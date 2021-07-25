Filming in NYC

“And Just Like That” the sequel to “Sex and The City” is filming on Park Ave between 56th and 57th, at Smiths on . On Friday night in Times Square, more than 150 people packed the pavement opposite Manhattan’s Lyceum Theatre to see their girls Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis ie: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. On West 4th they were filming “Gossip Girl” which has a code name of “Bad Witch”.

Starting Monday the kids show Wonderama will be filming in Times Square.

According to NYC Media and Entertainment these shows will be filming in and around NYC.

Movie: 13: The Musical Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann

Movie: Apophenia Cast: Darren Barnet, Bailey Noble

Movie: Better Nate than Ever Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Suzanne Savoy

TV Series: Billions Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff

TV Series: Blacklist Cast:James Spader

TV Series: Blue Bloods Cast: Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan

TV Series: Bull Cast: Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodríguez

TV Series: Caviar Cast: Bill Sage, Elena Satine

TV Series: Comedy Time Capsule Cast: TBC

TV Series: Dear X Cast: TBC

TV Series: Dickinson Code Name: Feathers Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Adrian Enscoe

TV Series: Evil Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter

TV Series: FBI Cast: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki

TV Series: FBI: Most Wanted Cast: Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz

TV Series: Flatbush Misdemeanors Cast: Kevin Iso, Dan Perlman

TV Series: Ghost Cast: Rose McIver

TV Series: A Good Cop Cast: Tony Danza, Josh Groban

TV Series: The Gilded Age Cast: Ben Ahlers, Christine Baranski

TV Series: The Good Fight Cast: Christine Baranski, Delroy Lindo

TV Series: Gossip Girl Code Name: The Bad Witch Cast: Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat

TV Series: The Last O.G. Cast: Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish

TV Series: Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott

TV Series: Life & Beth Cast: Amy Schumer

Movie: Mister Russo Cast: Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf

TV Series: New Amsterdam Cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman

TV Series: Power Book II: Ghost Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson

TV Series: Power Book III: Raising Kanan Cast: Malcolm M. Mays, Mekai Curtis

Movie: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Code Name: E-77 Cast: Anthony Ramos, Ron Perlman

TV Series: WeCrashed Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto

Movie: White Bird Cast: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren