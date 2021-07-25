Filming in NYC

“And Just Like That” the sequel to “Sex and The City” is filming on Park Ave between 56th and 57th, at Smiths on . On Friday night in Times Square, more than 150 people packed the pavement opposite Manhattan’s Lyceum Theatre to see their girls Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis ie: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. On West 4th they were filming “Gossip Girl” which has a code name of “Bad Witch”.
Starting Monday the kids show Wonderama will be filming in Times Square.
According to NYC Media and Entertainment these shows will be filming in and around NYC.
Movie: 13: The Musical Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann
Movie: Apophenia Cast: Darren Barnet, Bailey Noble
Movie: Better Nate than Ever Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Suzanne Savoy
TV Series: Billions Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff
TV Series: Blacklist Cast:James Spader
TV Series: Blue Bloods Cast: Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan
TV Series: Bull Cast: Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodríguez
TV Series: Caviar Cast: Bill Sage, Elena Satine
TV Series: Comedy Time Capsule Cast: TBC
TV Series: Dear X Cast: TBC
TV Series: Dickinson Code Name: Feathers Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Adrian Enscoe
TV Series: Evil Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter
TV Series: FBI Cast: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki
TV Series: FBI: Most Wanted Cast: Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz
TV Series: Flatbush Misdemeanors Cast: Kevin Iso, Dan Perlman
TV Series: Ghost Cast: Rose McIver
TV Series: A Good Cop Cast: Tony Danza, Josh Groban
TV Series: The Gilded Age Cast: Ben Ahlers, Christine Baranski
TV Series: The Good Fight Cast: Christine Baranski, Delroy Lindo
TV Series: Gossip Girl Code Name: The Bad Witch Cast: Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat
TV Series: The Last O.G. Cast: Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish
TV Series: Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott
TV Series: Life & Beth Cast: Amy Schumer
Movie: Mister Russo Cast: Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf
TV Series: New Amsterdam Cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman
TV Series: Power Book II: Ghost Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson
TV Series: Power Book III: Raising Kanan Cast: Malcolm M. Mays, Mekai Curtis
Movie: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Code Name: E-77 Cast: Anthony Ramos, Ron Perlman
TV Series: WeCrashed Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto
Movie: White Bird Cast: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren
