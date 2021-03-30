Exquisite Weekend Delights at Luxurious Palm Beach International Boat Show

It was a divine weekend of luxury at the beautiful Palm Beach International Boat Show. In Florida, the millionaires and billionaires of the world mingled with boat lovers and yacht aficionados alike.

Socially-distanced attendees experienced the spectacular display of boats, yachts and accessories on the West Palm Beach Waterfront along Flagler Drive. Boat enthusiasts took in the latest trends in yachting as VIP guests took part in luxurious gatherings.

At the event Windward VIP Club was an exclusive sanctuary. Highlighted in the splendid venue were drinks by Dano’s Ultra-Premium Tequila along with scrumptious hors d’oeuvres.

The hand-crafted brand’s CEO, Chris Timmerman, was on hand at the small batch tequila stand that served up specialty cocktails including: Three Sheets to the Windward, My Paloma, Maritime Mojito and First Mate Mango.

Each exquisite drink brought to life in the curated selections Dano’s Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and crowd favorite Pineapple & Jalapeno.

Over on the docks, Worth Avenue Yachts partnered with Rolls-Royce Motorcars to tour their yacht collection with Rolls-Royce Motorcars President, Martin Fritsches and exclusive guests from around the globe. The group was treated to the superb Imperia Caviar flown in from Beverly Hills. The divine and sophisticated offering was served along with sips from Magnums of Cava from Provacativo and Tequila flights provided by Dano’s Tequila.

And down the way, the worldly crowd took time to visit John Staluppi’s megayacht, Quantum of Solace.

Designed by Turquoise Yachts, the spectacular piece featured a sales tag of $66,700,000.00. Her Trans-Pacific range and elegant interior by Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design set her apart from all other vessels in her size-range. ome of Quantum of Solace’s many features include a dramatic 2-story main salon, 3-deck elevator, upper deck observatory, beach club, pool, gym, and a stunning health club spa that incorporates a fitness center, Hamman/steam room, 8-person hydro massage tub, massage room, W.C., shower, and lounge with a fold-down balcony for easy access to the ocean.

Other tours that attendees came aboard were National Yacht Groups ubersexy sexy 2016 Pershing 70 “Spectre” ($2,490,000) that gives unbridled performance as it rockets across the water at 46 knots, as well as Denison Yacht’s 2013 Bertram Enclosed Bridge ($3,400,000) with sophisticated and spacious interiors.

From viewing pristine yachts to indulging in delectable caviar and delightful tequila, there was simply no better way to spend an incredible weekend.