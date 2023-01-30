Exploring 6 Casinos Near Times Square

New York City is one of the most exciting places in the world and Times Square is its epicenter. But if you’re looking for a different kind of excitement, why not try your luck at one of the many casinos near Times Square? From large casino resorts to smaller independent venues, there’s plenty to choose from.

In this article, we’ll explore 6 popular casinos near Times Square that are sure to provide you with a thrilling and rewarding gaming experience. Whether you’re looking for slots or table games, poker, or roulette, these casinos have something for everyone – so let’s get started!

1. Resorts World Casino New York City

Located in Jamaica, Queens, Resorts World is the largest casino resort in the area. With over 6,000 slots and electronic table games like craps, roulette, and blackjack, as well as over 200 live tables for poker and other card games, you’ll find plenty of gaming options here. Plus, the casino also offers live entertainment, luxurious accommodations, and a variety of dining options – making it a great choice for a night out.

Address: 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11420

Cost: Free admission; must be at least 18 to enter

Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Location: 15 minutes from Times Square

Hotel rooms: Available

Parking spaces: Onsite parking is available

Fully functioning casino: Yes

Spa: Yes

Nightclub: Yes

Food: Yes

2. Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway

Empire City is another popular destination near Times Square, located just outside Manhattan in Yonkers. This expansive facility features over 5,300 slot machines, electronic games, and dozens of live poker tables – plus simulcast horse racing. There’s also an onsite hotel if you decide to stay the night, as well as several restaurants and bars to keep you fed and watered. Its architecture is also something to behold, with the casino modeled after classic Italian and Mediterranean designs made by STUDIO V Architecture.

Address: 810 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704

Cost: Free admission; must be at least 18 to enter

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Location: 20 minutes from Times Square

Hotel rooms: Available

Parking spaces: Onsite parking is available

Fully functioning casino: Yes

Spa: No

Nightclub: No

Food: Yes

3. Rivers Casino Resort Schenectady

Rivers Casino Resort is another great choice for gambling near Times Square. This casino features over 1,200 slot machines including some of the greatest titles like Invaders From The Planet Moolah, Kronos, Zeus, Casino Royale, The Simpsons, and more. There are also more than 50 table games, including blackjack, roulette, and craps as well as a selection of live poker tables. There are also several restaurants, bars, and a hotel onsite – making it perfect for an all-nighter.

Address: 1 Rush St, Schenectady, NY 12305

Cost: Free admission; must be at least 21 to enter

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Location: 2 hours from Times Square

Hotel rooms: Available

Parking spaces: Onsite parking is available

Fully functioning casino: Yes

Spa: No

Nightclub: No

Food: Yes

4. Tioga Downs Casino Resort

This upstate casino is a great option if you’re looking for a true resort experience. The facility features over 800 slots and video gaming machines, plus several live table games like blackjack, craps, roulette, and more. There’s also an onsite hotel with luxurious spa services, several restaurants, and bars, as well as live entertainment – making it a great choice for a weekend getaway. A famous movie scene from the 2013 film, “The Wolf of Wall Street” was filmed at Tioga Downs when it was known as Monticello Raceway.

Address: 2384 W River Rd, Nichols, NY 13812

Cost: Free admission; must be at least 21 to enter

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Location: 3 hours from Times Square

Hotel rooms: Available

Parking spaces: Onsite parking is available

Fully functioning casino: Yes

Spa: Yes

Nightclub: Yes

Food: Yes

5. Aqueduct Racetrack Casino

Located in South Ozone Park, Queens, this casino features over 4,000 video gaming machines – making it one of the largest establishments of its kind in New York City. With games like Cleopatra, Zeus III, and Wheel of Fortune Ultra 5 Reels, there’s something to suit all tastes. As well as slots, there are also several live table games and a selection of off-track betting options – making it the perfect spot for a day trip.

Address: 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11420

Cost: Free admission; must be at least 18 to enter

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Location: 25 minutes from Times Square

Hotel rooms: No

Parking spaces: Onsite parking is available

Fully functioning casino: Yes

Spa: No

Nightclub: No

Food: Yes

6. Margaritaville Resort Times Square

This exciting casino is located in the heart of Times Square, making it a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. The facility features over 1,000 slots, including some of the newest games like Lightning Link and Gold Fish Grand. There’s also a selection of table games like blackjack and roulette as well as several restaurants and bars to keep you going. Moreover, there’s a hotel on site and an outdoor pool – making it the perfect place for a weekend stay.

Address: 1770 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

Cost: Free admission; must be at least 21 to enter

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Location: In the heart of Times Square

Hotel rooms: Available

Parking spaces: Onsite parking is available

Fully functioning casino: Yes

Spa: No

Nightclub: No

Food: Yes

There you have it – a comprehensive list of the best casinos in New York State. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway, a nearby spot for a day trip, or a place to escape the hustle and bustle of Times Square, you’re sure to find something that fits your needs. Just be sure to check the hours, location, and admission costs before you go!