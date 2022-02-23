Film Forum and MIFUNE New York Present Dinner and Movie

Film Forum, a nonprofit movie theater in Greenwich Village and alternative screening space for independent films and MIFUNE New York restaurant collaborates in hosting a dinner and a movie to celebrate the festival of 33 films featuring renowned Japanese actor, Toshiro Mifune – the restaurant’s namesake. Festival attendees who provide proof of theatre ticket purchase at MIFUNE, will receive a $25 dinner discount. This deal starts this week and ends on March 31st.

The festival is co-presented by The Japan Foundation and will be showing all 16 collaborations between Toshiro Mifune and Director Akira Kurosawa, called the greatest actor-director partnership in film history by Film Critic David Shipman. Film Forum will also be showing rarities and rediscoveries in 35mm imported from the libraries of The Japan Foundation and The National Film Archive of Japan.

MIFUNE New York is a Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant located at located at 245 East 44th St. They focuses on French-infused Neo-Washoku cuisine. The restaurant serves 8-course omakase tasting menus curated by Co-Executive Chefs Yuu Shimano (Guy Savoy’s eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris) and Tomohiro Urata (three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros) which change daily based upon market availability. The omakase format allows the two-powerhouse duo to display their creativity, as they invent some dishes on the spot.

The full schedule for the Mifune Film Festival can be found here. The Film Forum Theatre is located at 209 West Houston Street in Greenwich Village, Manhattan.