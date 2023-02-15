Fashion Week and Those Who Stood Out

Hair loss is a widespread experience throughout the male population and if you have been experiencing hair loss yourself, you might be wondering why men tend to experience the issue on a much larger scale than women. Here you will find information about why men are more likely to lose their hair than women and what you can do to protect the hair you have or undo the effects of hair loss completely.

Women Do Lose Hair

Although men experience hair loss much more than women, this doesn’t mean that women don’t experience it at all. Certain conditions such as alopecia, dermatitis, or stress can cause hair loss in women, as well as aging, menopause, and medical treatments such as chemotherapy. Women also experience receding hairlines and thinning hair, just in different ways than men. Of course, it is still more common to see bald men than bald women.

Genetics

Many men go bald due to their genetic history. If a family member has passed on the gene for male pattern baldness, then a man is more likely to experience hair loss. This condition causes hair follicles to decrease in size eventually to the point where they can no longer produce hair. If you have no family members with male pattern baldness, this might simply be because the genetic sensitivity didn’t arise in them but was still passed down the line. This type of genetic condition doesn’t affect women in the same way since it is related to the hormone testosterone, which men have more of than women.

Hormonal Differences

Hormones are one of the main reasons that men experience hair loss more than women. The hormones that cause thinning hair in menopausal women are called androgens. Usually, these are balanced by estrogens but when these decrease during the menopause, the androgens can impact a woman’s hair growth. These androgens are also responsible for male baldness.

What Can You Do About Hair Loss?

If you are starting to notice signs of hair loss or have lost your hair and don’t enjoy being bald, there are plenty of solutions available to you. For thinning hair, there are temporary cosmetic methods of filling in the gaps and creating the impression of fullness. For more advanced hair loss, a visit to a London hair transplant clinic could help you find the answers you’re looking for. Eating healthily, staying fit, and reducing your stress levels can all help to slow down your hair loss. There are also ways of reducing the damage to your hair that might be contributing to thinning. For example, over-washing and harsh combing can tug at the follicles and cause premature hair loss. Being gentle with your hair can really help to prevent it from falling out or becoming thin.

There is nothing wrong with losing your hair. Male pattern baldness is an incredibly common condition, and many people embrace the new look and the low maintenance of it. However, if you are truly unhappy with your hair loss, there are always methods of restoring it.