Travel
Exploring the Differences Between Cyprus and Malta’s Citizenship by Investment Programs
Citizenship in developed countries is an advantage that promotes business. Therefore, it is unsurprising that wealthy business people want to find a way to obtain new benefits. Special programs allow solving this question. The applicant has the right to apply for citizenship and includes close relatives in the application.
The contribution of Immigrant Invest agency expert Svetlana Gorchakova to the choice of the offer will help evaluate the profits, compare costs, and apply for the program. In addition, professional tips will help speed up the decision-making process, set priorities and choose the best option for you and your family.
The offers on the market are diverse. It’s a tough choice for business owners. However, the appeal of the options captivates. Choosing between Cyprus residency by investment and citizenship in Malta is difficult. Learn the opinions of experts who help select the program to assess the received benefits.
Cyprus Citizenship by Investment Program
The program appeared not so long ago, but the government has already received the first results. Those wishing to obtain residency invest in the country, and the country uses the capital to improve living conditions. This way, the desire to invest brings benefits both to the state and to permanent residents. The features of the Cyprus golden visa keep up the high interest in the offer.
Eligibility Criteria
Requirements for wealthy investors are pretty simple. In addition to the availability of funds to meet the primary condition, it is necessary to pay attention to other compliance indicators. For example, business people can get the official status if they:
- are of legal age and can make decisions;
- speak Turkish or Greek;
- have no previous convictions and are ready to confirm that there are no open cases.
Application and selection can be done not only independently. The help of an accredited expert simplifies the process. The absence of a mandatory residency requirement also deserves attention.
Investment Options
Participants in the program must provide capital, which is used for the development of the country. Applicants can choose from several options, and the final cost of participation includes payment of additional fees. To obtain Cyprus residence by investment, it is necessary to:
- make a financial contribution of 2 million euros or more to any existing business;
- purchase real estate of 2 million euros and more, with the possibility of sale after three
It is also worth keeping in mind that the presence of real estate will allow you to extend the validity of the passport. The applicant’s name must be registered for the purchase of property worth 500 thousand euros or more. The sale of this property is not possible.
Benefits of Cyprus Citizenship
The business approach to evaluate the offer to obtain citizenship will allow us to highlight several privileges. Firstly, it is the new taxation system. Secondly, there is no need to plan business trips for a long time: many countries open their borders to holders of Cypriot passports. And the third is that you can return the investment in the short term. Return takes no more than three years. The presence of other benefits also deserves attention.
Malta Citizenship by Investment Program
Malta Gold Visa is an excellent investment for your future. The program allows you to obtain a second citizenship and develop your business without borders. Opportunity to travel, a good taxation system, and high living standards are available to all participants who have chosen the Malta CBI program.
Eligibility Criteria
Obtaining a passport to Malta causes specific difficulties. It is because the investor who has lived in the country for more than 12 months can apply for participation in the program. Despite the program’s name, foreigners must undergo a naturalization process.
The applicant must be of legal age and have enough financial resources to purchase a property. The exception to this is dependents who are included in the application. Having valid insurance is mandatory for all individuals who wish to apply for citizenship.
Investment Options
Investors who have chosen one of the proposed options can apply for an official document:
- purchase of real estate (from 350 thousand euros);
- conclusion of a lease agreement for 5 years (from 16 thousand euros per month);
- purchase of government bonds (from 150 thousand euros).
In addition, it is necessary to make a financial contribution to the state fund. The amount is 650,000 euros. This requirement is relevant for all, regardless of the chosen option program.
Benefits of Malta Citizenship
One of the main advantages of a Malta citizenship program is the fast payback. Real estate cannot be rented out, so do not count on passive income. However, the price of the property is steadily increasing because:
- no new buildings are being erected;
- the market does not change;
- there is a stable demand.
If the choice favors government bonds, their value is also increasing. According to preliminary estimates, the resale will bring up to 7% profit after the mandatory term of possession. It is also worth remembering the possibility of free travel to the European Union, Britain, and Australia.
Which program to choose?
The desire to get a Malta passport by investment is comparable to participation in the Cyprus program. However, regardless of the option chosen, wealthy foreigners benefit from real estate purchases, enjoy the same privileges, and have a high standard of living.
