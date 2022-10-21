Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in Rehearsal And You Are There

Tony and Academy Award winning legend Joel Grey (Director), National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek; Elisa Stein (widow of original author Joseph Stein); and cast members Steven Skybell (Tevye), Jennifer Babiak (Golde), Joy Hermalyn (Yente), Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Michael William Nigro (Fyedka), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik), Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl), with John Giesige, Kirk Geritano, Abby Goldfarb, Raquel Nobile, Jonathan Quigley, Nick Raynor, Kayleen Seidl, Adam B. Shapiro, Jodi Snyder, James Monroe Števko, Ron Tal, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood and Mikhl Yashinsky met the press.

The cast now in rehearsals sang-through “Traditsye” (“Tradition”) as we spoke to Joel Gray and the cast.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director; Dominick Balletta, Executive Director) is positively thrilled to announce a seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. The production will play November 13th – January 1st Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Fiddler on the Roof is presented in Yiddish with English and Russian Supertitles.