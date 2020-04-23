Fashion Trends 2020: Choose a Dress

Spring is blooming, and the weather is getting hotter. It is time to refresh your closet and stock up on the latest trends of 2020. People already go crazy about different items that will be in full power this spring, such as shirts with disco collars and bra tops. However, the one clothing piece that can be executed in dozens of different ways provided the variety for the spring season of 2020 is a dress.

You will most certainly have some of the suitable dresses for this season in your wardrobe as several previous trends are returning. However, it is always nice to treat yourself with new gorgeous items. If you want to be fully prepared for impressing everyone with your impeccable style, but you are worried about the state of your wallet, there is a solution. Seven.deals offers amazing discounts and promotions for the trendiest dresses on the market that you can see here at Seven deals. It is easy to be fashionable without spending a fortune on clothes.

The Hottest Dresses Trends of this Spring Season

The spring of 2020 is expected to be both reminiscent of the past fashion trends and innovative at the same time. By having just a couple of different dresses, you will be able to hit many fashion spots at once. Here are the most anticipated dresses of this year:

Slip dress – who does not have at least one comfy and airy slip dress in the closet? However, this year’s variant of a slip dress is more reminiscent of the bedroom style with respective colors and lace;

The 1970s – this decade was the major inspiration for the spring of 2020. Funky colors and floral prints are back again;

Tropical vibes – the palm leaves, vibrant flowers, and exotic birds will be welcome on your light and summery dresses.

Each dress creates a unique, womanly, and trendy look. Therefore, a dress is a win-win clothing item for spring, especially when you can have so much fun and variety with it.