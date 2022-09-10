Fashion Week News: Kate Beckinsale and Naeem Khan, Barbara Hulanicki and NYFW Schedule

Proenza Schouler kicked off the week, Fendi, is celebrating 25 years of the iconic Baguette bag and on Monday, VIP’s at Coach.

Kate Beckinsale was at the Naeem Khan Runway Show. This collection was inspired by ‘Jardin-De-Nuit’ or garden at night; blooming flowers, luscious gardens, life, and happiness. The collection includes day wear, cocktail, and eveningwear in a color palette of blue and white, cream, rich greens, black and white, and metallics. Fabrics range from silk gazar, satins, jacquards, and raffia. Details include hand-embellished flowers, beaded embroidery, three dimensional flowers, and sequins. Silhouettes include form-fitting gowns, wide-leg pants, rouched skirts, capes, and ballgowns. In the audienceRyan Seacrest, Pat Cleveland – Model, and Harnaaz Sandhu– Miss USA

Fashion icon, designer, and founder of the legendary 1960s fashion label BIBA Barbara Hulanicki’s “Fun In The Sun” presentation at Runway 7 during New York Fashion Week is on Sunday, September 11 at 5:00 PM at Sony Hall, 235 W. 46th Street.

Barbara Hulanicki’s Spring / Summer 2023 collection will include 39 looks with a variety of black and white basics made of certified Peruvian Pima cotton. “Fun In The Sun” makes reference to Hulanicki’s British humor and style, as she always wears black. Highlights of the collection include bold monochromatic graphic and striped long-sleeved t-shirts featuring skulls, hearts, and peace signs, short-sleeved graphic tees, black sweatpants emblazoned with contrasting butterflies, and a Peru-themed knitted hat complete with llamas.

Barbara Hulanicki has been a constant driving force pushing design and retail industries forward in style and innovation since founding BIBA with her husband Stephen Fitz-Simon in 1964. The emporium soon became the hub for fashion and music icons such as Mick Jagger, David Bowie, and Marianne Faithfull. Being awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to fashion in 2012 was physical recognition of her British fashion icon title and influence.

Friday, September 9th

4:00 p.m.: Proenza Schouler

5:00 p.m.: No Sesso

6:00 p.m.: Collina Strada

8:00 p.m.: Fendi

9:00 p.m.: Tia Adeola, SC103

Saturday, September 10th

10:00 a.m.: Altuzarra

11:00 a.m.: Anonlychild

12:00 p.m.: Elena Velez

1:00 p.m.: Eckhaus Latta

2:00 p.m.: Jason Wu

3:00 p.m.: Victor Glemaud

4:00 p.m.: Dion Lee

5:00 p.m.: Tibi

6:00 p.m.: Prabal Gurung

7:00 p.m.: Sergio Hudson

8:00 p.m.: Private Policy

9:00 p.m.: Marni

Sunday, September 11th

10:00 a.m.: Ulla Johnson

11:00 a.m.: Studio 189

12:00 p.m.: Sandy Liang

1:00 p.m.: Khaite

2:00 p.m.: Puppets & Puppets

3:00 p.m.: Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Badgley Mischka

4:00 p.m.: Barragán

5:00 p.m.: Who Decides War

7:00 p.m.: Tommy Hilfiger

9:00 p.m.: Luar

Monday, September 12th

10:00 a.m.: Carolina Herrera

11:00 a.m.: Veronica Beard, PH5

12:00 p.m.: Maryam Nassir Zadeh

1:00 p.m.: Interior

2:00 p.m.: Coach

3:00 p.m.: Bibhu Mohapatra

4:00 p.m.: Ashlyn, Area

5:00 p.m.: Frederick Anderson

6:00 p.m.: Priscavera

7:30 p.m.: Vogue World

8:00 p.m.: Kim Shui

9:00 p.m.: LaQuan Smith

Tuesday, September 13th

9:00 a.m.: Snow Xue Gao, Rentrayage

10:00 a.m.: Brandon Maxwell

11:00 a.m.: Parsons MFA, Adam Lippes

12:00 p.m.: Gabriela Hearst

1:00 p.m.: Bach Mai

1:30 p.m.: Adeam

3:00 p.m.: Bevza, Maisie Wilen

4:00 p.m.: Peter Do

5:00 p.m.: Jonathan Simkhai, Sukeina

7:00 p.m.: Tory Burch

8:00 p.m.: Christian Cowan

Wednesday, September 14th

9:00 a.m.: Batsheva

10:00 a.m.: Michael Kors

11:00 a.m.: Deveaux

12:00 p.m.: Kenneth Nicholson

1:00 p.m.: Aliétte

3:00 p.m.: Wiederhoeft

4:00 p.m.: Theophilio

5:00 p.m.: Markarian

6:00 p.m.: Willy Chavarria

8:00 p.m.: Tom Ford