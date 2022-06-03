Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà Announced The Lineup For The 21st Edition of Open Roads: New Italian Cinema

Open Roads: New Italian Cinema tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 27 at noon, with an early access period for FLC members starting Tuesday, May 24 at noon. Tickets are $15; $12 for students, seniors (62+), and persons with disabilities; and $10 for

. See more and save with a 3+ Film Package ($13 for GP; $10 for students, seniors (62+), and persons with disabilities; and $9 for FLC Members), an All-Access Pass for $89, and a Student All-Access Pass for $45. All-Access Passes are limited and exclude Opening Night.