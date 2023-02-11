Connect with us

Fashion Week: Shows To Look Out For

1 day ago

First up is Nayon. Nayon Kim, is a 2020 graduate of The New School’s Parsons School of Design and winner of the CFDA Design Scholar award. From South Korea, this designer, splits her time between Seoul and New York City and works with some of K-pop’s biggest stylists. Look for her show February 15.

Man’s best friends stole the show at Elysian Impact’s Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show last night. Ten models wearing outfits designed by Nicole Miller, Victor de Souza, Brook Wilder as the four-legged friends took a stroll on the catwalk in a charity fashion show to kick off New York Fashion Week. The event helped raise funds for animal welfare organizations.

Leo is in NYC as he hits nightclub Gospel and does things all things related to Gospel. DiCaprio also went to a museum and a Broadway play.

From Vogue Runway here is the list of shows for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, February 11th

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Snow Xue Gao

10:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.: PH5

11:00 a.m.: Sandy Liang

12:00 p.m.: Proenza Schouler

1:00 p.m.: Sukeina

2:00 p.m.:  Area

5:00 p.m.: Anna Sui

6:00 p.m.: Heron Preston

7:00 p.m.: Sergio Hudson

8:00 p.m.: Eckhaus Latta

Sunday, February 12th

10:00 a.m.: Ulla Johnson

12:00 p.m.: Puppets & Puppets

1:00 p.m.: Jason Wu Collection

2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.: Ashlyn

3:00 p.m.: Adeam

4:00 p.m.: Alejandra Alonso Rojas

5:00 p.m.: Private Policy

6:00 p.m.: Khaite

9:00 p.m.: Kim Shui

Broadway

What a Night: The Fabulous Heather Headley and The New York Pops

8 hours ago

February 12, 2023

There are nights that you are just so happy you were in the audience and last night was one of them, when Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley joined together with The New York Pops. Led by Maestro Steven Reineke, for The New York Pops’ 40th anniversary season, this was a night to remember.

Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The show was billed as One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley and Carnegie Hall was packed to the rafters with an audience that was thrilled to be there. Starting off the evening in a sparkly blue gown, Ms Headley a cappella melted into “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as she was joined by The New York Pops.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

In 1997 Ms. Headley was cast in The Lion King and the audience was treated to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. The audience learned why when they were given a snippet of “He Lives In You.”

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

My favorite part of the evening was a mash-up of “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” from Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Ms Headley recreated her emotionally powerful role as the witch in the Encore’s 2022 production that landed on Broadway. What makes Ms. Headley so great is she is a consummate actress and she feels the song and therefore so does her audience.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Next up was “My House” from Matilda. One of the highlights of the evening was how Ms. Headly shared her love for her family, which spilled out into the audience.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Testing out her vocals without a mic again a cappella in a gospel operatic forte was also a highlight of the evening. Ms. Headley has an incredible range that is perfect in pitch.

Steven Reineke, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

“I’m Still Hurting” Jason Robert Browns powerful song from The Last Five Years,” had Ms. Headley in tears.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

A medley of “Written In The Stars” from Aida, the title song from “Lost In The Stars” and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden, needed the night.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

One of my favorite songs Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” rousingly opened the second act with The Broadway Inspirational Choir as back-up.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Elton John’s “Your Song”, was a song she sang at Kennedy Center that was a gift to Elton and now the New York Pops audience.

Steven Reineke, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stunning in a purple ensemble her love for her daughter and how children grow up came through in Toy Story’s “When She Love Me.”

Ron Colvard (Heather Headley’s Musical Director and Piano) Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Pops in full glory followed with “You Got A Friend In Me,” also from Toy Story.

Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ms. Headley was incredibly generous and gave Chris Mann, a singer who placed fourth on the second season of  The Voice in 2012 a chance to shine. Mann toured inThe Phantom of the Opera, as the Phantom and recreated “Music of The Night”.

Heather Headley, Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ms. Headley and Mr. Mann write together in Nashville and “Because You Need Me” is one of their compositions.

Steven Reineke, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

They then duetted on “Amazing Grace,” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir. It is easy to see why Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. Her low notes were outstanding.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Another Headley composition is a song called “I Wish” about what you wish for your child. The lyrics are exquisite.

