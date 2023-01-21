February 2023 Movies

Nowadays movies also mean what is coming out on Amazon, Netflix and Disney. Here are our picks.
2/1: Disney Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Kevin Feige, Dominique Thorne, Daniel Kaluuya, Ryan Coogler and Letitia Wright.
2/3: 80 For Brady: Inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Morano, Sally Fields, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Donna Gigliotti, Emily Halpern and more.
Knock at the Cabin: No plot details have been announced for M. Night Shyamalan’s 2023 film. Starring Dave Bautista, M. Night Shyamalan, Rupert Grint and Jonathan Groff.
The Amazing Maurice a streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. Voiced by Gemma Arterton, David Tennant, Emilia Clarke, Toby Genkel, Hugh Laurie, Himesh Patel and Ariyon Bakare.
2/10: Seriously Red.Red (Krew Boylan) lost her job as a real estate agent, but there’s something no one can take away from her: her dream of becoming the world’s greatest Dolly Parton impersonator! After her act attracts the attentions of an amorous Elvis impersonator (Rose Byrne) and a powerful booking agent (Bobby Cannavale), Red is catapulted into the top tier of copycat acts, becoming the onstage and romantic partner of the top Kenny Rogers impersonator. But when Red’s life as an imitator starts to feel false, she discovers true happiness comes when you’re being the best version of yourself.
Your Place Or Mine. Netflix. Two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other volunteers to keep an eye on the friend’s teenage son.” Starring Jason Bateman, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams, Ashton Kutcher, Aline Brosh McKenna, Michael Costigan, Steve Zahn and Tig Notaro.
Sharper: Julianne Moore will play a con artist in Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. Also with Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, Darren Goldstein and Briana Middleton.
Daughter: A young woman is kidnapped and inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. As she navigates through this twisted dynamic, awful secrets about the past are revealed, leading to even darker implications about the future. « less. Starring Corey Deshon, Casper Van Dien, Elyse Dinh, Vivien Ngô and Ian Alexander.
2/14: What About Love. Two young people, somewhat wary of love, spend a summer together in Europe making a film about people’s attitude towards love. Tanner and Christian realize that they’re actually filming their own love story, but they have no idea that their film will ultimately save Christian’s life after tragedy strikes them both, Starring Sharon Stone, Iain Glen, Klaus Menzel, Andy Garcia, Maia Morgenstern, Marielle Jaffe and Jose Coronado.
2/15: Marlowe. Set in 1940’s Los Angeles, centers on tough private eye Philip Marlowe. Starring Neil Jordan, Liam Neeson, Ian Hart, Diane Kruger, William Monahan, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Danny Huston.
2/17: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. More adventures with Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Kevin Feige, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, Peyton Reed and Paul Rudd.
2/24: Jesus Revolution tells the story of a young Greg Laurie being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street-preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. East stars: Jon Erwin, Kelsey Grammer, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Joel Courtney, Kevin Downes, Anna Grace Barlow and Andrew Erwin.
Cocaine Bear. A large black bear consumes the contents of a duffle bag filled with cocaine that was dropped from an airplane by a local drug smuggler. Stars Ray Liotta, Phil Lord, Kristofer Hivju, Chris Miller, Elizabeth Banks, Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich.
Mummies: Follow the fun adventures of three Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt. The trio includes a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother along with their pet baby crocodile. Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, that was stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby. The casts stars Sean Bean, Javier Barreira, Joe Thomas, Celia Imrie, Juan Jesús García Galocha, Eleanor Tomlinson, Hugh Bonneville, and more.
Ambush: Major Drummond (Aaron Eckhart) oversees a group of young elite commandos, led by Officer Ackermann, tasked with collecting highly classified information that can change the fate of the war. On the edge of the jungle the team is attacked by the overwhelming invisible force of the enemy army who wipes out most of their soldiers. As quickly as the enemy soldiers appear, they vanish into the jungle. Drummond’s young troop must overcome their apprehension and fear in order to pursue the force into the complex labyrinth of underground Cu Chi tunnels, with danger at every turn. Also starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers.
Juniper: Ruth (Charlotte Rampling) is a worldly former war correspondent now bored in retirement with a drinking problem and a newly fractured leg. Sam (George Ferrier) is her unruly grandson, recently kicked out of boarding school and grieving the death of his mother. When the two are brought together under the same roof, they form an unexpected bond.
Google+
YouTube
RSS