The decision must be justified, so it is worth evaluating all sides of using the offer. It is enough to clarify the characteristics, which include:
- the total cost of participation, including the addition of family members and additional expenses;
- the benefits offered after receiving second citizenship;
- opportunities for business development in the tourism industry.
Many people think that Malta citizenship by investment is a better investment. However, the real estate market is not updated for many years. Therefore, buying property becomes a complicated procedure because you have to spend a lot of time looking for options. In addition, you need to live in the country as a residency for a year, and this condition can stop you from participating.
Events
Time to Take a Trip on Amtrak From NYC To Washington DC For $20
The amazing cherry blossom trees in Washington DC are open, around April 4 and last as late as April 18. Now there is a really inexpensive way to see this remarkable site. New low fares now available on select Amtrak trains departing from 7pm – 5am traveling between New York City, DC and stops in between. Night Owl fares offer the same great coach service you expect on Amtrak, but at a new low price. Book today and save!
What to Expect Onboard
- Large comfortable leather seats, with plenty of space and legroom to stretch out, or curl up.
- No Middle Seats – ever.
- Free WiFi and power outlets at your seat.
- Bring up to four bags free – yes, two personal items and two bags – for free.
- Easy downtown-to downtown service.
- Arrive at station minutes, not hours, before departure for quick and easy boarding.
- Looking to rest along the way? Grab a seat in the quiet car.
So, skip the hassles of airports and driving. There is no reason to catch a red eye when you can be a Night Owl.
*Please note Moynihan Train Hall is closed from 1am to 5am daily. Please plan to depart from or arrive at Penn Station during the hours of 1am – 5am.
Sample One-Way Coach Fares To/From:
- New York – Washington: $20
- New York – Baltimore/BWI: $15
- Washington – Newark/Newark Liberty: $15
- New York – Philadelphia: $10
- New York – Wilmington: $10
- Philadelphia – Washington: $10
- Washington – Wilmington $10
- Philadelphia – Baltimore/BWI: $5
- New York – Newark/Newark Liberty: $5
- Washington – Baltimore/BWI: $5
Food and Drink
5 Best Cafes in Gungahlin
Gungahlin is home to some of the finest local cuisine in Canberra. The Gungahlin region boasts a wide variety of cafes, each with a unique menu and ambience.
Whether you’re looking for a light meal or a full-blown feast, Gungahlin has it all. You’ll find everything from traditional Italian eateries to chic modern restaurants.
Let’s explore the top 5 cafes that light up Gungahlin’s culinary scene as we look at what makes each cafe special.
Le Bon Melange
Location: On the corner of Bruning Street and Gungahlin Place, Canberra 2912 Australia
Le Bon Melange is a one-of-a-kind café located in the heart of Gungahlin. Since its opening, this charming French bistro has become a go-to spot for visitors and locals seeking an unforgettable dining experience.
The café’s menu features classic French dishes and modern twists on traditional recipes. For starters, you can try their famous Le Boudin Noir Tartine – black pudding served with grilled ciabatta bread and topped with crème fraîche.
Other mouth-watering favourites include Duck Confit, Croque Monsieur, Escargot Provençale and Lobster Thermidor – all cooked to perfection by the experienced chefs at Le Bon Melange!
Le Bon Melange also boasts an extensive drinks menu with specialty cocktails. You’ll find classic martinis and creative concoctions such as their signature ‘French 75’ – gin mixed with champagne & lemon juice.
This Café
Location: 4-6 Hibberson Street, Canberra 2912 Australia
Suppose you’re looking for a unique dining experience. In that case, this café also offers private dining at the ‘Chef’s Table’ – a special restaurant area where guests can enjoy an intimate dinner prepared by the chefs.
Enjoy dishes with fresh ingredients as you indulge in deep conversations in the candlelight and cosy space.
Atlas Coffee
Location: 33 Hibberson St Shop 49 The Marketplace, Canberra 2912 Australia
Atlas Coffee is a cozy café in the heart of Gungahlin. It offers an extensive array of breakfast and lunch options in a relaxed and inviting environment.
The menu features classic favourites like an all-day brunch platter with eggs, avocado, bacon and tomato on sourdough toast and more creative dishes such as their Sweet Potato Fritters served with labneh dip and chilli jam.
