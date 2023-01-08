Explore The Magical Wizarding World at the Harry Potter New York Flagship Store

Looking for a warm indoor escape in NYC? Whether you need to stock up on exclusive Harry Potter merchandise or want to discover the Wizarding World in a new way, the Harry Potter New York flagship store is the perfect place that combines magic and fun.

Located at 935 Broadway (corner of 22nd street), the store is decorated with breath-taking design, exquisite craftsmanship and hand-crafted props. Visitors can immerse themselves in exciting interactive elements that truly make them feel like they’re one of Hogwarts’ newest students. Some of these magical experiences include:

Virtual Reality Adventures* – Escape the busy streets of NYC and enter the magical Wizarding World with the store’s full sensory VR adventures: “Chaos at Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight.” To purchase your tickets, visit here. *Masks are required

The Butterbeer Bar – Despite the back-and-forth New York temperatures, this sweet butterscotch treat, along with other goodies at the Harry Potter New York Butterbeer bar, can be the perfect cure to keeping you warm.

The Wand Shop – Discover which wand will choose you! The Wand shop is home to a huge selection of wands inspired by characters, locations, and props from the Wizarding World, including the Golden Snitch wand — exclusive to Harry Potter New York. And, don’t miss the interactive wand table, where you can learn more about a wand’s history and even enter a wand duel!

House of MinaLima – Step into the world of Harry Potter with hand designed prints of the Daily Prophet covers, Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter and the Quibbler by MinaLima in a space modeled after their iconic London Shops.

Things That Must Be Named – The destination for personalization includes engraving a wand, embossing a journal, or embroidering a House robe with your name.

Wizards can even unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes facts, figures, and videos by downloading the Harry Potter Fan Club App. Find various Enchanted Keys throughout the store and discover the secret code to win a free souvenir. Let us know if you’re interested working on any NYC winter things-to-do roundups where the Harry Potter New York store could be a magical fit. We’d be happy to share any additional images and assets as well if interested.