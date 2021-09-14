Capture the moment and check out Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham.

The life and work of legendary street photographer and fashion historian Bill Cunningham is now on view at an immersive installation at The Seaport (Live Rocket Studios – 26 Fulton Street). Unfolding over two stories, 18,000-square-feet, and six distinct spaces, the multi-sensory installation features large-scale reproductions of Cunningham’s most iconic photos, video and audio interviews, artifacts like Cunningham’s iconic Biria bicycle and his trademark blue French worker’s jacket, and sounds that capture the energy of New York City’s streets. Along the journey, guests can pose on a simulated city crosswalk where Cunningham took many of his photographs, or take a seat on a bench made of milk crates and a foam mattress; a nod to the photographer’s bed in his Carnegie Hall studio apartment.

The exhibit is inspired by The Times of Bill Cunningham, the acclaimed 2020 documentary by filmmaker Mark Bozek.” Designed by NBBJ’s New York experience design studio, ESI Design, the experience is co-presented by Live Rocket, the content and commerce developer founded by Bozek.

Admission is $30. Tickets may be purchased online at timesofbill.com.

