .

To appeal to their French speaking audience, hearing-impaired audience and language learners, MIP is offering the option to choose closed captions in French or in English. Please note, closed captioning is only available for the two live performances, not the recorded rebroadcasts.

Immediately following the two live performances Molière in the Park will be hosting a live Q&A with team members. Attendees can submit questions directly through YouTube, on Twitter, via Facebook Messenger, or via Instagram direct messages during the event or immediately after.

The Government Inspector won critic over when it played at The Duke Theatre in 2017. Gogol's deeply silly satire of rampaging self-delusion. When the crooked leadership of a provincial village discovers that an undercover inspector is coming to root out their commonplace corruption, the town weaves a web of bribery, lies, and utter madness. Acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation offers a hilarious reminder of the terrifying timelessness of bureaucracy and buffoonery.

The inimitable Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Torch Song, Drama Desk Awards for Buyer & Cellar, The Temperamentals; “Ugly Betty”) leads the all-star cast that includes Arnie Burton (Peter & the Starcatcher, 39 Steps), Stephen DeRosa (“Boardwalk Empire,” Into the Woods), Michael McGrath (Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Nice Work If You Can Get It and Tony and Drama Desk nominations for Spamalot), and Mary Testa (three Tony Award nominations, six Drama Desk nominations, Drama Desk Special Award for “consistently outstanding work”). They are joined by Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, David Manis, Ben Mehl, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, and Mary Lou Rosato. Each actor will zoom in from wherever they are social distancing. Jesse Berger directs.

Watch it on our website, or zip over to Facebook to watch and live chat with fellow viewers. You can also stream live through YouTube – including Smart TV, Apple TV, ROKU, or Fire. Complete details at RedBullTheater.com

Lambs’ Virtual Conversation with Lainie Kazan Wednesday, June 17th – 7:15 PM. Join Zoom Meeting by computer / tablet / smart phone Meeting ID: 859 5644 0534 Password: 06171874LK. Kazan began her career as Barbra Streisand’s understudy in the Broadway production of Funny Girl. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award as Best Supporting Actress in Richard Benjamin’s My Favorite Year with Peter O’Toole. Her other films include Lust in the Dust, Delta Force, Beaches, The CemeteryClub, 29th St., The Associate, Love Is All There Is, The Big Hit, The Crew, What’s Cooking?, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Don’t Mess With The Zohan, Pixels and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for St. Elsewhere and received a CableACE Award nomination for The Paper Chase. Kazan guest starred on Will & Grace, and had a recurring role on The Nanny and Desperate Housewives. Most recently she guest starred on The Kominsky Method. Kazan received a Tony nomination for her role in the musical version of My Favorite Year at the Lincoln Center. Her resume reads like a who’s who.

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy & friends will present Part Three of the concert celebrating The 25th Anniversary of Cabaret Scenes Magazine, American Songbook Association Fundraising concert that was held at NYC’s Green Room 42 on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The sold-out crowd was treated to performances by many of those you have appeared on the cover of Cabaret Scenes over the past 25 years.

Appearing on Part Three are Jamie deRoy, Marissa Mulder, Steven Brinberg, Corinna Sowers Adler, Sidney Myer, Natalie Douglas, Steve Ross, KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler. Daryl Kojak serves as Musical Director.

The final installment of the concert will air on Sunday, June 21 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34 (as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date).

On Monday, June 22, three-time Tony Award-nominee and three-time Emmy Award-nominee Kate Burton will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull’s Associate Producer, for a conversation focused on Prospero’s famous ending soliloquy from Shakespeare’s The Tempest. Burton performed the role of Prospera in 2018 at The Old Globe in San Francisco under the direction of Joe Dowling. She’ll read passages from the play and discuss her thoughts on the text, character, and gender in Shakespeare. They’ll take your questions, too. GET DETAILS.

The Last Five Years Streaming for three performances only | 25, 26 and 27 June at 7.30pm. A brand new lockdown version of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years is now on sale. The show will be streamed out internationally and is hosted by The Other Palace and produced by Lambert Jackson.

The show stars Lauren Samuels (Bend it Like Beckham, Over The Rainbow) who is also making her directing debut, acting opposite Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt, Aladdin). They will record their performances entirely in isolation to then be edited together into one complete show.

Don’t miss your chance to watch this emotionally powerful musical produced in an entirely new and innovative way.

*A limited number of tickets are available now for £8.