Here are a few fashion items of interest to warm you up this autumn season.

The Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston Boat Shoe is back in stock, just in time for the holidays.

Daniel Craig’s Bond kicks back in luxury style with these boat shoes in the Caribbean scenes in No Time To Die.

Snap them up now, before they’re gone again. $159.95 Exclusively on Sperry.com

And, when you are not getting your thrills on like James Bond take on a little bit of urban country vibes.

Vinyl Ranch, the lifestyle brand redefining urban cowboy culture that’s been at it since it launched in Houston in 2007. The brand was established by Dave Wrangler aka Disko Cowboy who’s become known for his country disco music mashup DJ party that’s grown in popularity across the country. Brands like these have been celebrating and elevating the urban cowboy culture that’s surged over the last couple of years well before it was as trendy as it is today, and are continuing to make their own inclusive and creative mark on it throughout Texas, New York, and everywhere in between.

With key slots at festivals like Bonnarroo, Americana Fest in Nashville, ACL (both weekends) and more on the roster, coupled by impressive brand collaborations with the likes of Tom Ford, Chanel and many others, I would appreciate you keeping Disko Cowboy and Vinyl Ranch in mind for relevant coverage you may be planning i.e. profiles of indie creators / brands to watch, merch lines that define and cater to trends, music content that speaks to great mixes / unlikely genres working together, the continued growth of this subgenre, etc. Additionally, Disko Cowboy could be great to have for any virtual or in-person DJ sets, fun social media takeovers / creative social content created with the Vinyl Ranch touch, etc.

Disko Cowboy isn’t afraid to make big statements with his art. His Vinyl Ranch streetwear line features t-shirts and other gear that reflect a broad sense of humor and a love for honky tonks, country living, genre benders, and all things loud. This portion of the brand has grown exponentially over the years and especially gained recognition throughout the pandemic when music and the kinds of events they became known for took a backseat. As a DJ, he defies genre and convention. Blending a mix of disco-tech and country western jives, Disko Cowboy’s DJ sets create an atmosphere akin to a psychedelic rodeo with music curated for everyone’s inner urban cowboy and cowgirl with a disco spin