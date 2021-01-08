Films to Watch – Gotham Awards Best International Feature Nominee ‘Identifying Features’

Gotham Awards are on Monday and there are so many great nominees, especially in the international category this year. A great pick is Identifying Features.

The Mexican thriller is the story of Middle-aged Magdalena (Mercedes Hernandez) who has lost contact with her son after he took off with a friend from their town of Guanajuato to cross the border into the U.S., hopeful to find work. Desperate to find out what happened to him—and to know whether or not he’s even alive—she embarks on an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous journey to discover the truth. At the same time, a young man named Miguel (David Illescas) has returned to Mexico after being deported from the U.S., and eventually his path converges with Magdalena’s.

From this simple but urgent premise, director Fernanda Valadez has crafted a lyrical, suspenseful slow burn, equally constructed of moments of beauty and horror, and which leads to a startling, shattering conclusion. Winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Audience and Screenplay Awards at the Sundance Film Festival. – New Directors/New Films

Opening January 22 on Kino Marquee and virtual cinemas nationwide