Beauty

Fashion Week and Those Who Stood Out

Published

11 hours ago

on

At Fashion Week there are those who make the grade. Their fashion sense makes them a part of the scene and we want to emulate them and copy their style. These are some of the ones I captured.

Fashionista and Ashley Suppa

The designer Lisa Nicole Cloud

Lisa Nicole Cloud

    

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Beauty

State-of-the-Art Eyebrow Restoration Techniques Emerge From Dr. Jeffrey Epstein’s Coral Gables Center.

Published

3 months ago

on

November 20, 2022

By

Dr. Jeffrey Epstein is a world-leading expert in cosmetic surgery, aesthetics, and hair restoration based in Coral Gables, Florida. 

Dr. Jeffrey Epstein

When it comes to sensational and natural-looking eyebrow restoration results, Dr. Jeff Epstein doesn’t just perform successful surgeries – he reinvents them. Having recently completed his 1600th eyebrow restoration procedure, Dr. Jeff has been restoring confidence and providing tremendous results in hair transplants for decades, specializing in hairline lowering and hair restoration across the body. 

Dr. Jeffrey Epstein

Despite the recent rise of medical tourism in the United States, very few doctors internationally maintain cutting-edge techniques, state-of-the-art technology, and vanguard expertise to produce premium quality results. Those looking for the safest and most successful procedures seek out Dr. Jeff at his Foundation for Hair Restoration. His practice is dedicated to unprecedented precision, artistic design, and medically-backed techniques – even correcting the poorly performed procedures of others in his field.

Dr. Jeff’s practice specializes in truly natural-looking results, where he has been perfecting his own procedure for continuously resounding successes since 2001. While eyebrow procedures have become popular in recent years, this forward-thinking surgeon has already helped over 1,000 people get the desired eyebrows of their dreams. Rather than utilizing robotic practices, his techniques involve the meticulous making of the smallest possible recipient sites meant to mimic natural growth. This dedicated doctor currently performs multiple eyebrow restorations weekly and continues to be a leader in this fast-growing field. 

Recognized worldwide for his aesthetic and most importantly safe results, Dr. Jeff has been developing techniques for transplanting hairs to the eyebrows as well as the beard area, eyelashes, chest, and even arms and legs to thousands of patients. His 1600th eyebrow procedure is just the beginning – you can expect many future innovative techniques to come from Dr. Jeff’s highly sought-after practice. 

Visit drjeffreyepstein.com for more information. 

Beauty

Why Do Men Experience Balding More than Women?

Published

4 months ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Hair loss is a widespread experience throughout the male population and if you have been experiencing hair loss yourself, you might be wondering why men tend to experience the issue on a much larger scale than women. Here you will find information about why men are more likely to lose their hair than women and what you can do to protect the hair you have or undo the effects of hair loss completely.

Women Do Lose Hair

Although men experience hair loss much more than women, this doesn’t mean that women don’t experience it at all. Certain conditions such as alopecia, dermatitis, or stress can cause hair loss in women, as well as aging, menopause, and medical treatments such as chemotherapy. Women also experience receding hairlines and thinning hair, just in different ways than men. Of course, it is still more common to see bald men than bald women.

Genetics

Many men go bald due to their genetic history. If a family member has passed on the gene for male pattern baldness, then a man is more likely to experience hair loss. This condition causes hair follicles to decrease in size eventually to the point where they can no longer produce hair. If you have no family members with male pattern baldness, this might simply be because the genetic sensitivity didn’t arise in them but was still passed down the line. This type of genetic condition doesn’t affect women in the same way since it is related to the hormone testosterone, which men have more of than women.

Hormonal Differences

Hormones are one of the main reasons that men experience hair loss more than women. The hormones that cause thinning hair in menopausal women are called androgens. Usually, these are balanced by estrogens but when these decrease during the menopause, the androgens can impact a woman’s hair growth. These androgens are also responsible for male baldness.

What Can You Do About Hair Loss?

If you are starting to notice signs of hair loss or have lost your hair and don’t enjoy being bald, there are plenty of solutions available to you. For thinning hair, there are temporary cosmetic methods of filling in the gaps and creating the impression of fullness. For more advanced hair loss, a visit to a London hair transplant clinic could help you find the answers you’re looking for. Eating healthily, staying fit, and reducing your stress levels can all help to slow down your hair loss. There are also ways of reducing the damage to your hair that might be contributing to thinning. For example, over-washing and harsh combing can tug at the follicles and cause premature hair loss. Being gentle with your hair can really help to prevent it from falling out or becoming thin.

There is nothing wrong with losing your hair. Male pattern baldness is an incredibly common condition, and many people embrace the new look and the low maintenance of it. However, if you are truly unhappy with your hair loss, there are always methods of restoring it.

Beauty

BHI Therapeutic Sciences and Alpha Blu Skin Host NYFW Lounge

Published

5 months ago

on

September 25, 2022

By

During New York Fashion Week, BHI Therapeutic Sciences, makers of the Alpha Blu skin care line, hosted a lovely lounge.

At the event Founder Dr. Brian Mehling and CEO Doreen Santora were on hand to greet guests and discuss the new line over refreshments.

The exclusive soiree celebrated  BHI Therapeutic Sciences, makers of the Alpha Blu skin care line. Guests discovered and experienced the benefits of the skin care line with facials, skin analysis, and hand massages with the brand.

 

Their unique ingredient is BLUE CELL, an immune-boosting stem cell-derived protein that has shown to be more effective for a majority of our customers than plant-based serums. Our research shows that 88% of participants saw better results from our BLUE CELL formula. This is because of its exclusive ability to penetrate your skin on a cellular level.
For more information please visit alphabluskincare.com
