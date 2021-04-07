Fabergé Hatches Game of Thrones Collaboration

Fabergé, the world’s most iconic artist jeweler, has an esteemed legacy of crafting luxury legends and entirely unique and iconic objets d’art. Inextricably linked with Easter since their annual tradition of Imperial Easter eggs began in 1885, Fabergé has captured the hearts and minds of generations. This April, Fabergé is hatching a new collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to commemorate the extraordinary story of HBO®’s award-winning television series Game of Thrones. This surprise collaboration will fuse Fabergé’s superior craftsmanship and artistic ingenuity with one of the 21st century’s most popular shows.

Co-designed by Fabergé and Michele Clapton, the Emmy® and BAFTA® winning costume designer from Game of Thrones, this one-off work of art is history in the making and offers a unique opportuntiy for one individual to acquire a modern day heirloom.

Fabergé’s celebrated series of 50 Imperial Easter eggs were created for the Russian Imperial family from 1885 to 1916, when the company was run by Peter Carl Fabergé. Ten eggs were produced from 1885 to 1893, during the reign of Emperor Alexander III; 40 more were created during the rule of his dutiful son, Nicholas II, two each year, one for his mother, the dowager, the second for his wife. Today, Fabergé continues this journey of discovery through its enchanting jewellery creations and mesmerising objets d’art.

This year Fabergé unveils their latest future legacy design. The timing couldn’t be better, with April 2021 seeing Game of Thrones celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut episode – a major milestone dubbed “The Iron Anniversary”. This global year-long celebration will be a chance for fans to revisit the most unforgettable moments of the world’s biggest television series, and the jewel in the crown will be the Imperial Class Fabergé Game of Thrones Egg.

Fabergé’s Head Designer, Liisa Tallgren, worked closely with Game of Thrones’ Costume Designer Michele Clapton to create an intricate and enchanting design which tells the tale of Daenerys Targaryen’s quest to take her place on the Iron Throne.

Continuing Fabergé’s long tradition of combining the expected with the unexpected, this piece holds even more tales within. The egg opens to reveal a beautiful surprise in the form of a crown sat majestically atop a glistening crystal base. This is a minature version of the crown that would have been presented to Daenerys should she have held the Iron Throne, set with a pear-cut ruby responsibly sourced from Gemfields’ Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.