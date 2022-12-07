Fantastic Food News in December

While December often concentrates on holiday parties and dishes, there are several newsworthy things worth some yummy discussion.

Dishare brings bliss to your takeout experience. Your phone with the app becomes like a personal chef as it shows options that match your diet and preferences and ordering it for you is just a small part of the magic. With the system’s “Foodprint” all you have to do is wait for the doorbell. Start off selecting options that include food preferences to taste, genre of dishes, food allergies and vegetarian even. It’s like a carefully mapped out foodie adventure that takes you on an epic and glorious food journey to the land of yummy menus full of variety. Get steak tacos or a healthy salad – it’s a world of opportunity no matter your neighborhood or region.

Working with delivery companies such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates, the food is promptly delivered to your home or office for the perfect meal in minutes. What is absolutely fantastic is that this certain breakfast, lunch, or dinner actually is a surprise. No longer do you have to ponder what to get. Let your taste buds and food desires and needs simply guide the app to select dishes for you.

For kids there is another foodie option little ones will love.

Baketivity is all about creating memories that will last a lifetime. Reese Weatherspoon is a fan of the Cinnamon Bun Baking Kit and this kit provides perfect entertainment for the family, without putting a pressure on you. Included in each kit are pre-measured ingredients and illustrated step-by-step instructions, so that your child should be able to complete it from beginning to end. Celebrity fans include Reese Weatherspoon, Mandy Moore, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hilary Duff, and more.

Honest to Goodness, known for its lineup of globally inspired coffee creamers, has added two new dairy offerings: Chantilly Cream and Sri Lankan Cinnamon Brown Sugar to join plant-based favorites Madagascan Vanilla Bean and Himalayan Salted Caramel.

Made with premium ingredients sourced from around the world, Honest to Goodness is looking to put karma in your mug and in the world alike by supporting reforestation efforts and uplifting communities from where it sources its key ingredients.

And, finally, if you love dessert this is for you.

Lyrical Chef with Executive Chef Chenelle Rene’e had been cooking and catering for a long time. A combination of love of music and cooking create this culinary explosion of flavors in your mouth. They focus on using seasonal and local products from our fresh produce. They work very hard to ensure their banana pudding is the best on the East Coast. NOW Available in Shop Rite in Newark New Jersey and Bloomfield New Jersey, this New York City Wine and Food Festival delight is one you will want to experience at home.

Happy foodie days ahead!

Cover art by Keila Hötzel on Unsplash