Fashion Week: alice + olivia and Who Was Where

Fashion Week: alice + olivia and Who Was Where

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet showcased their Spring 2023 collection, House of alice+ olivia, in the style of a fashion presentation. Featuring live music from celebrity DJ Jordan Emanuel. Guests enjoy drinks from Casa de Sol, Whispering Angel and Santa Margherita.  Stacey Bendet was joined by Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes Photo By Amber Feld (Creative Services)

Katie Holmes and Stacey Bendet photo by
Amber Feld (Creative Services)

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild photo by
Amber Feld (Creative Services)

Emma Brooks McAllister (TikToc Star)

Emma Brooks McAllister photo by
Amber Feld (Creative Services)

 Tayshia Adams, Eva Amurri (Actress),

Kelsea Ballerini photo by
Amber Feld (Creative Services)

Kelsea Ballerini (Country Singer), Delilah Belle Hamlin (Influencer), Madison Pettis (Actress), Melissa Roxburgh (Actress), Olivia Ponton (Influencer), Tezza Barton (Influencer), James Charles (Influencer), David Dobrik (Influencer), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Actress), Lilia Buckingham (Actress), Nicole Maines (Actress), Mallory Bechtel (Actress), Madeline Blake (Actress), Casey Baer (Recording Artist), Phoebe Gates (Influencer) Jordan Emanuel (Celebrity DJ), and more at the Alice + Olivia show.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

