Feinstein’s/54 Below Presents Megan Hilty Who Proves She’s A Star

Feinstein’s/54 Below started a premiere selection of cabaret concerts called the elite Diamond Series, which includes a five-star meal. A welcoming glass of sparkling wine, with a tasty array of hors d’oeuvres followed by special three-course gourmet dinner, made for a wonderful New York moment to remember. The food was exquisite especially the desserts and Feinstein’s/54 never looked better, but the star of the night was Megan Hitly.

The hors d’oeuvres

A fabulous Steak Tartar appetizer

Lobster and Crab Bisque

Roasted Chicken with braised carrots and potato

Melt in your mouth strawberry Pavlova

A to die for Chocolate Mouse and Black Cherry Ice Cream

Tony-nominated and TV star Megan Hilty, rose to prominence on Broadway as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5: The Musical, and her Tony Award-nominated role of Brooke Ashton in Noises Off. She starred as Ivy Lynn on the musical-drama series Smash, portrayed Liz on the sitcom Sean Saves the World and the legendary Patsy Cline in the original Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, which garnered her a Critics Choice Award nomination. She made her nightclub debut Tuesday night at Feinstein’s/54 Below. This debut is long over due.

Hitly has played sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, The Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra, and Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic, in addition to recording three albums (Megan Hilty: Live at the Café Carlyle; A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty; and It Happens All the Time).

For her set list at Feinstein’s/54 Below, highlights from her career, as well as songs that told her story were on the nights agenda. If there was a song you wanted to hear this consummate performer sang it without you asking and you were not disappointed.

Starting with Wicked, a hysterical “Popular.” Onto 9 to 5 with “Backwoods Barbie and the title song. From Smash “They Just Keep Movin’ the Line,” “Second Hand White Baby Grand,” and as an encore “Don’t Forget Me and Let Me Be Your Star.” She added to every show that these were all about a beautiful blonde girl who changes lives.

Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler “Alto’s Lament,” showed off Megan’s comedic chops. I longed to see Megan as Annie Oakley after her songs from Annie Get Your Gun. “Autumn Leaves” and “When October Goes” had one yearning for better times.

My favorite moment was The Goodbye Girl’s “What a Guy” which she dedicated to her husband Brian Gallagher who was on guitar. They celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on opening night. They performed together on “Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors in perfect harmony.

Megan’s terrific four-piece band also featured music director Matt Cusson on piano, Dennis Michael Keefe on bass, Jack DeBoe on drums. Cusson showed off his singing talents in the duet to “That’s Life.”

Megan is personable and gives a lot of heart and warmth. Her vocal range soars as she makes everything seem so effortless. She calls you friend and you feel as if you are. She is genuine, funny and misses New York. It was evident in her patter and the tears in her eyes as she stated her gratitude. She has missed performing and being live on stage. She hadn’t performed or seen the musicians and her friends for nearly two years.

“Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” of course almost closed out the show, giving a send off to Marilyn Monroe and The Diamond series.

The video’s I shot do not do Ms. Hitly justice. She is a must see and is at Feinstein’s/54 Below until November 7th.

Treat yourself to a fabulous dinner and show.