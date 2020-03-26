Feinstein’s/54 Below Brings The Best Of The Best To Their Youtube Channel

Feinstein’s/54 Below is devastated that the COVID-19 has close up the club, so they are joining in on the live-streaming. Reaching into their archives, a select few of our past performances can be viewed as one-time only events on YouTube. In addition, an exclusive sneak peek of their rescheduled shows.

Livestreams can be found here youtube.com/54Below. Be sure to subscribe to receive updates and schedule changes!

All performance times are Eastern Standard Time.

Featuring:

Joe Iconis and George Salazar in “Two Player Game” – Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30pm

George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite! Salazar, the Drama Desk-nominated actor known for Be More Chill, Lightning Thief, Godspell, and tick tick BOOM, joins with Iconis, the Larson Award-winning musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for “Smash”… for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you’ll never forget!

Julia Mattison is “Ruby Manger” – Thursday, March 26 at 6:30pm

Join fictional Broadway diva Ruby Manger as she makes her long-awaited return to the New York stage! Julia Mattison stars as Ms. Manger, an enigmatic Broadway and film legend re-visiting her greatest career highlights and lowlights, from winning her first Tony Award, to her not-so-secret love affairs, to doing quaaludes in a basement with Rod Stewart that one time, with special guests Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!), Andrew Kober(Sunday in the Park with George), Noel Carey (Brooklyn Sound), and Sara Chase(“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”).

Sondheim Unplugged – Sunday, March 29 at 6:30pm

A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more.

Ryan Scott Oliver – Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook

Multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver goes live to preview his upcoming show at Feinstein’s/54 Below! Hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver’s work, from Mrs. Sharp, Darling, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, Jasper in Deadland, We Foxes, Rope, Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver’s latest work.

Nicole Henry – Thursday, April 2 at 6:30pm LIVE show on Facebook

The dynamic and passionate Soul Train Award-winning vocalist and actress Nicole Henry will remind you of the Greatest Love of All when she goes live to preview her upcoming show I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston.

Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert – Friday, April 3 at 6:30pm

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Feinstein’s/54 Below is bringing back, for one night only, the influential rock musical, Bright Lights, Big City, which follows a week in the life of Jamie, a successful young writer who loses himself in the chaos of 1980s New York City. Featuring Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Matt Doyle (The Book Of Mormon, The Heart of Rock & Roll), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Annie Golden (Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black”), Celeste Hudson (Beardo),Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound Of Music), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Margo Seibert (Rocky, In Transit), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Adam Maggio (Ragtime), and Ben Schrager (ms. Estrada, The Flea). Directed by Alex Tobey, music directed by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler.

Brittain Ashford – Saturday, April 4 at 6:30pm

Join Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812’s Brittain Ashford in her Feinstein’s/54 Below solo debut back in 2017 as she presents a night of her own music and some favorite covers, featuring special guests including 3-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy, Shaina Taub, Cathryn Wake, and more!.

Kyle Dean Massey – Monday, April 6 at 6:30pm

Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway’s Next to Normal, Wicked, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series Nashville, looks back, not at the things that were, but at the things that weren’t. Come listen to Kyle share songs he heard nightly but never sang himself, the ones he played on guitar or belted in the shower, the ones that made him dance or mended his broken heart … all songs he was not able to share the way he wanted until now.

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker – Wednesday, April 8 at 6:30pm

Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), who has been described by Vulture as “a thrill to watch”, and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), who has been described by Cabaret Scenes as “basically a good singer when not being directly compared to Bonnie Milligan,” join forces for an evening of music, mayhem, and murder (Editor Note: Natalie why would there be murder?? Natalie Note: that’s one secret I’ll never tell…) that will shock you in its meticulousness, craft, and precision.

Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On – Friday, April 10 at 6:30pm

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below with an evening of music from the 1960s, featuring pop hits of the era as well as music from Broadway and the movies. A Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, Callaway has appeared in Merrily We Roll Along, Baby, Cats, Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Reunion Concert! – Saturday, April 11 at 6:30pm

Omigod you guys! In Summer 2008, Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search For Elle Woods premiered on MTV and took the Broadway world by storm. Join the ladies of The Search For Elle Woods as they reunite at Feinstein’s/54 Below for the first time! Featuring performances by Rhiannon Hansen, Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Nobody Loves You), Natalie Lander (ABC’s The Middle), Rachel Potter (FOX’s The X Factor, The Addams Family), Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Lauren Zakrin (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Great Comet). Hosted by Paul Canaan (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), music directed by Daniel Lincoln, and produced by Jen Sandler.

