February Events NYC

February offers Huge savings with Broadway Week, Restaurant Week and NYC Must-Do Week. All three events are back in until February 13, 2022. This is also Black History Month.

2/1: Chinese New Year Firecracker Ceremony: 600,000 firecrackers explode in order to scare away evil spirits. Enjoy dancers and food vendors at Sara Roosevelt Park. Starts at 11:00. Entrance is free.

The parade will down Mott and Canal Street. It will then make its way down East Broadway and head towards Manhattan Bridge, and it will ultimately end at Sara D. Roosevelt Park. During the parade, there will also be smaller activities going on in Chinatown NYC. It will have all sorts of street vendors and festivities.

2/5: Winter Jam in Central Park Enjoy some winter fun and participate in this annual winter sports festival in Central Park. You can try out all kinds of activities with snow and ice. Free, for all ages.

2/6 – 9: Gift Fair Javitts Today’s wholesale market for tomorrow’s retail world. Come discover your next best seller. Where brands, designers & buyers gather to connect and discover a world of inspiration.

2/6: Celebrate Black History Month Don’t miss out on some of the best cultural events of the year during Black History Month in February in NYC. There are many ways to show your appreciation for African-American culture. Head Uptown and explore Harlem and its one of kind soul food restaurants. Harlem will be filled with music events, movie screenings, spoken word performances, and fun parties during Black History Month in New York City.

2/9: National Pizza Day

2/10 -13: New York Fashion Week Watch this exclusive event in New York and enjoy the most amazing creations from the great couture designers front-row.

2/12: Charity Undie Run If you find yourself in Lower East Side from 2:00 to 2:15 PM, watch out, as a hoard of semi-nude people defy the weather conditions to run for neurofibromatosis.

2/20: Chinese Lunar New Year Parade and Festival Colourful floats, dragon dancers and performers fill the streets for Chinese New Year. The parade starts at 13:00 in Little Italy and goes through the main streets of Chinatown and Bowery. Free.

2/22: National Margarita Day Margaritas can be enjoyed any time of the year. Discover the best bars in New York to do so!