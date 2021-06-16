Eyes On New York, The Ride’s World Premiere on Staten Island, Takes Flight July 1

Critically acclaimed and five-star rated, The Ride is proud to announce, Eyes On New York, a new experiential entertainment in The Ride’s global tradition of family fun. This interactive theatrical journey is drenched in music, uplifted by dance and driven by renewal. In a New Performance Space dedicated, created and built for The Ride’s proprietary experiential technology.

(Pictured) Abby DeReamer Photo by Kevin Richardson

The cast, there are seven of them. They are Jarrod Bates, Snö Bunta, Abby DeReamer, Kyla Ernst-Alper, Randy Kato, Pedro Morillo, Jr, Garth Otis. They are internationally acclaimed ballet dancers, aerialists, b-boys, cyr wheel athletes, contortionists, physical clowns, circus performers, variety artists, film and Shakespearean actors. They have performed for audiences from Brooklyn to Mongolia. They are in demand on the international fashion runways as well as the filmed commercials for the European fashion houses.

(Pictured) Snö Bunta Photo by Frank Fumelli

One of them began dancing at two years old in Minnesota. Another? Was integral to Estee Lauder’s globally famous Supreme Campaign. They tell stories on stage through the physical genius with which their incredibly balanced bodies are blessed.

Remember their names. You will be dazzled by them again and again.

Produced and directed by Richard Humphrey, Eyes On New York is being choreographed by the project’s Artistic Directors, Ashlee Rose Montague and Richard Hankes in a newly created 150-seat performance space designed, built and overseen by Mr. Humphrey, at Staten Island’s Empire Outlets (55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY).

Eyes On New York will further push the theatrical boundaries and possibilities of The Ride’s proprietary experiential technology.

It is a focused immersive initiative and experiential entertainment that will bow four times a day in Staten Island with laser concentration on Manhattan and its revitalization.

The show is an interactive journey presented in theatrical dance, variety acts, acrobatic agility and circus derring-do; guided by a troupe of internationally acclaimed performers who dance the story of New York City’s journey through the last 12 months.

The score’s original music is by The Ride’s Greg Mozian. Charles DeChants has designed the sound. Costumes are by Renato Dicent. Scenery is by Paul O’Toole. Lighting is by Michael Petre-Zumbrun.

With Eyes On New York, The Ride has joined forces with Staten Island’s Empire Outlets for a summer residency, located on one of the world’s largest and most beautiful natural harbors. This Exclusive Engagement, including original music, whimsical variety and circus-based performances is determined to be New York City’s summer 2021 destination.

“The Ride is an iconic entertainment experience and we are thrilled to host the show’s return to New York City at Empire Outlets,” said Joseph Ferrara, Principal, BFC Partners. “The show is a spectacular addition to the new offerings we are introducing at Empire Outlets this summer. We invite New Yorkers to come experience The Ride followed by a great dinner at newly-opened Clinton Hall’s expansive outdoor deck with views overlooking the Manhattan skyline.”

“The Ride is deeply appreciative and artistically energized by Empire Outlet’s warm welcome,” said Richard Humphrey, CEO of The Ride. “Teaming up together, we will keep our Eyes On New York to establish The Ride at Empire Outlets as one of New York’s 2021 premiere destinations during this summer of renewal.”

The magic is accessible for free by the Staten Island Ferry which delivers you right to the new performance space and the 340,000 square feet that is the success of the Empire Outlets.

Playing Schedule:

Wednesdays – Thursdays – Fridays – Saturdays – Sundays

1:00pm

3:00pm

5:00pm

7:00pm

Note:

(Pictured) Ashlee Rose Montague & Richard Hankes Photo by Jordan Matter

Sunday, July 4th Shows will be at:

1:30pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm

With dedicated Fireworks at the big 8:45pm finish.

Tickets available at:

www.TheRideEvents.com

Ticket Prices

$19, $29, $39

Across 340,000 square feet, Empire Outlets boasts scores of designer stores including American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic, Columbia Sporting Goods, Gap Factory, H&M, Nike Factory, Nordstrom Rack and Old Navy among many others. A 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck with unmatched sweeping views of Manhattan will open mid-summer with the debut of Clinton Hall Beer Garden and Wasabi Japanese Steak House.

