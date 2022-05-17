Faisal Hills Islamabad gives you the chance to live your ideal life in the most efficient ways by offering you the most current and secure community project.

Faisal Hills Islamabad aims to improve individuals’ lifestyles by ensuring that they live in a manner that can enjoy all the amenities of a luxurious lifestyle. Located in the capital city of Pakistan, the Housing Society promises to provide its inhabitants with all the necessities of living at a reasonable cost.

Faisal Hills Owners and Developers:

Faisal Hills Owners and Developers are the respectable urbanist group, Zedem Internationals. The society’s creators have left no step unturned to ensure the success of this highly successful project.

Read Also: Faisal hills Islamabad (UPDATED) Project Details | NOC | location | map | Plot Prices

His Vision & Mission:

The creators of society envisioned an adaptable and adequate amount of urban and residential areas sensibly. The goal was to bring about the virtues of benefactors in society, which fulfills the social responsibility of living in an aesthetic or gorgeous capital city of Pakistan.

Faisal Hills NOC:

Faisal Hills No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been officially approved by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and has no dispute worthy of attention. Being an approved society added a great benefit to the value of residential society. If you are looking for another beneficial investment option approved by authorities, then Kingdom Valley is the most convenient option.

Faisal Hills Location:

Faisal Hills’ location is prime as it is situated at the N-5 Grand Trunk Road near Taxila, close to Margalla Hills. This housing association is located between Taxila as well as Islamabad. Furthermore, it’s only 3 minutes away from the B-17 sector in Islamabad, and a 5-minute drive away from Taxila Cantt. The society is accessible via Srinagar Highway, Quaid Avenue, and the M-1 motorway.

The M2 motorway that runs through Margalla Avenue provides a quick route to the Zone 1 area of Islamabad. The residential society accessibility is the most attractive quality of this project. Blue World City is another major worth investment option located at Islamabad’s exclusive location.

Accessibility points:

In addition, the distance between the main landmarks is as follows:

NUST is just 30 minutes away

Wah Cantt is only 5 minutes away

Islamabad is only 20 minutes away

Rawalpindi is just 25 minutes away

Tarnol Mor is 10 minutes away

B-17 Islamabad is just 2 minutes away

Faisal Hills Master Plan:

Faisal Hills Master Plan map proposed for the four Blocks of Faisal Hills, i.e., A, B, C & Executive block. The community has a beautiful natural landscape with breathtaking views of the area. The roads are well-constructed, perfect for urban design, and the availability of every facility makes it the ideal place to build your dream home.

Read Also: Faisal Hills Islamabad (UPDATED) Payment Plan | Location | Map | Price detail

Real estate buyers will discover it attractive because the demand is excessive for this venture, and one can expect huge profits. Nova City is also a prominent investment option that the best real estate developers creatively design in the country.

Faisal Hills Plot Sizes:

Faisal Hills is a gated community made up of four Blocks which comprise A, B, C, and Executive Blocks. These Blocks have homes of different dimensions. Additionally, every block has its own commercial spaces too.

Faisal Hills Islamabad Blocks:

Faisal Hills Housing Scheme consists of three blocks, initially A, B, and C. A later, block E was built and can also be referred to as the ” Executive block’ because the G.T road runs right next to it. Additionally, further developments regarding the project have been made at the E block.

Residential Plots And Blocks of Faisal Hills Islamabad:

Faisal hills can deal with the practicality of their residents regarding their installment plans that are easy to stick to. Residential plots that range from 5, 7, to 10 marlas and canals of 1 or 2. are generally booked with 10000 of the registration amount. A 10% deposit must be cleared immediately, and, later, almost 14 quarterly installments are divided into about 3.5 years.

Salient Features:

Other important features are:

24/7 accessibility of Water, Gas, and Electricity

Wide Carpetwd Roads

The biggest society that has 12000 plots

Two different main entrance points

Amazingly built Allah Wala Monument Chowk

Bridge Building on Nullah and its connection with GT Road.

Central Parks in blocks.

Commercials Hubs School and colleges

Mosques

A gated community

Security 24 hours a day

Public Transport

Sports and Cultural Complex

Police Station

Well equipped Hospital.

Development Of Water Filtration Plants in Block A

Projections of over 40 properties offices are expected to be constructed shortly.

How to Book the Faisal Hills Islamabad plot?

The procedure to reserve the plan is simple and safe. You only need to submit the following documents:

2 passport-size photos

One duplicate of the owner’s identification card.

1 copy of the applicant’s identity card

10 10% deposit can be made in money order, cash, or an online deposit.

Identification cards of nationality abroad are available to customers who are based abroad

Why Invest In Faisal Hills Islamabad?

The primary issue is why one should put his funds into this housing society. The answer is very satisfying.

The housing society includes not only luxurious lifestyles but also entertainment parks as well as shopping malls to make shopping more pleasurable.

The most fundamental features are the main reason behind its investment.

Comfort and Class

The most elite infrastructure.

Trouble-free Installment plans

Secure your future at affordable rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Following are the FAQs about the residential society:

Q1.) Who are the developers for this Project?

Faisal Hills Islamabad is a new project launched by a well-known International developer called ‘Zedem. This development Idea is the basic concept of a housing project in Islamabad built on a modern lifestyle and is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of Margalla hills.

Q2) Where is Faisal Hills Located?

It is situated inside the Taxila region, close to Islamabad, and surrounded by the stunning view of Margalla hills, which naturally increases its importance. The project’s primary goal is to serve its residents in every manner with the finest of amenities.

Q3) What is the number of blocks there in society?

Faisal Hills Housing scheme comprises three blocks at first A, B, and C. A later, block E was built and can also be referred to as the Executive block’ because the G.T road is adjacent to it. In addition, development work has been initiated at the E block.

Q4.) Is this existence have all the basic amenities?

Faisal hills are believed to offer the most basic amenities of a luxury living, including an amusement park for families and shopping malls, as well as a Grand Jamia mosque, A capacity of over 1200 plots of residential land, a Sports complex, the main entrance to the G.T highway, supply of gas, water, and other essential amenities as well as a simple installment process and most importantly, one of the most appealing locations in Islamabad.

Q5.) How do I pay for the project?

Faisal hills are managed according to the convenience of its residents regarding their installment plans that are easy to stick to. Residential plots that range from 5, 7-10 marlas and canals of 1 or 2. are generally booked with 10000 of the registration amounts. A 10% deposit must be cleared immediately, and, later on, almost 14 quarterly installments are divided into roughly 3.5 years.

The housing society is focused on providing a standard of living for ordinary people. Faisal hills claim to offer the essential amenities of a lavish lifestyle in stunning scenic views in the Margalla hills.