Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort: A New Audio Musical With An All Star Broadway Cast

Tony Castrigno & Mark Rubinsky (Producers) in association with Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla and Maggie & Adrian Selby (Co-Producers), are pleased to announce Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, a mysterious new audio musical by Jack Feldstein (Book & Co-Lyrics) and Paul Doust (Music & Co-Lyrics/Radio Play Adaptation). The full audio musical will be released in association with Broadway Podcast Network, streaming in three unique episodes beginning July 30th.

The cast is led by Broadway’s Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Mr. Dellamort and & Courtney Reed (Aladdin, In the Heights) as Sue Grimshaw, with Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) as Rhonda Lipson, Emmy Nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof, “Feud: Bette and Joan”) as Mina Thompson, and Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance) as Barry Scott. Tony Nominee Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins, SpongeBob SquarePants -The Broadway Musical) is the Narrator.

Directed by Ella Jane New, with Music Supervision & Orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle, and Sound Design by Tony Nominee Cricket S. Myers,

In Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, the new audio musical, three lost souls receive an unexpected invitation to spend New Yearʼs Eve at Maison Dellamort: a remote South Carolina guest house with a peculiar yet magnetic host. With its original take on classic themes of unrequited love, mortality and deception, and featuring a stunning cast of Broadwayʼs most beloved stars, this distinctive audio experience will transport listeners into a world laced with the iconic theremin, Foley-style effects, and an original pop score.

Producer Tony Castrigno remarked, “I saw an early reading of Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamortand fell in love with both the music of the theremin and the way the Gothic tale delighted me – and the audience. It’s grand fun with a touch of the serious.” Producer Mark Rubinsky added, “When the pandemic scuttled our plans to bring this quirky musical to the stage, an obvious choice was to make a radio play. But radio plays aren’t musicals. Until now! Listen in your living room, your car on the way to the Grand Canyon, around a campfire or maybe on the way to a live show! It is a feast for the ears and the imagination.” Castrigno concluded, “Let’s do an upbeat and offbeat Musical about Death in the middle of a pandemic. And somehow that seemed like a good idea. Turns out it was a great idea.”

The full three act audio musical of Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort will be released over three episodes, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network. Act One will be released in its fully glory next Friday, July 30th, Act Two will be released on Friday, August 6th, and the final episode, Act Three, will be released on Friday, August 13th. The trailer is available now at www.bpn.fm/dellamort, or on the BPN APP Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

The Original Cast Recording (OCR) releases today, July 23rd from Broadway Records and is available wherever digital music is sold, and on BroadwayRecords.com.