MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Fake News The New York Times, Biden and More

Fake News The New York Times, Biden and More

On Tuesday The New York Times, The White House and other media sources claimed that there had been no gas shortages, no long lines at gas stations, no major hikes in gas prices since the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline and that the country was not in a shortage of fuel. Yet papers like the dailymail.com were stating the truth and now the hidden truths have come out.

President Biden stated that the government did not pay the $5 Million dollar ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency, yet today it has been confirmed the DarkSide did receive the $5 million ransom to regain control. The ransom was paid just hours after the attack last week, yet the pipeline remained offline for another six days, triggering severe gas shortages, panic buying and chaos across the South. 

John Catsimatidis, told Fox Business Network that he heard Colonial paid a ransom of $4 million.  

Analysts have stated paying off ransomware gangs will lead to more attacks on critical infrastructure.

Colonial began a system restart, on Thursday morning, with 71 percent of gas stations across North Carolina still without gas, and half of the stations in Florida, Washington DC, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia running dry, according to GasBuddy. 

The outages spread from New Jersey to Mississippi with more than 10,000 gas stations offline, and the national average price of gas rising to $3.28, the highest level since 2014, according to the AAA Gas Price Index.  

Expect gas prices to go through the roof now that we know they paid this ransom. As it is since Biden become President gas went from under $2 to $3.59.

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

What is a Mother? Be Careful Democrat Cori Bush Want’s to Take That Word Away.

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2021
Read More

Times Square Shooting

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2021
Read More

My View: Florida Has Become A Joke…Michele Balan Just Landed

Stephen SorokoffMay 8, 2021
Read More

Leaping into a Heavenly Dance Ballet Legend Jacques d’Amboise Pas De Deux’s With God

Suzanna BowlingMay 4, 2021
Read More

The Oscar-Winning Olympia Dukakis Passes On

Suzanna BowlingMay 2, 2021
Read More

My View: Wow! The Lady at That Table Can Sure Sing…Wonder if she ever did it Professionally?

Stephen SorokoffApril 30, 2021
Read More

Cuomo Punishing Manhattan and Broadway Yet Again. He Only Cares About Losing a Congressional Seat

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2021
Read More

Hello deBlasio Drug Deal Gone Wrong In NYC When Will You Realize Who The Criminals Are

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2021
Read More

What is Really Going on at the Boarder: The Hijacking of Pregnant Women

Suzanna BowlingApril 26, 2021
Read More