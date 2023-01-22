February’s Events Warm Your Heart

Restaurant Weeks is still available until February 12. Broadway Week is still available until February 13. Black History Month offers a variety of events and of course love is in the air everywhere.

2/3-4: Jerry Seinfeld @ Beacon Theatre

2/3-4: The Manhattan Vintage Show at the Metropolitan Pavilion

2/4: Central Park Winter Jam NYC’s Ultimate Snow Day, www.nycgovparks.org

2/5-8: NY Now Winter Market at the Javits Center. Explore the most design-forward brands in the fashion, wellness, and home industry.

2/6-9: Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 21st Anniversary Concert @ Radio City Music Hall

2/9-15: Fall/Winter Women’s Fashion Week, Fashion Week provides the world’s top designers an international platform to showcase their collections to more than 100,000 industry insiders from around the world. Dozens of fashion shows and related events are held around the city.

2/10: The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley at Carnegie Hall.

2/12: The Chinese New Year Parade and Festival has the parade kicking off at 1pm. This year will be the parade’s 25th anniversary.

2/14: Love In Times Square with

2/14: Billy Joel @ MSG

2/18 – 4/23: Orchid Show @ New York Botanical Garden. Thousands of orchids provide bursts of color—in purples, reds, oranges, and hot pink—revealed through overhead arches, vine-inspired ribbons, mirrored sculpture, dramatic lighting, and other artistic embellishments. The largest exhibition of its kind in the United States also offers insight into caring for orchids, music from around the world, and a gorgeous setting for evening cocktails.

2/21: Carrie Underwood @ MSG

2/24-26: Harlem Fine Arts Show New York 15th Anniversary Celebration 10:00 AM at The Glasshouse.