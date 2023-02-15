Exploring the Benefits of Devices for Language Translation

Choosing a major in college is quite a responsible decision. Some go for a field they are passionate about, while others rely on their friends’ recommendations. Meanwhile, the majority select a dynamic specialty that is highly paid. That is why marketing is so popular among students. But in this article, we debunk a lot of myths and prove that you shouldn’t study it in uni.

Plenty Of Stress

The field of marketing is very diverse, so you will have to do a lot of homework. Presentations, group projects, campaign strategies – all this takes a lot of time and effort.

In addition, you will pay plenty of attention to the theory, which may not be quite handy. Many marketing students complain that the program includes boring subjects that aren’t directly related to the major. Therefore, it is worth thinking about saving time and effort and channeling it into something more practical, such as an internship or a marketing course from a well-known expert.

College Knowledge Won’t Be Enough For You Anyway

It is impossible to acquire knowledge once and use it for years ahead. The market and consumers are changing very quickly. There are new promotion channels and tools, as well as new laws, that affect promotion itself. A marketer often has to study related specialties, including technical ones such as SEO.

The Marketing Realities Are Updated Faster Than The Curriculum

Whether you work for a small agency or a bigger organization, you need to switch quickly. What do we mean by that? Today, a marketer may be busy choosing package design for delivery products, and tomorrow they will be creating a promotion strategy for the Asian market. Or a strong competitor enters the market, and the old messages will have to be completely redone.

Thus, the amount of work is pretty overwhelming. If you spend several years studying in college, there is a chance that the knowledge received will become outdated and not useful at all.

You May Lose A Chance To Develop Soft Skills

Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert, marketing certainly has a lot to offer you. For example, lovers of peace and tranquility often work as copywriters, market analysts, and email marketers. Extroverts, in turn, often choose PR, SMM, and brand management. Whatever path you go for, you will need many qualities: from time management and teamwork to presentation skills and emotional intelligence.

However, all this can be upgraded in practice, for example, by working with others while taking a course or an internship. Unfortunately, many marketing students note that they spent a lot of time alone (especially with the onset of the coronavirus and the transition to online mode), and this limited their opportunities for personal growth.

Wasting Time On Unnecessary Things

To become a professional, you will need to understand various fields and issues. Thus, it will make more sense to choose several areas (be it targeted advertising, community management, content management, etc.) and study them in detail than covering everything at once at the university.

You Won’t Face The Challenges You Need To Be Prepared For

We often tend to wear rose-colored glasses when in college. Our ideas about the profession can be based on films and TV shows. But let’s be honest, “Emily in Paris” (its main character worked in a marketing agency) and real marketing are super different. The measures you suggested may not be effective, and the client will refuse to work with you. You may become frustrated by the fact that the management freezes the budget or there is a lack of resources to implement ideas.

On the contrary, by doing an internship in the marketing department, you will study the pitfalls and later decide whether you want to work in marketing at all.

To Wrap It Up

The main idea that we wanted to convey is that marketing is an area that requires a lot of practice. Plus, it is insanely dynamic, so the most relevant information can be obtained through courses from specialists (you will definitely analyze real-time campaigns and cases and rely on the latest tools) and internships.

The market and the needs of people change every day, so you should be prepared to monitor them all 24/7. This is painstaking work, which involves constant analysis of the data received, and then drawing up your own strategy.

You will combine everything at once: attending networking events, presentations of new products, meetings with partners and clients, not to mention sessions within the company. Of course, you will succeed in all this if you start gaining practical experience as early as possible.