MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Films to Watch – Gotham Awards Best International Feature Nominee ‘Identifying Features’

Films to Watch – Gotham Awards Best International Feature Nominee ‘Identifying Features’

Gotham Awards are on Monday and there are so many great nominees, especially in the international category this year. A great pick is Identifying Features.

The Mexican thriller is the story of Middle-aged Magdalena (Mercedes Hernandez) who has lost contact with her son after he took off with a friend from their town of Guanajuato to cross the border into the U.S., hopeful to find work. Desperate to find out what happened to him—and to know whether or not he’s even alive—she embarks on an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous journey to discover the truth. At the same time, a young man named Miguel (David Illescas) has returned to Mexico after being deported from the U.S., and eventually his path converges with Magdalena’s.

From this simple but urgent premise, director Fernanda Valadez has crafted a lyrical, suspenseful slow burn, equally constructed of moments of beauty and horror, and which leads to a startling, shattering conclusion. Winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Audience and Screenplay Awards at the Sundance Film Festival. – New Directors/New Films

Opening January 22 on Kino Marquee and virtual cinemas nationwide

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 9

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

Pangea On Brink Of Closure, Receiving Emergency Support From Downtown Arts Community And Beyond

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

Contemporary Art: Emerging Trends and Predictions for the Future

WriterJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #38- Current Production Status with Audition Tips

Bob BlumeJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 8

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

JanArtsNYC Is Back As It Goes Online

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

The York Theatre Has Been Flooded and Needs Our Help

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 7

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2021
Read More