Fela! The Concert at Queens Theater in the Park

On Saturday, July 16th the temperature in New York hit the mid 80’s but in the Queens Theater in the Park it was even HOTTER! The air conditioning was working just fine; but, the excitement of the almost sold-out audience hit fever pitch. Fela! The Concert electrified this wonderful gem of a theater with some of the original cast members of the Tony award nominated Broadway show.

Fela! Is called a jukebox musical; but you won’t find many of these songs available in your local bar or diner which makes each song and performance new and fresh for an unfamiliar audience. Many of the audience that night were familiar with Fela! and when the talented two-time Tony nominee, Sahr Ngaujah, playing Fela Anikuloapo-Kuti, asked for song requests from the crowd there were many to be heard.

This was a concert version of the original Broadway show but it still contained the amazing dancing that earned it a Tony Award for best Choreography. Those dancers were amazing with their jumps, gyrations, and fluid movements that were both a feast for the eyes and an incentive for me to start exercising again. Can nonprofessional dancers ever get in shape to do some of those moves? That question was answered when Sahr/Fela asked audience members to come up to the stage and dance; at least 20 did and those remaining in their seats cheered with approval especially when one older woman with a cane showed that cane or not she can move.

As I said the dancers led by dance captain, Afi Bijou, were tireless throughout the over 90 minutes on stage. Iris Wilson, who was in the original Broadway cast and Whitney Leigh Brown, who has been performing on the Broadway tour since 2016 were energy, grace and joy personified. The male dancers, Ismael Kouyate and Jason Herbert, who has also been touring with Fela! match the ladies’ energy with somersaults and high jumps that would shame some NBA pros.

The music of Fela! is what is known as Afrobeat, an African music genre that combines West African music with American funk and jazz. Fela Kuti was known as the pioneer of this musical genre and was one of Africa’s most charismatic performers. Sahr Ngaujah radiates that same charisma throughout the evening in such a way that he can actually get an entire theater filled audience up on their feet and move their hips while he sings The Clock which asked us all to move our hips from 3 to 9 to 4 to 10 to 6 to 12. In or out of his shirt he raises the temperature of that audience with his deep vocals and expressive face.

The lyrics of most of the songs are in either Nigerian Pidgin English or the Yoruba language; but, not knowing the words does not matter when the music has the wonderful beats played by a band that includes strings, drums and brass. Greg Gonzalez is musical director and drummer as he was in the original Broadway production of Fela! along with guitarists, Bryan Vargas and Ricky Quinones; Jordan McLean on trumpet, Morgan Price on tenor saxophone and Alex Harding on baritone sax. The newcomers to this band, David Smoota Smith on trombone; Rasaan “Tula” Green on conga and djembe; Lollise Mbi, percussion; and Timothy James Allen on bass meld perfectly with the original band members to blow the roof off this 472 seat theater.

As this was a concert, audience participation was an important element of this joyful evening with dancing in our seats and joyful approving shouts of Ya Ya. Queens is the most diverse borough in this beautiful melting pot of New York City. This evening was a great example of that melting pot as the audience was a diverse group of people wearing clothes that represented so many cultures. At the end of the evening Sahr/Fela pointed that out to us all and asked us all to honor the sovereignty of our minds be it via the food we eat; the clothes we wear or the thoughts we think. It was a joyful evening of song, dance and camaraderie.

Queens Theater is a beautiful theater located in Flushing Meadow Park, home of the 1964-65 World’s Fair and the birthplace of the United Nations. The 472 seat Claire Shulman Theater, the 90 seat black box theater and the Cabaret are all housed in the beautiful structure designed by Philip Johnson located under the New York Pavilion (which is currently being renovated and is more commonly known as the space crafts from the film, Men in Black.) It is a fantastic destination for theater, concerts and entertainment and readily accessible via car or 7 train. If Fela! the Concert comes to any venue near you go see it and if you get a chance to see something at the Queens Theater in the Park go to it.