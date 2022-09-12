Fashion Week: alice + olivia and Who Was Where

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet showcased their Spring 2023 collection, House of alice+ olivia, in the style of a fashion presentation. Featuring live music from celebrity DJ Jordan Emanuel. Guests enjoy drinks from Casa de Sol, Whispering Angel and Santa Margherita. Stacey Bendet was joined by Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Stacey Bendet
Amber Feld (Creative Services)
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Amber Feld (Creative Services)
Emma Brooks McAllister (TikToc Star)
Emma Brooks McAllister
Amber Feld (Creative Services)
Tayshia Adams, Eva Amurri (Actress),
Kelsea Ballerini
Amber Feld (Creative Services)
Kelsea Ballerini (Country Singer), Delilah Belle Hamlin (Influencer), Madison Pettis (Actress), Melissa Roxburgh (Actress), Olivia Ponton (Influencer), Tezza Barton (Influencer), James Charles (Influencer), David Dobrik (Influencer), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Actress), Lilia Buckingham (Actress), Nicole Maines (Actress), Mallory Bechtel (Actress), Madeline Blake (Actress), Casey Baer (Recording Artist), Phoebe Gates (Influencer) Jordan Emanuel (Celebrity DJ), and more at the Alice + Olivia show.
Kim Kardashian sat with Sarah Jessica Parker at star-studded Fendi Fashion Show. Also in attendance Kate Moss, Grace Jones, Daphne Guiness, La La Anthony, Naomi Watts, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Iris and Maude Apatow and Shay Mitchell, as well as icon ’90s supermodel Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta.On the runway, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss opened the show while Linda Evangelista closed out the show, making her first return to the runway in 15 years.
Kendall Jenner walked for Proenza Schouler Show as did Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. In in attendance Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn, and Karen Elson.
At Christian Siriano’s show held in Elizabeth Taylor’s former townhouse, superstar Janet Jackson and Clueless star Alicia Silverstone.