Charles Busch “Native New Yorker” – Monday, April 13 at 6:30pm

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony Award nominee, and two-time MAC Award winner Charles Busch returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary theatrical figure. Through an eclectic songbook from the seventies and early eighties, Busch unfolds an outrageously comic yet also poignant tale of his early years striving to find a place for himself in show business. He is joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson.

Lorna Luft – Wednesday, April 15 at 6:30pm

Lorna Luft returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below with her new show, To “L” and Back, a thematic concert about paying it forward and saying thank you. Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, as well as a thriving stage career which includes her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises. She is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world’s most prestigious venues.

Tovah Feldshuh: Aging is Optional – Friday, April 17 at 6:30pm

Acclaimed Broadway, film, and television star Tovah Feldshuh (“The Walking Dead”, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) returns by popular demand with her show, Aging is Optional (‘Cause G-d I hope it is!) at Feinstein’s/54 Below. On the New York stage, Ms. Feldshuh has earned 4 Tony® nominations for Best Actress and recently stopped the show as the trapeze-swinging Berthe in the Broadway revival of Pippin. As Jason Zinoman of The New York Times raved, “No one earns more laughs than the marvelous Tovah Feldshuh.” Ms. Feldshuh is directed by Jeff Harnar with musical direction by James Bassi.

Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen – Saturday, April 18 at 6:30pm

Join Ben Vereen for an unforgettable evening of song and story – featuring the showstoppers you love with new music that will leave you inspired! A Tony and Drama Desk Award winner for his renowned performance in Bob Fosse’s Pippin, Mr. Vereen’s Broadway credits include: Wicked, I’m Not Rappaport, Chicago, Hair, Fosse, Jelly’s Last Jam, Jesus Christ Superstar, and A Christmas Carol. Featuring: Lee England Jr. (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Making the Band), Jesse Lenat (“Sneaky Pete), and Nita Whitaker (“Star Search” Winner, Ragtime, Ten Commandments).

Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook — Sunday, April 19 at 6:30pm

Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America’s most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. This show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt’s iconic songs. Callaway performs with her brilliant MD Billy Stritch, Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda’s long time guitartist and arranger, Bob Mann. Romantic, rousing, and joyous, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook promises to be the perfect night of music.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been — Wednesday, April 22 at 6:30pm

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles—everyone has a song in their heart that they’ll likely never get to sing with a crowd and in lights. Until tonight. Featuring Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit, Wicked), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain’t Too Proud), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Beautiful), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady, Merrily We Roll Along), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud, The Lion King), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening), Emerson Steele (Violet), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday). Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber, musical direction by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler.

54 Sings Legally Blonde — Friday, April 24 at 6:30pm

OMIGOD YOU GUYS! The songs of Legally Blonde: The Musical are hitting the Feinstein’s/54 Below stage. Featuring Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Rock of Ages), Haven Burton (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, Shrek), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale), Tracy Jai Edwards (Legally Blonde OBC), Raven Thomas (Hamilton), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Head Over Heels), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Shea Renne (Allegiance), Ed Watts (Scandalous, Book of Mormon), Darius Wright (Pretty Woman, A Bronx Tale, Matilda), Gwynne Wood, Jessica Kundla, Salome B. Smith, Esteban Suero, Lauren Urso, Sonya Venugopal, and Jonathan Young. Produced and directed by Abby DePhillips and Matt Redmond with music direction by Rebekah Bruce Parker.

Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: Unattached — Sunday, April 26 at 6:30pm

New York City — they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein’s/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner received a Tony Award co-nomination for their role(s) as the conjoined twins, Daisy and Violet Hilton, in the original Broadway production of Side Show. Separately, Alice and Emily have starred in numerous other Broadway shows including The Full Monty, Next To Normal, Billy Elliot, The Rocky Horror Show, and many more. Alice received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Next to Normal.

Christine Andreas — Wednesday, April 29 at 6:30pm

If you are finding it a little challenging navigating the current waters of life in our beloved USA, well…so is Christine Andreas. To encourage herself, she put together AND SO IT GOES….Life & Love, Lost & Found. Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee, and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Awards. She won theatre-goers hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony® nomination), and On Your Toes (Tony® nomination). Featuring special guest Marco Romano with musical direction by Martin Silvestri.

54/54/54 — Monday, May 4 at 6:30pm

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each. Witness the longest setlist in Feinstein’s/54 Below’s history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between. Musical Direction/produced/hosted by Ben Caplan and produced/directed by Philip Romano.

All performances and live streams are subject to change.