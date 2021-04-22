MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Finally New York City Is Picking Up The Clues As New NYPD Unit Is To Patrol Times Square

NYPD is dispensing a new unit in Times Square to convince workers and tourists the city is a safe. They plan to add 80 police officers to Midtown. This plan to put extra cops in business districts and in all five boroughs is to help revive the city’s economy.

The rise in crime during the pandemic, is thanks to bail reform and the bussing in of the homeless in the Times Square hotels. The changes have left many people wondering, can the “crossroads of the world” comeback? Money is also being spent on a pilot program to engage the homeless, to find out how they got to be in the position they are in and to look to find services for them. What a waste of money as deBlasio bussed the homeless in from the outer boroughs. Wake up!

Another component to the Times Square Alliance’s improvement plan is adding a deputy mayor to coordinate all the city agencies that address issues in the public realm under one person.

Originally deBlasio and the local politicians didn’t want the police to deal with the homeless and drug addicts. They defunded the cops, tied the hands of the ones that were left and found out that was a bad idea. Now a failed mayor is asking the police to help clean up what he started.

It is not a flaw to fail. It is harmful when you refuse to see your failure. The good news is he has finally done something in the right direction.

