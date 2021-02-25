Experience Nowhere Face-To-Face In 3D Space

Nowhere, a new social and events platform that revolutionizes online gathering by offering face-to-face interaction in beautifully designed three-dimensional spaces, is pleased to announce nowhere FEST. Co-produced in partnership with Preview Events, on the anniversary of the WHO’s declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s an opportunity to gather with friends and celebrate the brave innovation that has propelled us forward in a positive direction. The nowhere FEST will take place March 11-13, 2021 with special guests like Robert Siegel and Scott Simon of NPR discussing the future of journalism in the midst of the changes which have been incurred this year and an event highlighting stand-out moments in recent urban culture and innovation from the editors of Time Out. Plus performances and panels from comedian Chris Gethard, Shasta Geaux Pop, House of Yes, singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon, and Macy Schmidt of Broadway Sinfonietta, plus so many more.

$20.20 tickets are on sale at www.urnowhere.com/fest through Presence. The proceeds will benefit Helping Hearts NYC.

With the goal of nowhere to nurture more intimate life-like connections in an ever growing online world, nowhere will open its virtual doors on March 11, 2021 to the public for the first time. Offering three days of musical performances, panel discussions, and spontaneous conversations, nowhere aims to restore humanity to the internet, while celebrating the innovators and innovations that have emerged during this difficult and transformational year.

Chris Gethard and performances from Andrew McMahon, Chris Gethard and more.

Some of the additional confirmed performances and participants include: Vinny Deponto (mentalist), Greg Dubin (magician), Lauren Elder (World Champion Whistler), EdgeCut, Vallejo Gantner, Group.BR, Deep End NYC, Christine Jones (Tony Award-winning scenic designer), DJ Passionfruit, and Filmmaker Storm Saulter.

The panel discussions will explore topics such as:

“I’ve tried just about every form of online entertainment while we’re all sheltering in place and arts venues are closed, and nothing else comes close to this one.” – Mark Rifkin, This Week In NY nowhere is created by the artists and technologists behind the world-class experiences of The Windmill Factory, with an emphasis on fostering intimate and serendipitous engagement online. “From the rush of attending an electrifying concert to the awe of exploring a spellbinding art installation, we live and breathe to create experiences that uniquely connect audiences. That’s why we’re beyond thrilled to introduce nowhere, the first online event space where you can truly be present, whether feeling the raw energy of a virtual performance or serendipitously vibing with a stranger you just met,” raves Jon Morris, nowhere CEO.