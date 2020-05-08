Feel Good Friday

The world continues to be resilient. Good news continues to grow from coast to coast despite states still on lockdown.

DKMS and Panera Bread along with Feeding America partnered for Together Without Hunger – a social challenge using the hashtag #SeeAPlateFillAPlate inspiring people to donate to help feed a family in need.

Kim Kardashian West, Drew Barrymore, and Kelly Bensimon stepped up to do their part in bringing awareness. Using #SeeAPlateFillAPlate and decorating their own plates, these celebs helped raise donations for those in need while challenging others to participate.

legendary fashion designer and entrepreneur Diane Von Furstenberg joined the viral ALL IN CHALLENGE, which has continued to bring together artists and celebrities to raise millions of dollars for those in need of food security. Diane is offering a winner and 9 friends the chance to join her for a visit to the House of DVF and a morning mentoring session and Q&A focused on her latest platform, #InCharge. The #InCharge movement is a platform, a place to rally, to use our individual connections to help all women be the women they want to be. Following the mentoring session, DVF will personally style the group and gift them with a wrap of their choice.

Budweiser unveiled the next iteration of its “Whassup” PSA via a new episode featuring Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, and fellow actors Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Broadway star Daveed Diggs. The episode is part of Budweiser’s ongoing campaign which acts as a reminder for America to prioritize check-ins with loved ones as the country endures unprecedented social isolation to combat COVID-19. The campaign’s first episode launched last week, featuring Wade and Union checking in with Chris Bosh, Candace Parker, and DJ D-Nice.

The platform also acts as a reminder of Budweiser’s continued partnership in support of The Salvation Army who launched a nationwide hotline in April in response to rising levels of anxiety, uncertainty, and fear resulting from the pandemic.

And, HamptonsFilm continues their newly introduced “FRIDAY FLASHBACK” series spotlighting a film from their 2017 SummerDoc series TAKE EVERY WAVE: THE LIFE OF LAIRD HAMILTON. There is also a post-screening discussion by HIFF Co-Chair Alec Baldwin and Artistic Director David Nugent with director Rory Kennedy, and film’s subject Laird Hamilton from the film’s 2017 SummerDocs screening available on the HamptonsFilm website.

Each week HamptonsFilm will continue to recommend a title audiences can find on online streaming platforms, and at the same time share a YouTube video of one of their conversations related to the film. Many of these selections will be from their popular SummerDocs series, some will be conversations that happened at the annual Film Festival in the fall, and a few will be films that have gone through our Screenwriters Lab.