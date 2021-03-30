MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Exquisite Weekend Delights at Luxurious Palm Beach International Boat Show

Exquisite Weekend Delights at Luxurious Palm Beach International Boat Show

It was a divine weekend of luxury at the beautiful Palm Beach International Boat Show. In Florida, the millionaires and billionaires of the world mingled with boat lovers and yacht aficionados alike.

Socially-distanced attendees experienced the spectacular display of boats, yachts and accessories on the West Palm Beach Waterfront along Flagler Drive. Boat enthusiasts took in the latest trends in yachting as VIP guests took part in luxurious gatherings.

At the event Windward VIP Club was an exclusive sanctuary. Highlighted in the splendid venue were drinks by Dano’s Ultra-Premium Tequila along with scrumptious hors d’oeuvres.

The hand-crafted brand’s CEO, Chris Timmerman, was on hand at the small batch tequila stand that served up specialty cocktails including:  Three Sheets to the Windward, My Paloma, Maritime Mojito and First Mate Mango.

Each exquisite drink brought to life in the curated selections Dano’s Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and crowd favorite Pineapple & Jalapeno.

Over on the docks, Worth Avenue Yachts partnered with Rolls-Royce Motorcars to tour their yacht collection with Rolls-Royce Motorcars President, Martin Fritsches and exclusive guests from around the globe. The group was treated to the superb Imperia Caviar flown in from Beverly Hills. The divine and sophisticated offering was served along with sips from Magnums of Cava from Provacativo and Tequila flights provided by Dano’s Tequila.

And down the way, the worldly crowd took time to visit John Staluppi’s megayacht, Quantum of Solace.

Designed by Turquoise Yachts, the spectacular piece featured a sales tag of $66,700,000.00. Her Trans-Pacific range and elegant interior by Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design set her apart from all other vessels in her size-range. ome of Quantum of Solace’s many features include a dramatic 2-story main salon, 3-deck elevator, upper deck observatory, beach club, pool, gym, and a stunning health club spa that incorporates a fitness center, Hamman/steam room, 8-person hydro massage tub, massage room, W.C., shower, and lounge with a fold-down balcony for easy access to the ocean.

Other tours that attendees came aboard were National Yacht Groups ubersexy sexy 2016 Pershing 70 “Spectre” ($2,490,000) that gives unbridled performance as it rockets across the water at 46 knots, as well as Denison Yacht’s 2013 Bertram Enclosed Bridge ($3,400,000) with sophisticated and spacious interiors.

From viewing pristine yachts to indulging in delectable caviar and delightful tequila, there was simply no better way to spend an incredible weekend.

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Tribeca Festival Announces Plans for 20th Anniversary Edition

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 29, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 29, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 29

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2021
Read More

Easter With The World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir

Suzanna BowlingMarch 28, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 28

Suzanna BowlingMarch 28, 2021
Read More

East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of NYC Present City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 27, 2021
Read More

The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With Carrie’s Piper Laurie

Suzanna BowlingMarch 27, 2021
Read More

Andrew Lippa, Charles Strouse, Christiane Noll and More on Jamie deRoy & friends Celebrating Songwriters Part 1

Suzanna BowlingMarch 26, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 25, 2021
Read More