February 5th Welcomes The Snow Moon

February’s second full moon is called the Snow Moon, which reaches its peak Sunday, February 5! The full snow moon, means serious business! Happening in Leo, bringing themes around ego, confidence and individuality. This lunar event will turn up the heat as the luminaries ask us

to find balance between your desires and others. Unexpected surprises are also in store due to the presence of Uranus, the ambassador of the future, requiring us to take a big leap of faith. The truth is that we have been here before! These theme’s activate themes we experienced at the November 8

eclipse, this full moon in Leo wants to fully liberate us.

February’s full Snow Moon reaches its peak at 1:30 P.M. EST on Sunday, andwill be below the horizon at this time. For the best view of this Moon, look for it starting the night before or later on Sunday; it will drift above the horizon in the east around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

The reason for the full moon’s name is typically heavy snowfall occurs in February. On average, February is the United States’ snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service.