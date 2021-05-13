Fake News The New York Times, Biden and More

On Tuesday The New York Times, The White House and other media sources claimed that there had been no gas shortages, no long lines at gas stations, no major hikes in gas prices since the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline and that the country was not in a shortage of fuel. Yet papers like the dailymail.com were stating the truth and now the hidden truths have come out.

President Biden stated that the government did not pay the $5 Million dollar ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency, yet today it has been confirmed the DarkSide did receive the $5 million ransom to regain control. The ransom was paid just hours after the attack last week, yet the pipeline remained offline for another six days, triggering severe gas shortages, panic buying and chaos across the South.

John Catsimatidis, told Fox Business Network that he heard Colonial paid a ransom of $4 million.

Analysts have stated paying off ransomware gangs will lead to more attacks on critical infrastructure.

Colonial began a system restart, on Thursday morning, with 71 percent of gas stations across North Carolina still without gas, and half of the stations in Florida, Washington DC, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia running dry, according to GasBuddy.

The outages spread from New Jersey to Mississippi with more than 10,000 gas stations offline, and the national average price of gas rising to $3.28, the highest level since 2014, according to the AAA Gas Price Index.

Expect gas prices to go through the roof now that we know they paid this ransom. As it is since Biden become President gas went from under $2 to $3.59.