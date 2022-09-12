Fashion Week: alice + olivia and Who Was Where

Kim Kardashian sat with Sarah Jessica Parker at star-studded Fendi Fashion Show. Also in attendance Kate Moss, Grace Jones, Daphne Guiness, La La Anthony, Naomi Watts, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Iris and Maude Apatow and Shay Mitchell, as well as icon ’90s supermodel Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta.On the runway, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss opened the show while Linda Evangelista closed out the show, making her first return to the runway in 15 years.

Kendall Jenner walked for Proenza Schouler Show as did Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. In in attendance Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn, and Karen Elson.

At Christian Siriano’s show held in Elizabeth Taylor’s former townhouse, superstar Janet Jackson and Clueless star Alicia Silverstone.