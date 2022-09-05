MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion Week Is Coming to NYC and Kohl’s is Featuring The Runway of Dreams

The Runway of Dreams one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, A Fashion Revolution on Monday, September 12 at The Glasshouse in New York City during NY Fashion Week. The Runway of Dreams foundation is a non-profit leading the mission of inclusion of people with disabilities in the fashion industry.

During the show, a variety of adaptive clothing, footwear and products will be showcased by models with varying disabilities and backgrounds from leading brands and small businesses, including Kohl’s and the newest two adaptive collections from Sonoma Goods for Life and Tek Gear.

Kohl’s believes in celebrating the differences of all its customers and wants everyone to see themselves represented in the variety of brands they have to offer. To showcase Kohl’s adaptive collection of clothing, models Brandon Rumbaugh, a former U.S. marine, double amputee and Liv Bender, a paraplegic and aspiring audiologist, will take the runway in style.

Brandon Rumbaugh is a former U.S. marine whose life changed dramatically during a routine security patrol during deployment, which resulted in the amputation of both Brandon’s legs. Following his amputation, Rumbaugh is committed to serving his community and inspiring people with his motivational story.

Liv Bender was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis at the age of 14 and since then has used a wheelchair for mobility. She’s currently training to be an audiologist and doesn’t let her disability keep her from living her life.

 

