I am running a little behind but here are the film openings for November. Already opened The Independent. It’s the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it’s made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

11/4: Armageddon Time

Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeremy Strong (HBO’s Succession) star in Focus Features’ coming-of-age story taking place in 1980s New York City. James Gray (Ad Astra) directs.

The Minute You Wake Up Dead

A stockbroker in a small southern town gets involved in an insurance scam that leads to multiple murders. Michael Mailer, Morgan Freeman and Jaimie Alexander.

The Estate

Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. Toni Collette, Anna Faris, Thomas Haden Church, David Duchovny and Kathleen Turner star.

My Father’s Dragon

Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime. Chris O’Dowd, Adam Brody, Alan Cumming, Dianne Wiest, Ian McShane, Leighton Meester, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Mary Kay Place and more.

Causeway

A soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) struggles to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

11/11: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Marvel flick deals with the passing of Chadwick Boseman and is the closing chapter of Phase 4. Who is the new Black Panther? How will Tenoch Huerta’s Namor figure into the MCU’s future?

Resistance: 1942

The movie follows a group of resistance radio broadcasters in Nazi-occupied France as they evade capture. Stars Judd Hirsch and Cary Elwes. The Son Peter and his new partner Emma must deal with Peter’s troubled teenage son, Nicholas. Anthony Hopkins. Paradise City When bounty hunter Ian Swan (Bruce Willis) is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan’s son Swan’s son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff), and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find his killers. After being threatened by a ruthless power broker (John Travolta), it appears Ryan and his team are out of options — until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites them with an unforeseen ally. Sam & Kate When Sam returns to his small town to care for his ailing father, he soon finds himself falling for a local woman. Stars Jake Hoffman, Dustin Hoffman, Darren Le Gallo, Schuyler Fisk, Sissy Spacek and more. Golda Film about the former Israeli prime minister, Golda Meir, set during the Yom Kippur war of 1973. Starring Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Guy Nattiv, Nicholas Martin, Ed Stoppard, Ben Caplan and Dominic Mafham.

11/18: Disenchanted

Sequel to the 2007 movie in which a fairytale princess is sent to New York City by an evil queen. Adam Shankman, Amy Adams, Barry Josephson, David N. Weiss, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, Barry Sonnenfeld and David Stem Poker Face

A yearly high-stakes poker game between childhood friends turns into chaos when the tech billionaire host (Russell Crowe) unveils an elaborate scheme to seek revenge for the ways they’ve betrayed him over the years. But as his plans unfold, a group of thieves hatch plans of their own breaking into the mansion thinking it is empty. The old friends quickly band together and the years of playing the game help them win their way through a night of terror. Also starring Liam Hemsworth.The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, play a couple who travel to a remote island to sample the exotic food by a world-renowned chef (Ralph Fiennes), only to discover something altogether more shocking is in store for them.

She Said

Universal’s drama tells the true story of the two New York Times journalists—Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, portrayed by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan—whose 2017 investigative reporting brought down Hollywood producing titan Harvey Weinstein.

11/23: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix’s history, mystery-comedy sequel Glass Onion, a follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out, sees Daniel Craig return to the role of detective Benoit Blanc. Writer-director Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) returns, with an ensemble cast of newcomers including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. Onion will have a one-week theatrical exclusivity window before debuting on Netflix on December 23.

Strange World

This latest offering from Walt Disney Pictures. Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, a humble farmer who becomes stranded on an unfamiliar world and must reconcile with his long-lost explorer father (Dennis Quaid) in order to survive.

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg has Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and more. It is based on Spielberg’s own childhood, telling the story of a boy growing up in Arizona who dreams of becoming a filmmaker.

Bones and All

Luca Guadagnino reteams with his Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet in this dark coming-of-age romance about a pair of young lovers (Chalamet and Taylor Russell) who share a taste for human flesh and take to the road together.

Devotion

Sony Pictures’ historical action drama stars Glen Powell (“Hangman” from Top Gun: Maverick) and Jonathan Majors (HBO’s Lovecraft Country) as a pair of fighter pilots—one white, one black—during the Korean War.