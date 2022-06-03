Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà Announced The Lineup For The 21st Edition of Open Roads: New Italian Cinema

Freaks Out
Opening Night Film | Q&A with Gabriele Mainetti
Offering a wild ride to say the least, Gabriele Mainetti returns with an epic period fantasy, set in 1943, concerning circus “freaks” on the run from a deranged 12-fingered Nazi pianist who, having prophesied Hitler’s suicide, seeks to harness their “powers” to prevent it.
The Code of Silence
Q&A with Francesco Costabile
A woman (Lina Siciliano) attempts to reconcile the mysteries of her past with the dangers of her present in Francesco Costabile’s gripping and personal solo feature debut.
The Giants
Q&A with Bonifacio Angius
A sui generis and darkly funny portrait of masculinity on the brink, Bonifacio Angius’s latest feature centers on an increasingly surreal gathering of old friends at a decrepit countryside villa.
A Girl Returned
Q&A with Giuseppe Bonito on June 11
Adapted from a 2017 best-selling novel by Donatella Di Pietrantonio, Giuseppe Bonito’s third feature follows an adopted 13-year-old girl who, against her will, is sent to live with her biological family.
The Inner Cage
Leonardo Di Costanzo’s atmospheric third fiction feature is a group character study set within a mostly abandoned prison, in which a handful of guards watch over a smattering of inmates as they await a constantly deferred transfer to another prison.
The King of Laughter
Mario Martone returns with his latest, a biopic of legendary 19th- and early-20th-century Neapolitan actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta, masterfully portrayed by Toni Servillo.
The Legionnaire
Q&A with Hleb Papou on June 11
Hleb Papou’s feature debut follows Daniel (Germano Gentile), the lone Afro-Italian member of Rome’s riot-police division as his unit is tasked with clearing out the tenement building in which his family is squatting.
Leonora addio
The great Paolo Taviani’s first solo feature since his brother Vittorio’s death is a boldly bifurcated work, chronicling the fate of legendary Italian writer Luigi Pirandello’s ashes and proffering an adaptation of Pirandello’s New York–set final story.
On Our Watch
Q&A with Pif
Pif returns to Open Roads with his latest timely farce, about a man who unwittingly designs an algorithm that makes his job obsolete, and consequently must work as a delivery person for a less-than-human tech multinational.
The Peacock’s Paradise
A neurotic family assembles to celebrate its matriarch’s (Dominique Sanda) birthday in Laura Bispuri’s fourth fiction feature, a sophisticated ensemble drama powered by a top-notch cast (including Alba Rohrwacher).
Small Body
Laura Samani’s solo debut feature is a richly traced period drama about a woman’s efforts to resurrect her stillborn daughter, imbued with the air of an unsentimental fairy tale, and set in 1900 in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region.
Swing Ride
Q&A with Chiara Bellosi on June 10
A young girl’s coming-of-age unfolds in moving, surprising ways in Chiara Bellosi’s second fiction feature, centered on the emerging friendship between a withdrawn, heavyset teenager and a trans fairground worker.
Three Floors
The trials and tribulations of three middle-class families who all live in the same apartment building in Rome play out across the years in the latest from Nanni Moretti, his first literary adaptation (from a novel by Israeli author Eshkol Nevo).
Unfinished
Q&A with Federica Di Giacomo on June 12
The future of an artists’ commune in Rome is thrown into question when its central patron passes away in Federica Di Giacomo’s kaleidoscopic and deeply personal documentary.
Red Desert
Monica Vitti Tribute Screening
A seminal eco-psychological nightmare, Red Desert stars Antonioni muse Monica Vitti as Giuliana, an industrialist’s wife who stumbles through the toxic wasteland in which she lives under the influence of an obscure, debilitating anxiety.
