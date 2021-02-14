Fashion Week Renamed and Shortened: Here’s What You Need to Know

For the second season in a row New York Fashion Week is going mostly virtual. It has also shortened to four days with designers releasing their fall 2021 collections on the CFDA’s digital platform, Runway360, and on IMG’s nyfw.com and mobile app. The week started on Valentine’s Day and goes until February 17th and has also been renamed to “American Collections Calendar.”

Starting with a live show was Jason Wu on February 14 at 5 p.m. The week ends with Tom Ford on February 17 at 7 p.m. Rebecca Minkoff is also giving a socially distant fashion show.

Expect the following shows to make a mark; Veronica Beard, Alice + Olivia, Markarian, Tadashi Shoji, Badgley Mischka, Anna Sui, Monse, Adeam, Victor Glemaud, Rodarte, Tanya Taylor, Anne Klein, Dennis Basso, Cinq à Sept, Jonathan Simkhai, Bibhu Mohapatra, Nicole Miller, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Cowan.

Missing this year are Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Brandon Maxwell, Tommy Hilfiger, Christopher John Rogers, Pyer Moss and Tory Burch.

There were some shows showing out of the “American Collections Calendar” such as Zero + Maria Cornejo on February 4, Kozaburo February 10 and Prabal Gurung presented on February 11. Ulla Johnson will show her collection on February 12, R13 is showing on February 13, Christian Cowan and Gabriella Hearst are showing on February 18, Carolina Herrera is scheduled for February 22, Coach 1941 February 23, Christian Siriano on February 25, Oscar de la Renta on March 2, Thom Browne on March 5, Altuzarra on March 6, LaQuan Smith on March 9 and Jonathan Cohen on April 15.

New York Men’s Day will be held on February 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Expect a gender-fluid collection. Designers participating are A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Federico Cina, Ka Wa Key, KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment and Timo Weiland. Each designer has a 10-minute time slot with their designs appearing on Runway360.

IMG is also highlighting Black in Fashion Council and Black fashion designers with showrooms in New York City and Los Angeles. Brands featured include Beads Byaree, Chelsea Paris, Chuks Collins, EDAS, House of Aama, Kendra DuPlantier, Maris Wilson, Michel Men, Nicole Benefield, Third Crown, Theophilio and Whensmokeclears.

Teaming with IMG TikTok is hosting its second TikTok Fashion Month this season. TikTok users can view live fashion shows and previously recorded videos on the TikTok accounts @FashionWeek, @NYFW and @MADE.