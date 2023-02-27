Off Broadway
Fall River Fishing Absurdist Theatre Turns Elementary
If you are looking for out there look theatre, look no further than Fall River Fishing at the Connelly Theatre. Performed and written by Belham company members Zuzanna Szadkowski and Deb Knox, you will wonder why….and after the second act be even more confused as to how this all comes together.
The first half is a take on Lizzie Borden. Here breakfast starts out with patriarch Andrew (Tony Torn), trophy wife Abby (Susannah Millonzi),uncle Nathan (Eric Smithson), Lizzie (Szadkowski) and the family maid Bridget (Knox), verbally attacking each other using food like “chunky” yogurt, “funky” mutton, and gravy that looks like applesauce to make digs. Then the murders begin. Abby goes first after insulting Lizzie, but it is not Lizzie, but Bridget, who’s in love with Lizzie, who does the deed. She moves onto her father as Nathan, discovers the body. Nathan is also in love with Lizzie.
In the meantime they put on playlets of “Eva Braun/Helen Keller and Hitler” and then Nora from A Doll’s House with a Sharon Tate cameo, which comes into play in act two, when Nora (Szadkowski) and Torvaldt (Smithson) who are childless invite childhood friend Christine (Millonzi) over for dinner. She brings Nils (Torn) and the two of them can’t keep their hands or tongues off each after meeting the previous night in a support group “for loved ones of victims of murder.” Christine’s neighbors were all killed; “I was out of the country. I missed it.” Nils, however “murdered his wife and two daughters years and years ago on Christmas Eve and was allegedly acquitted. To make matters weirdier a bloodied heavily pregnant, Sharon Tate (Knox), shows up acting like Torvaldt mother. Christine takes over the kitchen, and a massive bowl of spaghetti with meat sauce starts getting shoved into each other’s mouths like some bazaar wedding cake ritual.
Everything in this production looks like it was written and performed in some badly directed (Eric Tucker), acted and written community theatre class. This is two hours and forty minutes I can never get back.
Fall River Fishing opened Feb. 26, 2023, at the Connelly Theatre, 220 E 4th Street and runs through March 9.
Off Broadway
Titanique is Céline “Fu**ing” Dion Unsinkable
What an absolute blast this show is. I can’t even begin to tell you how much fun I had downtown at the Daryl Roth Theatre the night I saw the hit musical comedy and parody, Titanique, starring the magnificently funny and supremely gifted Marla Mindelle (Broadway’s Sister Act; Netflix’s “Special“) as Canada’s legendary songstress, Céline “Fucking” Dion. Created and co-written by Mindelle, along with the dreamy Constantine Rousouli (Off-Broadway’s Cruel Intentions; “This is the Night“), who is our hunky Jack Dawson on this voyage, and director Tye Blue, who, in his own words, has been “perfecting the Titanique pop-culture parody genre for several years in Los Angeles, directing and co-creating [like he did here] musical adaptation of Mean Girls, The Devil Wears Prada” and so many more, Titanique is a high seas magnificently cheeky adventure, filled from bow to stern with hilarity and utterly brilliant parody. Overflowing with only Celine Dion songs, performed to perfection courtesy of music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Nicholas James Connell (youtube’s @NicholasConnell), assisted by a solid sound design by Lawrence Schober (Prospect Theatre’s American Morning), this hilariously delicious musical plows forward through the kooky, wacky waters of the iceberg-laden north sea, with Céline forever standing by your side (and sometimes awkwardly getting too close and in between) on a journey like no other. This ship is as right as ridiculously right can be, and should not be missed.
So win that hand at poker, get a ticket (or 3), and listen up. I’m going to do my utmost best to not give up one clue or joke for your sailing, as it would be a great disservice to all. But played out most energetically on a stage that looks like a low (to medium) budget Anything Goes national tour, designed delightfully by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn & Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom (KPOP, Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street), with lighting by Paige Seber (The Flea’s Good Friday) and one surprise cutout culprit who shouldn’t be there (union rules et al.), the cast is completely game, and up for a swimmingly good time at all costs. Mindelle is the perfect leader, bashing out laughs every chance she gets. She sings and improvises gloriously, causing a classic Carol Burnett Show moment of infectious (vaginal and otherwise) giggles and laughs from her fellow passengers as they all try their best to keep a straight serious face. You can’t help but love that, but the odds are against them. Mindelle and Russell Daniels (Off-Broadway’s Awesome 80’s Prom) as the “Fair” screaming and scheming mother Ruth, are just too damn funny and sharp. Rousouli, in the best and tightest pants, courtesy of costume designer Alejo Vietti (Broadway’s Holiday Inn), gives us a butt-tastic, hilarious, and handsome Jack, alongside an incredibly voiced and very funny Carrie St. Louis (Broadway’s Kinky Boots) as Rose Dewitt Bukater, “just a quirky little ingénue trying to find her way“, both delivering the goods time and time again. They are a dream team of hilarity, finding the ridiculous in every sketch and floating door they can strap on.
