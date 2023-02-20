Broadway
Film and Stage Performer Jean Louisa Kelly Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre with Anything Can Happen!
Jean Louisa Kelly – the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland’s Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick – will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with “Anything Can Happen!” for two additional shows after her sold-out New York concert debut earlier this year. The encore performances will take place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM. Again accompanied by Grammy Award-winning musical director Paul Bogaev and directed by Richard Sabellico, Kelly takes the audience on a journey through the serendipitous story of her life in and out of show business, from small-town New England to Hollywood and Broadway. With songs from Gypsy, The Fantasticks, Next to Normal, and Company, Kelly’s story is uplifting, moving and fun, leaving you with the belief that truly, “Anything Can Happen!” There is a $25 music charge, with an additional $25 food and beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd Street in New York. Tickets are available HERE.
“I really want to keep growing creatively,” Kelly comments. “In writing the show, it was fun to try to describe my journey using songs. I often think in musical theatre phrases — there is a song for every situation! My story is an unlikely one that I think is hopeful. You never know what’s going to happen, and sometimes it’s wonderful.”
Jean Louisa Kellyis an actress, singer, and dancer known to audiences for her versatility and grace on stage and screen. Her career began with the title role in a New England summer stock production of Annie, and since then she has enjoyed performing on New York City and Los Angeles stages in musicals such as Company, Applause, Pippin, and The It Girl. She made her Broadway debut with the original cast of Into the Woods. Notable film roles include Tia opposite John Candy in the John Hughes hit Uncle Buck, Rowena Morgan opposite Richard Dreyfuss in Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Luisa in Michael Ritchie’s MGM/UA film of the long-running Off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks. More recently, she appeared the Warner Bros film Malignant by James Wan, and played Sarah Kazansky, Iceman’s wife, in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. On the small screen, she played Kim Warner in the long-running CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear,” in addition to numerous television movies and guest spots, including the recurring role of Nurse Diane on “Mad About You.” Jean composed and performed all the songs in her EPs Willing and Relax, Nothing Is Under Control, and her children’s album Color of Your Heart, which was inspired by the record Free to Be… You and Me. Two of her original singles, “Don’t Give Up” and “Valley of Fire,” were written for and included in feature films in which she acted. Her most recent album of standards, For My Folks, is available on Amazon and across digital platforms. JeanLouisaKelly.com
Paul Bogaev is a multiple award-winning music director, arranger, conductor and composer. He received his first Grammy Award for Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, for which he produced, orchestrated and conducted the Tony Award-winning score. He was also music director on Broadway for Tarzan, Bombay Dreams (receiving a Tony nomination for best orchestrations), Sunset Boulevard, Chess, Les Misérables, Cats and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman. Bogaev’s second Grammy Award win was as executive producer of the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film musical Chicago. His other motion picture musicals include Nine, Across the Universe, Dreamgirls, Connie and Carla, and animated features The Lion King, Tarzan, Mulan, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Paul also served as music director of the ABC-TV film musicals Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Annie (earning an Emmy Award) and South Pacific. He has worked with such stars as Sting, Phil Collins, Elton John, ABBA, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Beyonce Knowles, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Day-Lewis, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Judi Dench, Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, and Sophia Loren. PaulBogaev.com
Theatre News: Bad Cinderella, The Cottage, Once Upon a One More Time, Parade, Here Lies Love and Room
Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella begin last night, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The show released a new pic starring Linedy Genao and the Cast of Bad Cinderella, which we bring to you.
Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.
Sandy Rustin’s comedy The Cottage will play a limited engagement at Broadway’s Hayes Theater this summer. Directed by Tony winner Jason Alexander (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Seinfeld), the production will begin previews July 7 prior to an official opening July 24.
The cast will feature Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Music Man), Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.
Inspired by the works of Noël Coward, The Cottage is set in the English countryside in 1923 as Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover’s wife.
Once Upon a One More Time the musical featuring the music of Grammy winner Britney Spears will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre May 13 prior to an June 22 opening.
Reprising their roles from the 2021 world premiere at the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C., will be Briga Heelan (Great News, Ground Floor) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (American Idol, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Today, Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions announced general rush, standing room, and digital lottery policies as previews begin Tuesday at 8 PM at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) for the eagerly anticipated new Broadway production of Paradestarring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.
General Rush
A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $45 per ticket when the Jacobs Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.
Standing Room
When performances are sold out, standing room tickets will be available for $45 per ticket only at the Jacobs Theatre box office. Limit of two tickets per person, subject to availability.
Telecharge Digital Lottery | Starting Tuesday, February 28
The Parade digital lottery can be found at rush.telecharge.com with entries opening at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn that same morning at 10 AM ET and then later that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each, subject to availability.
Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only. Tickets for the highly anticipated production are also on sale at www.paradebroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the box office of the Jacobs Theatre.
Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as ‘Jim Conley,’ Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as ‘Governor Slaton,’ Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as ‘Old Soldier/Judge Roan,’ and Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Hugh Dorsey.’ They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Britt Craig,’ Kelli Barrett as ‘Mrs. Phagan,’ Courtnee Carter as ‘Angela,’ Eddie Cooper as ‘Newt Lee,’ Erin Rose Doyle as ‘Mary Phagan,’ Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as ‘Tom Watson,’ Danielle Lee Greaves as ‘Minnie McKnight,’ Douglas Lyons as ‘Riley,’ and Jake Pedersen as ‘Frankie Epps.’
The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as ‘Nurse,’ Stacie Bono as ‘Sally Slaton,’ Max Chernin as ‘Mr. Turner,’ Emily Rose DeMartino as ‘Essie & Others,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,’ Beth Kirkpatrick as ‘Nina Formby,’ Ashlyn Maddox as ‘Monteen & Others,’ Sophia Manicone as ‘Iola Stover,’ William Michals as ‘Detective Starnes,’ Jackson Teeley as ‘Officer Ivey,’ and Charlie Webb as ‘Young Soldier.’
Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora will return to Here Lies Love for Broadway run.
Joining Adrienne Warren as Ma will be three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton as Grandma, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as SuperJack, Tina Benko as Interviewer/Police Officer,Michael Genet as Grandpa/Doctor and Triney Sandoval as Old Nick. Aiden Mekhi Sierra and Christopher Woodley will alternate in the role of Little Jack
Chelsea Table + Stage Brings Back Eva Noblezada
Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway’s Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. Her new show “Let’s Go to the Movies” is a cheeky night of good fun as she sings memorable songs from classic movies throughout cinematic history. Tickets are $49-$129, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.
Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell’s musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre – is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” Eva herself was nominated for the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including “Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical.”
Eva Noblezada debuted on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh’s epic revival of the musical Miss Saigon in 2017. She received a Tony Award nomination at the age of 21 for this role. Previously she starred in the long-running London revival of the show, for which she received the WhatsOnStage Award for “Best Actress in a Musical.” She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical Les Miserables. Eva was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.
Noblezada made her film debut in Yellow Rose opposite Lea Salonga for Sony Pictures in 2019, then followed up with a role in Easter Sunday from Universal Pictures in 2022, opposite Jo Koy, Tia Carrere, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Audible Theater presented Noblezada’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year.
Pictures From Home Exposes The Difference Between The Generations
“This project will become one of my hallmark achievements — I know that’s not a modest thing to say,”
After seeing Pictures From Home you may not like acclaimed photographer Larry Sultan and the way he used his parents to become a success. The play is based on his 1992 photo memoir of the same name.
The play begins in 1982. Larry (Danny Burstein), has been hounding his parents at this point for 8 years. He is trying to capture something elusive, a truth that he manipulates by posing his parents and taking unflattering pictures of them. His mother Jean (Zoë Wanamaker), is much more forgiving of his intrusion, than his father Irving (the fabulous Nathan Lane). They love their son, but do not really understand why this married father of two who lives in San Francisco, is coming back to his family home in the San Fernando Valley, every other weekend combing through old home movies and capturing the couple aging.
Larry is a photographer who teaches, but is working on a “art project”about his family, that nobody understands, including Larry. All the characters break the fourth wall, as photo’s of the real people appear on the wall. That takes a little getting use to.
The parents are products of their own generation. The father is handsome, a traveling salesman who believes that he should support the family, cheats, drinks, who is aged out of his job and now is supported by his wife. Larry’s mother is the woman who is dressed to the tee, drank to deal with the loneliness and boredom and becomes successful in real estate when the family needs her help. Her job is considered a hobby, though she is more successful. They loved their kids, but have flaws. They are complexed and complicated.
Larry, uses his parents to achieve his dream and what the play becomes is how children of this generation blame their parents and expect everything from them and yet do not take responsibility for themselves.
Playwright Sharr White breaks the action into scenes such as “investigation,” “The Silent Treatment,” and “Departures”. Larry’s project in all takes ten years to complete. In the meantime, racism, death, aging out, frustration at one’s accomplishments, sexist views and how people were in the 50’s and 60’s, mortality and love all come into play.
Bartlett Sher’s direction allows the play to seem timeless and keeps it at a clip.
Burstein, does his best with this unlikable character. Wanamaker’s shows us the depth, strength and flaws that plagued the women of the 50’s, but it is Lane who makes us care. When he starts to limp, to posing and losing his memory, we laugh, we cry, we feel.
The most moving part of the whole play is when Lane confronts his son, though Larry really does not answer. What the play lacks is the why’s. The character of Larry never really grows or expands and if he had this play could have been so much more.
In the end Larry, in his own way loves his parents and can not say good-bye. In conclusion Pictures From Home is touching and the acting makes it worth the ticket price.
Pictures From Home: Studio 54, through April 30.
