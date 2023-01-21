February 2023 Movies

Nowadays movies also mean what is coming out on Amazon, Netflix and Disney. Here are our picks.



2/1: Disney Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Kevin Feige, Dominique Thorne, Daniel Kaluuya, Ryan Coogler and Letitia Wright.



2/3: 80 For Brady: Inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Morano, Sally Fields, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Donna Gigliotti, Emily Halpern and more.



Knock at the Cabin: No plot details have been announced for M. Night Shyamalan’s 2023 film. Starring Dave Bautista, M. Night Shyamalan, Rupert Grint and Jonathan Groff.



The Amazing Maurice a streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. Voiced by Gemma Arterton, David Tennant, Emilia Clarke, Toby Genkel, Hugh Laurie, Himesh Patel and Ariyon Bakare.



2/10: Seriously Red.Red (Krew Boylan) lost her job as a real estate agent, but there’s something no one can take away from her: her dream of becoming the world’s greatest Dolly Parton impersonator! After her act attracts the attentions of an amorous Elvis impersonator (Rose Byrne) and a powerful booking agent (Bobby Cannavale), Red is catapulted into the top tier of copycat acts, becoming the onstage and romantic partner of the top Kenny Rogers impersonator. But when Red’s life as an imitator starts to feel false, she discovers true happiness comes when you’re being the best version of yourself.



Your Place Or Mine. Netflix. Two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other volunteers to keep an eye on the friend’s teenage son.” Starring Jason Bateman, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams, Ashton Kutcher, Aline Brosh McKenna, Michael Costigan, Steve Zahn and Tig Notaro.



Sharper: Julianne Moore will play a con artist in Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. Also with Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, Darren Goldstein and Briana Middleton.