Explore Some of the Early Symptoms of Diabetes and Ways to Manage Diabetes

Diabetes management necessitates awareness. It is important to identify the factors responsible for increasing or decreasing your blood sugar levels. Moreover, you should know ways to control and manage these factors. According to CDC, it is of pivotal importance to maintain your blood sugar within a targeted range to the extent possible. It is best for preventing or delaying serious or long-term health issues like kidney disease, heart disease, and vision loss. When you limit your blood sugar within the target or recommended range, it helps boost your energy and uplift your mood.

It could be overwhelming to curb your blood sugar and stay within the recommended range. That is simply because numerous factors are responsible for raising your blood glucose /sugar levels and often, unexpectedly.

Some Early Signs of Diabetes

Fatigue and Hunger

Your body is instrumental in converting the food consumed by you into glucose used by the cells in your body to generate energy. However, insulin is necessary for your cells to absorb glucose. In case, your body fails to manufacture adequate insulin, or if the cells in your body are resisting the insulin produced in your body, the glucose will be rejected by the cells leading to no energy in your body. You will feel hungry at frequent intervals and experience exhaustion or fatigue.

Feeling Thirstier and Peeing More Frequently

Healthy human beings usually pee four times to a maximum of seven times per day. However, diabetes patients may pee more frequently. Usually, your blood will start reabsorbing glucose when it passes via your kidneys. However, when diabetes raises your overall blood sugar levels, your kidney may fail to eliminate it through the urine. Your body will start making relatively more urine. You will urinate more frequently. As a result, you will feel very thirsty.

Itchy Skin and Dry Mouth

Since your body will be utilizing more fluids for making urine, there will be a lack of moisture to attend to other issues. You may experience dry mouth issues and dehydration. Moreover, dry skin could make you feel itchy.

We have discussed some of the early symptoms of diabetes. Keep monitoring your health and seek immediate medical intervention in case, you observe these symptoms.

Some Signs of Type 2 Diabetes

Some of these Type 2 diabetes signs are triggered after you have been experiencing high sugar levels for a prolonged period.

Yeast Infections: Yeast infections are common in male and female diabetes patients. Yeast will thrive when blood glucose levels are elevated. Infections may occur in any moist, warm fold of skin like under breasts, around, or your sex organs, between toes and fingers.

Slow Healing Cuts or Sores: Over an extended period, high blood glucose levels could adversely impact your flow of blood and result in nerve damage. Your body loses its power and efficiency to heal wounds quickly.

Numbness & Pain in Your Feet: You may experience numbness or pain in your feet because of nerve damage.

Signs of Type 1 Diabetes

Unplanned Loss of Weight: When your body fails to receive energy from the food you consume, it will begin to burn fat and muscle for energy. As a result, you may start losing weight even when there is no planned dieting.

Vomiting & Nausea: Once the body is compelled to burn body fat, it starts making ketones. They may develop and get accumulated in the blood at precarious levels and culminate in a life-threatening or fatal condition known as diabetic ketoacidosis.

Ways to Live Better With Diabetes

It is natural to feel sad, angry or overwhelmed when you are diagnosed with diabetes. You may have sound knowledge of the proactive measures to take to lead a healthy life. However, you may have issues with sticking firmly to your plan over an extended period.

Take Your Medicines Religiously

Remember that diabetes medicines are mandatory, and you cannot choose to stop having the prescribed drugs. Medications are critical for effective blood glucose control and diabetes management. According to a qualified and experienced bariatric surgeon, approximately 60 percent of diabetes patients do not have their medicines as per the prescription dictates.

Coping with Your Diabetes Pays

Stress could be instrumental in raising your blood glucose. It is best to focus on learning effective ways of lowering your stress. Try to concentrate on gardening, walking, meditating, deep breathing exercises, listening to music, or pursuing your hobby. These activities are best for invigorating your mind and body.

Eat Well

You must focus on eating well. Craft a proper diabetic meal plan and opt for low-calorie foods and foods low in trans-fat, saturated fat, salt, and sugar. Eat lots of green leafy vegetables and fibers like whole-grain cereals and fruits. Avoid juice or regular soda and drink plenty of water instead.

Seek medical treatment & assistance whenever you need it. It is best to seek more information from a specialist. Try to be active. You may begin by taking only 10-minute walks thrice a day. Seek more information about relevant medical treatments and lifestyle modifications required to control and maintain your blood glucose levels.