Films Opening In October

Get ready for the horror genre just in time for Halloween. Michael Myers’ final killing spree and a new superhero movie from the DC Extended Universe arrive as well as a drama starring Harry Styles, and more.

10/5: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell), befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through his iPhone. This supernatural coming-of-age story shows that certain connections are never lost.

10/6: Monster High: The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris, Just Beyond), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen, Grey’s Anatomy), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day alongside her new friends.

10/6: The sequel to Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 will arrive taking off after mutilating sole survivor Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) and the resurrection of Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) a year later. Art starts hunting Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliot Fullam), on Halloween night in the Miles County area.

10/7: Amsterdam is a mystery / comedy written and directed by David O. Russell. Set in the 1930s, Amsterdam follows nurse Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), lawyer Harold Woodsman (John David Washington), and doctor Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) who meet during the war and later find themselves involved in the murder of Senator Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr), becoming the prime suspects. Also starring are Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, and many more.

10/7: Tár is a psychological drama written and directed by Todd Field. Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), is a world-famous conductor/composer regarded as one of the greatest and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Through her, Tár examines the changing nature of power, its impact, and its durability in the modern world, all this set in the international world of classical music. Also starring are Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, and Allan Corduner.

10/14: Halloween Ends is the final movie in the Halloween trilogy. Directed by David Gordon Green, Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and finishing her memoir. Michael Myers has disappeared, Laurie has decided to let go and finally embrace life. However, when a young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and terror is unleashed, forcing Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.

10/14: Stars at Noon is a romantic thriller directed by Claire Denis and based on the 1986 novel by Denis Johnson. Trish (Margaret Qualley), a young American journalist is stranded in present-day Nicaragua. She falls for Englishman Daniel (Joe Alwyn), who seems like her best chance to escape – however, she soon realizes she might be in greater danger than she is. Also starring are Danny Ramirez, John C. Reilly, and Benny Safdie.

Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

10/ 19: The Good Nurse is a crime drama directed by Tobias Lindholm and based on the 2013 book by Charles Graeber. Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), is a nurse and a single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition. She is pushed to her physical and emotional limits by her night shifts at the ICU. Amy gets help when Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), an empathetic nurse, starts working at her unit, and they end up developing a strong friendship, which gives Amy faith in her and her daughters’ future. When a series of mysterious patient deaths set off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy has to risk her life and her children’s safety to uncover the truth.

10/21: Black Adam from the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Our hero is played by Dwayne Johnson. He’s been unleashed after almost 5000 years of imprisonment. His brute tactics and way of justice soon catch the attention of the Justice Society of America, who stops his rampage and teaches him how to be a hero. Also starring are Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, and Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac.

10/21: Ticket to Paradise is directed by Ol Parker and stars Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) as two divorced parents who travel to Bali for the wedding of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Denver), to a man named Gede (Maxime Bouttier), whom she just met. Georgia and David then decide to set their differences aside and team up to sabotage the wedding in order to prevent Lily from making the same mistake they made over two decades ago.

10/21: My Policeman a romantic drama directed by Michael Grandage and based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Set in 1950s Brighton, My Policeman follows Tom Burgess (Harry Styles), a gay policeman who marries schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corin) while being in a relationship with museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson) and soon their secret relationship threatens to ruin Tom, Marion, and Patrick.

10/21: The Banshees of Inisherin a black comedy-drama written and directed by Martin McDonagh. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, Lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at a halt when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. Aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), Padraic sets out to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer… but his repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve. When Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate with shocking consequences.

10/21: Wendell & Wild is a horror comedy directed by Henry Selick and based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman’s unpublished book. Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele), two scheming demon brothers enlist the help of 13-year-old Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. Voice over cast includes Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, James Hong, Tamara Smart, and Ramona Young.



10/21: Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) and Academy Award® Winner Jon Voight (Coming Home) star in this nailbitingly suspenseful thriller filled with twists and turns. A family reunion at a remote mansion takes a lethal turn when they are trapped inside and forced to play a deadly survival game where only one will make it out alive.



10/28: Armageddon Time. From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, James Gray, Anthony Hopkins, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, Jeremy Strong, Jaylin Webb, Ryan Sell, Alan Terpins, Francisco Civita, Lourenco Sant’Anna, Donald Sutherland, Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan, Rodrigo Teixeira, Banks Repeta, Marco Tulio Kehdi, Beto Gauss and Gustavo Debs