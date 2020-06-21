Father’s Day Playlist, Happy Father’s Day!

Our father’s give us traits that when we see them and use them, make us like one. My favorite Father’ Day song is Richard Muenz “If I Sing” from Closer Than Ever 2006.

Keith Urban – “Song for dad” 2002

Harry Chapin – “Cats In The Cradle” 1974

For those with conflict, but who still love their father, I give you Adam Pascal, John Hickok – “Like Father Like Son” from Aida

Eric Clapton – “My Father’s Eyes” 1998

Bruce Springsteen – “My Fathers House” 1982

On a more upbeat note, Gladys Knight & the Pips – “Daddy Could Swear I Declare” 1973.

Broadway shows us the passing down on time with Falsettos – “Father to son” 2016.

One of the most beautiful tributes and again the passage of time. Brent Barrett – “Fathers of Fathers” from Closer Than Ever 2006.

For those who have lost their father, I give you Barbra Streisand – “Papa Can you Hear Me?”