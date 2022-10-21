MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in Rehearsal And You Are There

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in Rehearsal And You Are There

Tony and Academy Award winning legend Joel Grey (Director), National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek; Elisa Stein (widow of original author Joseph Stein); and cast members Steven Skybell (Tevye), Jennifer Babiak (Golde), Joy Hermalyn (Yente),  Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo  Neddy (Khave), Michael William Nigro (Fyedka), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik), Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl), with John Giesige, Kirk Geritano, Abby Goldfarb, Raquel NobileJonathan Quigley, Nick Raynor, Kayleen Seidl, Adam B. Shapiro, Jodi Snyder, James Monroe Števko,  Ron Tal, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood and Mikhl Yashinsky met the press. 

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director; Dominick Balletta, Executive Director) is positively thrilled to announce a seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. The production will play November 13th – January 1st Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Fiddler on the Roof is presented in Yiddish with English and Russian Supertitles. 

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

