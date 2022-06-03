MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà Announced The Lineup For The 21st Edition of Open Roads: New Italian Cinema

Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà announce the complete lineup for the 21st edition of Open Roads: New Italian Cinema, running from June 9 – 15, 2022.All films are in Italian with English subtitles unless otherwise noted and will screen at the Walter Reade Theater (165 W. 65th Street).
 
Freaks Out

  • Gabriele Mainetti
  • 2021
  • Italy, Belgium
  • 141 minutes
  • Italian, German, and French with English subtitles

Opening Night Film | Q&A with Gabriele Mainetti

Offering a wild ride to say the least, Gabriele Mainetti returns with an epic period fantasy, set in 1943, concerning circus “freaks” on the run from a deranged 12-fingered Nazi pianist who, having prophesied Hitler’s suicide, seeks to harness their “powers” to prevent it.

Showtimes

7:00 PM
The Code of Silence

  • Francesco Costabile
  • 2022
  • Italy
  • 120 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Q&A with Francesco Costabile

A woman (Lina Siciliano) attempts to reconcile the mysteries of her past with the dangers of her present in Francesco Costabile’s gripping and personal solo feature debut.

Showtimes

5:30 PM
The Giants

  • Bonifacio Angius
  • 2021
  • Italy
  • 80 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Q&A with Bonifacio Angius

A sui generis and darkly funny portrait of masculinity on the brink, Bonifacio Angius’s latest feature centers on an increasingly surreal gathering of old friends at a decrepit countryside villa.

Showtimes

5:30 PM
A Girl Returned

  • Giuseppe Bonito
  • 2021
  • Italy
  • 113 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Q&A with Giuseppe Bonito on June 11

Adapted from a 2017 best-selling novel by Donatella Di Pietrantonio, Giuseppe Bonito’s third feature follows an adopted 13-year-old girl who, against her will, is sent to live with her biological family.

Showtimes

2:45 PM

6:30 PM
The Inner Cage

  • Leonardo Di Costanzo
  • 2021
  • Italy, Switzerland
  • 117 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Leonardo Di Costanzo’s atmospheric third fiction feature is a group character study set within a mostly abandoned prison, in which a handful of guards watch over a smattering of inmates as they await a constantly deferred transfer to another prison.

Showtimes

8:15 PM

3:30 PM
The King of Laughter

  • Mario Martone
  • 2021
  • Italy, Spain
  • 133 minutes
  • Italian and Neapolitan with English subtitles

Mario Martone returns with his latest, a biopic of legendary 19th- and early-20th-century Neapolitan actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta, masterfully portrayed by Toni Servillo.

Showtimes

8:45 PM

9:00 PM
The Legionnaire

  • Hleb Papou
  • 2021
  • Italy, France
  • 82 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Q&A with Hleb Papou on June 11

Hleb Papou’s feature debut follows Daniel (Germano Gentile), the lone Afro-Italian member of Rome’s riot-police division as his unit is tasked with clearing out the tenement building in which his family is squatting.

Showtimes

12:00 PM

4:00 PM
Leonora addio

  • Paolo Taviani
  • 2022
  • Italy
  • 90 minutes
  • English and Italian with English subtitles

The great Paolo Taviani’s first solo feature since his brother Vittorio’s death is a boldly bifurcated work, chronicling the fate of legendary Italian writer Luigi Pirandello’s ashes and proffering an adaptation of Pirandello’s New York–set final story.

Showtimes

9:00 PM

1:00 PM
On Our Watch

  • Pif
  • 2021
  • Italy
  • 108 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Q&A with Pif

Pif returns to Open Roads with his latest timely farce, about a man who unwittingly designs an algorithm that makes his job obsolete, and consequently must work as a delivery person for a less-than-human tech multinational.

Showtimes

9:00 PM
The Peacock’s Paradise

  • Laura Bispuri
  • 2021
  • Italy, Germany
  • 89 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

A neurotic family assembles to celebrate its matriarch’s (Dominique Sanda) birthday in Laura Bispuri’s fourth fiction feature, a sophisticated ensemble drama powered by a top-notch cast (including Alba Rohrwacher).

Showtimes

12:00 PM

4:00 PM
Small Body

  • Laura Samani
  • 2021
  • Italy, France, Slovenia
  • 89 minutes
  • Slovenian and Italian with English subtitles

Laura Samani’s solo debut feature is a richly traced period drama about a woman’s efforts to resurrect her stillborn daughter, imbued with the air of an unsentimental fairy tale, and set in 1900 in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

Showtimes

4:00 PM

9:15 PM
Swing Ride

  • Chiara Bellosi
  • 2022
  • Italy, Switzerland
  • 96 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Q&A with Chiara Bellosi on June 10

A young girl’s coming-of-age unfolds in moving, surprising ways in Chiara Bellosi’s second fiction feature, centered on the emerging friendship between a withdrawn, heavyset teenager and a trans fairground worker.

Showtimes

6:00 PM

1:00 PM
Three Floors

  • Nanni Moretti
  • 2021
  • Italy, France
  • 119 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

The trials and tribulations of three middle-class families who all live in the same apartment building in Rome play out across the years in the latest from Nanni Moretti, his first literary adaptation (from a novel by Israeli author Eshkol Nevo).

Showtimes

6:30 PM

1:00 PM
Unfinished

  • Federica Di Giacomo
  • 2021
  • taly, Czech Republic
  • 97 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Q&A with Federica Di Giacomo on June 12

The future of an artists’ commune in Rome is thrown into question when its central patron passes away in Federica Di Giacomo’s kaleidoscopic and deeply personal documentary.

Showtimes

2:15 PM
Red Desert

  • Michelangelo Antonioni
  • 1964
  • Italy, France
  • 35mm
  • 117 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

Monica Vitti Tribute Screening

A seminal eco-psychological nightmare, Red Desert stars Antonioni muse Monica Vitti as Giuliana, an industrialist’s wife who stumbles through the toxic wasteland in which she lives under the influence of an obscure, debilitating anxiety.

Showtimes

6:30 PM
Open Roads: New Italian Cinema tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 27 at noon, with an early access period for FLC members starting Tuesday, May 24 at noon. Tickets are $15; $12 for students, seniors (62+), and persons with disabilities; and $10 for FLC members. See more and save with a 3+ Film Package ($13 for GP; $10 for students, seniors (62+), and persons with disabilities; and $9 for FLC Members), an All-Access Pass for $89, and a Student All-Access Pass for $45. All-Access Passes are limited and exclude Opening Night. 
 
Buy your tickets at link below beginning MAY 27 AT NOON:

 

  