Atlas Coffee also has other unique offerings. For instance, they host ‘Brew School’ every Saturday, where you can learn how to brew craft beers while enjoying complimentary samples. Plus, on Sundays, they have special yoga classes in their outdoor courtyard area – so you can get your caffeine fix while basking in the morning sun.
Sunday in Canberra
Location: 54 Ernest Cavanagh St, Gungahlin ACT 2912
On Sundays, Canberra has vibrant activities and is the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely brunch or lunch. One of the city’s most popular eateries is Sunday in Canberra in Gungahlin.
This cosy café tucked at the northern side of the bus interchange on 54 Ernest Cavanagh St
offers delicious dishes and the comfort food you crave, crafted from locally sourced ingredients.
You’ll love the stylish yet comfortable interior, complimented by exceptional service. What better way is there to rewind as you gear up for a new week?
The Creamery & Co.
Location: H34/33 Hibberson St Marketplace Gungahlin, Canberra 2912 Australia
The Creamery & Co. is a charming café in the heart of Gungahlin. Their menu features classic favourites such as Eggs Benedict served with crispy bacon and homemade hollandaise sauce and the famous Slow Cooked Lamb Pie – slow cooked for 12 hours until it’s tender and mouthwateringly succulent.
One highlight on the menu is the Chicken Schnitzel Burger, loaded with crunchy slaw and creamy mayo. They also have vegan options, including Vegan Nachos smothered in guacamole, salsa and jalapenos, plus hearty burgers dripping with flavour, such as the Beyond Meat Burger.
Gungahlin boasts some of the best cafes in Canberra, offering various delicious dishes and unique experiences. From classic favourites at The Creamery & Co. to creative cocktails at Le Bon Melange – there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city!
So, what are you waiting for? Check out these top 5 cafes today the next time you are in Gungahlin.
Business
Uncovering the Booming World of Remote Jobs in Europe
Remote working has gained unparalleled momentum over the years, bridging the gap between companies and professionals wishing for more flexibility in their working days. Thanks to the world of technology and its limitless boundaries, the ability to connect with people from varying locations is transforming the traditional workplace, unveiling an abundance of opportunities across the European continent. Whether it’s the corporate executive wishing to work from home or the entrepreneur skeptical of the nine to five routine, remote work is a modern solution to the challenge of reaching a satisfactory work-life balance.
One platform that is making it easier for job seekers to find remote jobs in Europe is Jobgether. This easy-to-use hub connects prospective employees to a huge variety of job opportunities across Europe, from fully remote gigs, to hybrid roles, to location-independent roles – whatever is suitable for the individual. And with the fast-paced job market, Jobgether is ensuring that those hunting for employment find the perfect fit for them.
Remote Jobs in Europe
Remote jobs have been on the rise across Europe, bringing flexible employment and diverse job opportunities to many countries. Among those at the vanguard of this movement have been Belgium and the Netherlands, long known for their embracement of remote work. Meanwhile, Austria and Romania have become up-and-coming destinations for such positions, as companies take advantage of the technological tools and ever-expanding workforce that remote jobs provide.
Some countries in Europe with high levels of remote job opportunities include:
- Belgium.
- The Netherlands.
- Austria.
- Romania.
- Portugal.
- Germany.
- France.
- Spain.
The allure of remote work is increasing with each passing day, and the job market in Europe is no exception. A remote career can provide location-independence, flexibility, and a variety of options when it comes to job types. From fully remote work to hybrid positions, there’s something for everyone in the expanding remote job opportunity landscape. Exploring available options is the best way to find a job that fits your specific needs and wants, so take a deep dive and see what this expanding field has to offer.
Find Your Dream Remote Job with Jobgether
For those aspiring to work remotely in Europe, Jobgether shines as an invaluable resource and premier platform for securing the perfect job. Dedicated to helping job seekers find the best remote job opportunities in the continent, Jobgether contains a plethora of jobs to choose from, no matter the industry or country. With a user-friendly interface, simply create a profile, upload your resume and get searching – opportunities just a few clicks away.
The Future of Remote Work in Europe is Bright
In conclusion, the remote job market in Europe is thriving and offers a wealth of opportunities for job seekers looking for a flexible and diverse work environment. With more and more companies embracing remote work, the outlook for remote job opportunities in Europe is bright and continues to grow. By using platforms like Jobgether, individuals can easily find the perfect remote job to suit their specific needs and preferences.
