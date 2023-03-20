Exploring the Differences Between Cyprus and Malta’s Citizenship by Investment Programs

Citizenship in developed countries is an advantage that promotes business. Therefore, it is unsurprising that wealthy business people want to find a way to obtain new benefits. Special programs allow solving this question. The applicant has the right to apply for citizenship and includes close relatives in the application.

The contribution of Immigrant Invest agency expert Svetlana Gorchakova to the choice of the offer will help evaluate the profits, compare costs, and apply for the program. In addition, professional tips will help speed up the decision-making process, set priorities and choose the best option for you and your family.

The offers on the market are diverse. It’s a tough choice for business owners. However, the appeal of the options captivates. Choosing between Cyprus residency by investment and citizenship in Malta is difficult. Learn the opinions of experts who help select the program to assess the received benefits.

Cyprus Citizenship by Investment Program

The program appeared not so long ago, but the government has already received the first results. Those wishing to obtain residency invest in the country, and the country uses the capital to improve living conditions. This way, the desire to invest brings benefits both to the state and to permanent residents. The features of the Cyprus golden visa keep up the high interest in the offer.

Eligibility Criteria

Requirements for wealthy investors are pretty simple. In addition to the availability of funds to meet the primary condition, it is necessary to pay attention to other compliance indicators. For example, business people can get the official status if they:

are of legal age and can make decisions;

speak Turkish or Greek;

have no previous convictions and are ready to confirm that there are no open cases.

Application and selection can be done not only independently. The help of an accredited expert simplifies the process. The absence of a mandatory residency requirement also deserves attention.

Investment Options

Participants in the program must provide capital, which is used for the development of the country. Applicants can choose from several options, and the final cost of participation includes payment of additional fees. To obtain Cyprus residence by investment, it is necessary to:

make a financial contribution of 2 million euros or more to any existing business;

purchase real estate of 2 million euros and more, with the possibility of sale after three

It is also worth keeping in mind that the presence of real estate will allow you to extend the validity of the passport. The applicant’s name must be registered for the purchase of property worth 500 thousand euros or more. The sale of this property is not possible.

Benefits of Cyprus Citizenship

The business approach to evaluate the offer to obtain citizenship will allow us to highlight several privileges. Firstly, it is the new taxation system. Secondly, there is no need to plan business trips for a long time: many countries open their borders to holders of Cypriot passports. And the third is that you can return the investment in the short term. Return takes no more than three years. The presence of other benefits also deserves attention.

Malta Citizenship by Investment Program

Malta Gold Visa is an excellent investment for your future. The program allows you to obtain a second citizenship and develop your business without borders. Opportunity to travel, a good taxation system, and high living standards are available to all participants who have chosen the Malta CBI program.

Eligibility Criteria

Obtaining a passport to Malta causes specific difficulties. It is because the investor who has lived in the country for more than 12 months can apply for participation in the program. Despite the program’s name, foreigners must undergo a naturalization process.

The applicant must be of legal age and have enough financial resources to purchase a property. The exception to this is dependents who are included in the application. Having valid insurance is mandatory for all individuals who wish to apply for citizenship.

Investment Options

Investors who have chosen one of the proposed options can apply for an official document:

purchase of real estate (from 350 thousand euros);

conclusion of a lease agreement for 5 years (from 16 thousand euros per month);

purchase of government bonds (from 150 thousand euros).

In addition, it is necessary to make a financial contribution to the state fund. The amount is 650,000 euros. This requirement is relevant for all, regardless of the chosen option program.

Benefits of Malta Citizenship

One of the main advantages of a Malta citizenship program is the fast payback. Real estate cannot be rented out, so do not count on passive income. However, the price of the property is steadily increasing because:

no new buildings are being erected;

the market does not change;

there is a stable demand.

If the choice favors government bonds, their value is also increasing. According to preliminary estimates, the resale will bring up to 7% profit after the mandatory term of possession. It is also worth remembering the possibility of free travel to the European Union, Britain, and Australia.

Which program to choose?

The desire to get a Malta passport by investment is comparable to participation in the Cyprus program. However, regardless of the option chosen, wealthy foreigners benefit from real estate purchases, enjoy the same privileges, and have a high standard of living.

The decision must be justified, so it is worth evaluating all sides of using the offer. It is enough to clarify the characteristics, which include:

the total cost of participation, including the addition of family members and additional expenses;

the benefits offered after receiving second citizenship;

opportunities for business development in the tourism industry.

Many people think that Malta citizenship by investment is a better investment. However, the real estate market is not updated for many years. Therefore, buying property becomes a complicated procedure because you have to spend a lot of time looking for options. In addition, you need to live in the country as a residency for a year, and this condition can stop you from participating.