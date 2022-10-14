‘Fear: A Love Story’ Podcast Thrills the Senses in October

True crime podcasts just keep getting bigger and bigger. Ginni Media, in partnership with High Street Films has just put together a thrilling new series that we cannot get enough of these days.

The first episode of “Fear: A Love Story” was released on October 3rd, with the second episode scheduled to drop on October 17 and the final episode on Halloween. The story surrounds a writer who decides to start writing a podcast that explores the themes of fear and love. However, fiction soon becomes all too real as an actual crime emerges. As the plot unfolds, the writer, her lover, and a pair of assassins confront deeply-held desires and deep-seated fears.

Producing a fictional crime podcast has unveiled a chance for Ginni Saraswati, owner of Ginni Media, to stretch her legs creatively. “We’re typically producing and strategizing for our clients and their brands,” says Saraswati, “But being able to team up with the writing talents of Deborah Goodwin and High Street Films has allowed us to get our creative juices flowing.”

Ginni Media has made a name for itself in the podcasting sphere with its ability to elevate unique voices, including those behind “Fear: A Love Story.” Ginni Media not only produces podcasts, but also coaches new podcasters to get their content on the air by helping make their podcasts look and sound great.

With the expanding popularity of podcasts, Ginni Media is finding plenty to elevate these days. “The popularity of podcasts grew out of an overwhelming demand for customized entertainment and information,” explains Saraswati. “People grew to like the ever-expanding wealth of topics that various podcasts explored. Think of it like an audio convention”

In 2021 alone, 80 million people tuned into podcasts, whether on their way to work, taking their daily walk, or relaxing at home. This flexibility of “listening whenever, wherever” has contributed to podcasting’s success. But the breadth of options in podcasting has been an important part, too. Ginni Media has been a haven for the wide range of topics people bring to the table — from business podcasts, to self-help, and everything in between. True crime podcasts have enjoyed a rabid following, especially those that dive deep into famous murders or long-standing mysteries and cold cases. In a 2021 survey, 17% of the year’s most popular podcasts were centered around true crime.

Fictional crime podcasts have made their mark, as well. Those who are suckers for a great story — but may not want their crime podcasts to hit so close to reality — may gravitate toward the fictional crime podcast genre. It’s an escape that many welcome.

“Fear: A Love Story” was written and directed by Deborah Goodwin and stars Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Evander Duck, Angelic Zambrana, Brenda Meaney, Leighton Samuels, and Galen Ryan Kane. The experienced cast has been seen on hit shows such as “Chicago P.D.,” “Mindhunter,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Blacklist,” and “Blindspot.”

This creative approach to the crime genre is one Ginni Saraswati and Ginni Media welcomes with open arms. With this fictional take on podcasting, crime writing, and mysteries, “Fear: A Love Story” will satisfy even the pickiest crime podcast enthusiasts.

Cover art by C D-X on Unsplash