Heather Headley, The Broadway Inspirational Choir Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

From Wicked “For Good” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Then the encore…..”Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody,” had Heather getting Carnegie Hall singing and dancing leaving the hall and the audience with a high octane energy spurt. What a way to end the night.

Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Heather can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but if you have a chance to see her in person do so.

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Make sure you book your tickets for The Marvelous Marilyn Maye and The New York Pops on March 24th and get your tickets now The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala May 1st. This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow will feature Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and more to be announced. Do not miss out on another night to remember.

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Heather Headley and her son John David Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Brian Musso, Hannah Headley and Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ron Colvard, Heather Headley, Steven Reineke and Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Heather Headley and Chris Mann Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Eric Gabbard, Heather Headley and Steven Reineke Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ron Colvard, Heather Headley Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

 Jamie deRoy and David Zippel Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway Inspirational Voices- Darryl Jordan, Paul Ianniello, Danielle Chambers, Jennifer Malenke, Rajané Katurah, Heather Headley, Adee David, Monroe Kent, III, Jenifer Thigpen, Kimberly JaJuan Chris Dilley, Paul Trenier, Christopher Zelno Photo By Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Art

Get Ready For Small is Beautiful Exhibition

8 hours ago

February 12, 2023

The ‘Small is Beautiful, Miniature Exhibition is a traveling art show that has already been to Paris and London. Now, starting February 21st at 718 Broadway, the immersive art exhibition with more than 180 miniature works – and 32 featured artists – is making its debut.

The exhibition highlights contemporary works, pop culture, historic museum replicas and original works of art.

After the undisputed success of the #MiniatureArt phenomenon on social networks, the exhibition offers exclusive access to the magical and sometimes unusual worlds of some of the greatest artists in the movement.

“Small is beautiful, Miniature Art” is an incredible journey and a unique experience that offers behind-the-scenes access to small-scale universes full of artistry and poetry, whose only limit is the creative vision of their authors.

The art is created in paint, paper, wood, clay and food. One of the highlights is an origami statue made completely from tiny folds of paper, as well as a Greek statue and the cult classic album cover of the iconic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’

Book Reviews

Zoom Night: Actress Nancy Olson Livingston on Sunset Boulevard, Alan Jay Lerner and More

8 hours ago

February 12, 2023

Join the Lambs on February 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm for their zoom interview with actress Nancy Olson Livingston on the film “Sunset Boulevard.”

From her childhood in the American Midwest to her Oscar-nominated performance in Sunset Boulevard (1950), actress Nancy Olson Livingston has lived abundantly. In her new memoir, A Front Row Seat, Livingston treats readers to an intimate look into her life as a woman, wife, mother, and actress working and building a life in the last gleaming years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

“If luck is a lady, like the song says, that lady must be Nancy Olson Livingston—an Academy Award–nominated actress (Sunset Boulevard) and muse to her first husband, lyricist Alan Jay Lerner (My Fair Lady), and to the Capitol Record impresario Alan Livingston. Her life has been a banquet. A Front Row Seat is a vivid, illuminating record of all the high-rolling stars of music, film, theatre, and politics who found a seat at her glamorous table.”—John Lahr, theater critic, writer, and author of Notes on a Cowardly Lion: The Biography of Bert Lahr.

Beginning with her childhood, readers walk with Livingston through the pivotal moments of her life. As a student at UCLA, she is signed by Paramount and packs in a series of roles including several films with William Holden. One of those films becomes Sunset Boulevard for which she receives an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In her early 20’s Livingston exchanges her title of leading lady for that of wife and muse to composer Alan J. Lerner, with whom she has two daughters. But when that marriage dissolves, Livingston returns to the screen costarring in films such as Pollyannaand The Absent-Minded Professor.

After a stint on Broadway, she marries Alan Livingston, head of Columbia Records, and together they host the likes of up-and-coming talents such as The Beatles and help raise the cultural bar in Los Angeles. With her husband by her side, Livingston later trades her work on Hollywood’s center stage for a life behind the scenes. She contributes her time and resources to organizations such as The Blue Ribbon where she works as a patron for children and women in the realm of art education.

Lamb Foster Hirsch will be interviewing. Hirsch is a film historian and professor at Brooklyn College, and author of numerous books on film and theater.

Lamb Magda Katz is the collie.

RSVP@The-Lambs.org

