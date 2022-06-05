Films of the Green: Free Outdoor French Film Festival

Produced annually in partnership with Face Foundation and NYC Parks, this year’s theme, “From Page to Screen”, spotlights 12 diverse and world-class literary adaptations, coming to nine different parks across Manhattan and Brooklyn from June 3rd to September 9th.

Films on the Green is produced nationally by Villa Albertine, a new kind of cultural institution launched by the French Government in fall 2021. With a team of 80 people deployed in 10 major US cities, Villa Albertine produces major public events and supports hundreds of creators and thinkers annually through grants, professional programs, and a new model of customized artist residencies.

2022 Film Schedule

Les Choses de la vie (The Things of Life) June 3, Central Park Based on the acclaimed novel by Paul Guimard, Les Choses de la vie begins in the aftermath of a violent car crash along a rural motorway. As the man, Pierre, lies in a semi-conscious stupor, his life flashes before his eyes—specifically, his complex entanglement with two quite different women: his dutiful, long-suffering wife and his adoring, free-spirited lover.

The Summit of the Gods (Le Sommet des dieux) June 10, Washington Square Park Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8th, 1924? Only the little Kodak VPK camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.

Band of Outsiders (Bande à part) June 17, Washington Square Park Franz and Arthur don’t have money, jobs, or prospects, but they do have a black convertible and a shared romantic interest in Odile. When Odile lets slip that a stash of cash is ineptly hidden in the isolated villa where she lives, the men hatch a plan to take it for themselves.

Le Capitan (Captain Blood) June 24, Transmitter Park, Brooklyn France, 1616. King Louis XIII is 15 and his mother, Marie of Medicis, regent of the kingdom since the death of Henri IV, entrusts power to Concino Concini, a deceitful and ambitious man. After the assassination of his friend by Concini, noble swordsman Francois de Capestan, known as “Le Capitan,” goes to the young sovereign to warn him of the multiple betrayals that threaten the King’s Court.

Touchez pas au Grisbi July 1, Tompkins Square Park After pulling off their “retirement job,” 50 million in gold bars, aging criminals Max and Henri think they can give up the game. But when Henri’s girlfriend tells the drug dealer Angelo about the loot, violence erupts. Angelo kidnaps the old crook and asks Max for the “grisbi” as ransom…

Balzac and The Little Chinese Seamstress (Balzac et la petite tailleuse chinoise) July 8, Seward Park In 1971 China, in the lingering grip of the cultural revolution, two university students are sent to a remote mountain village for re-education to purge them of their classical western-oriented education. Amid the backbreaking work and stifling ignorance of the community, the two boys find that music, and the local tailor’s seamstress granddaughter are the only pleasant things in their miserable life. After discovering a secret cache of forbidden books, they set about teaching her things she had never imagined.

Fever Mounts at El Pao (la Fièvre monte à El Pao) July 13, J. Hood Wright Park When the governor of a prison on the remote Caribbean Island Ojeda is assassinated, his secretary, Ramón Vasquez, assumes the role of acting governor until a replacement can be appointed. Vasquez, an idealist, exploits this opportunity to improve the lot of the prisoners, and to start an affair with the former governor’s widow…

The Class (Entre les murs) July 15, Seward Park François and his fellow teachers prepare for a new year at a high school in Paris. Armed with the best intentions, they brace themselves to not let discouragement and difficulties in the classroom stop them from trying to give the best education to their students. Neither stuffy nor severe, François’ extravagant frankness often takes the students by surprise. But his classroom ethics and his resolve are put to the test when his students begin to challenge his methods…

Mandabi (The Money Order) July 22, Riverside Park, Pier I After jobless Ibrahima Dieng receives a money order for 25,000 francs from a nephew who works in Paris, news of his windfall quickly spreads among his neighbors, who flock to him for loans while he finds his attempts to cash the order stymied in a maze of bureaucracy, and new troubles rain down on his head.

Delicacy (La Délicatesse) July 29, Riverside Park, Pier I Nathalie is a beautiful, happy, and successful Parisian business executive who finds herself suddenly widowed after a three-year marriage to her soul mate. To cope with her loss, she buries herself and her emotions in her work to the dismay of her friends and family. One day, inexplicably, her zest for life and love is rekindled by a most unlikely source, her unexceptional, gauche, and average looking office subordinate, Markus.

The Velvet Queen (La Panthère des neiges) September 8, Columbia University In the heart of the Tibetan highlands, multi-award-winning nature photographer Vincent Munier guides writer Sylvain Tesson on his quest to document the infamously elusive snow leopard. Munier introduces Tesson to the subtle art of waiting from a blind spot, tracking animals, and finding the patience to catch sight of the beasts. Through their journey, the two men ponder humankind’s place amongst the magnificent creatures and glorious landscapes they encounter along the way.