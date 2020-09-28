Fall Favorites

Fall is in full swing. As we celebrate the new season we applaud some new things that we absolutely love.

Tifosi Optics’ Swank Series new fototec lens are perfect for days that are full of sunshine and clouds all in one. Fototec is Tifosi’s photochromic technology, designed to change tints as you move through different lighting conditions.

In addition, this amazing company has also launched a face shield campaign. Tifosi was able to donate over 4000 face shields to medical professionals as a result of their May campaign. Tifosi is doing something similar this September and plans to donate face shields to both educators and health care facilities.

For something to brighten up a loved one’s day try a stellar flower company with roses that last up to a year.

Empress Flora makes for the perfect gift you can personalize with a video or audio message or come as a stand alone beautiful rose.

Hopper Reserve, the new lifestyle cannabis brand that is inspired by American actor, maverick filmmaker, photographer, and artist Dennis Hopper is a new selection for the senses. Hopper Reserve’s signature cannabis incorporates easy-to-use, take-anywhere premium pre-rolls like the ones Dennis smoked throughout his life. All Hopper Reserve flower is responsibly sourced and features unique strains and blends for best-possible flavor and experience. Varieties include indica, sativa and hybrid, and are grown using organically-grown cultivation techniques.

Hopper Reserve has partnered with A Future for Veterans Foundation (FVF). A veteran himself (he joined United States Marine Corps at 16 by lying about his age) – a portion of Hopper Reserve’s proceeds will support the nonprofit’s mission of providing education, resources and housing for veterans, in an effort to curtail veteran suicide. FVF’s programming combines art therapy, cannabis, and conversation to de-stigmatize usage for Veterans.

And, we all have a friend who is a fall season baby. Available now, BABE Wine is taking the stress out of planning a birthday party with their very own Birthday Box that includes all the party essentials you would need from decorations, BABE cups, custom ice buckets and more.

BABE’s Birthday Box is available on drinkbabe.net .