But let’s be Fair!, and not forget the others, called out and given the space, the songs, and the jokes to shine over and over again. Mark Evans (Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire) as the perfectly poised and posed Cal, and (in the performance I saw) Kristina Walz (Rock of Ages National Tour) as the legendary Kathy Bates, or should I say, the Unsinkable Molly Brown (a part usually played by Desireé Rodriguez), fill the theatre with their well-timed hijinks, gloriously strong voices, and superb comic talent, throwing fire on those engines that are driving this ship forward into the night. Aviance Hoyles (Off-Broadway’s Bat Out of Hell) as ‘The Seaman’ kicks some solid song-strutting ass (and legs) in all the parts he takes on, especially when becoming the most surprising iceberg one could ever imagine. Courtney Bassett (Broadway’s Great Comet), Donnie Hammond (Quintessence’s King Lear), and Brad Greer (TNG’s Jerry Springer The Opera) (standing in for Blu Allen) fill out the song and the ship with their gorgeous background vocalizations with a wink and a grin. And Rosé (“RuPaul’s Drag Race“) as both Victor Garber and Luigi camp it up strong, although maybe they have been given a bit too much wacky rope to run with in their inhabitations, taking it a bit further over-board than needed. And even though I can’t say she is the “winner of this week’s drag challenge“, no one, and I mean no one, can sink this unsinkable wacky and wise ship, it’s just too much fun.
Now pound that chest, and hold your fist up high, Céline. And go, board this doomed but delightfully funny ship. Cause “it’s a Céline Dion fever dream of what really happened in her eyes on the Titanic on that fateful night, which is low-key, a gay fantasia of chaos,” as reported by Alex Ellis (who was the original Titanique Rose) in a Playbillinterview. Cause what could be better than that? Pretty much nothing. So join in with the fun and musical madness of this epic voyage, and find out just how important Céline “Fucking” Dion is to all those hilariously doomed passengers on board the unsinkable Titanique. You will not regret it.
For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com
Off Broadway
Anthony Rapp’s Without You Gets the Rent Right, But Disconnects When it Gets Personal
How do you measure this crazy emotional lifetime that Anthony Rapp (Broadway’s If/Then) has formed to tell twenty-seven years since the death of Rent composer Jonathan Larson? The “Seasons of Love” that lives strong in the lyrics, planted beautifully in that epic song, ring true as Without You, his off-Broadway solo show that is being presented with gusto at New World Stages, comes into life before us. It drives forward with a rock opera rhythm and robust feel, sharp but not so subtle from the get-go, digging hard into a past that brought this man such joy, yet also layering in sadness and grief about a man he idolized, and a mother lost to cancer.
It, and every moment when Rapp recounts with pride and exhilaration his involvement with the musical Rent, feels achingly connected and emotionally pure. Tears run down my face as he unpacks his heart about a project that he relishes, from the first audition, for which he dazzles us with a rendition of “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M., to the final chorus of that same song at the end of his 90min one-act show, with musical direction and orchestrations by Daniel A. Weiss (Broadway’s Taboo). But here’s the problem with the show. And I feel somewhat guilty saying this. The most moving parts are pretty much only about Jonathan Larson, their friendship, work relationship, and his untimely death, and when Rapp tries to shift the focus onto his own grief, around his sweet-sounding complex mother who most sadly died of cancer, the effort feels forced and almost uncomfortably so. He’s a fine storyteller, but not an elegant or complex writer, especially when he formulates and sings the country song “Wild Bill“, the name he has assigned to his mother’s cancer, against a backdrop of projected cowboy imagery and disconnecting graphics.
Off Broadway
Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces New Play Smart
Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) announced today that Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, an EST Youngblood Graduate, will make her Off-Broadway debut with her new play Smart. Directed by EST Member Matt Dickerson. Smart will run March 30 to April 23 with an official press opening on Thursday, April 6 at 545 West 52nd Street. Smart was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project. Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country.
Elaine’s cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won’t let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a “Jenny,” a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom – while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn’t the only one listening? Smart is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.
The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.
“I came to EST by way of Youngblood. At the time I was a newly single mom, working around the clock and barely writing at all. Those weekly meetings on the 6th floor were one of the first places where I started to feel like a playwright again. It’s an honor to have my first NYC production with this theater that has always felt like a creative home,” said Playwright Mary Elizabeth Hamilton. “Smart‘s had a long journey – from a Sloan proposal way back before the pandemic, several readings, in person and on zoom, and finally, incredibly this production. EST was so encouraging throughout – of the play and the process. This is a special place and group of people. I’m thrilled to be making theater here again.”
“Mary’s play is about new tech and privacy, about loneliness and connection in the city, about mothers and daughters – she ties those threads together with humor and warmth, and an ache that stays with you long after the play is over,” said Co-Artistic Director Graeme Gillis. “We’ve been working on this play with Mary for nearly five years, but the story it tells is very much of this moment. It’s very much a play about life right now.”
This production is under the banner of the EST/Sloan Project and is co-produced by EST and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Mary Elizabeth Hamilton (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright, tv writer and mom. She holds her MFA from The University of Iowa and an Artistic Diploma from Juilliard. Mary was a Jerome Fellow at The Lark and has participated in Youngblood, The O’Neill, Ars Nova, I-73, New Georges’ Jam, and Play Penn. Her play 16 Winters won ASC’s New Contemporaries Award. She is developing her play Smart with EST, and writing a pilot based on this play for AMC. She was a Story Editor on “Why Women Kill”, wrote the podcast “Power Trip” starring Tatiana Maslany, and is a resident playwright with New Dramatists.
Smart performance schedule is Monday & Wednesday – Saturday at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm (except for 4/1); Sundays at 5pm with a special benefit night performance on Monday, April 17. (Running time is approximately 100 minutes, no intermission.)
Ticket prices are General Admission – $30; Reserved Seating – $40; Students/Seniors – $25; Early Bird tickets will be available for $20 through March 29 before performances begin on March 30.
EST is located at 545 West 52nd Street. For more play info and tickets: ensemblestudiotheatre.org/smart
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?