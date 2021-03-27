MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Find 'The One' in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge Week 10 – Faith and Nourishment

This week I’m talking about nourishment for the soul and the body. It’s important that you nourish yourself so that you are able to nourish others. I also offer up some simple recipes from my book starting on page 60. These recipes are simple and will make you seem like a goddess in the kitchen. On the subject of menus, I started planning for Passover, and in the process reflected on freedom, and shackles that bind us whether they be physical or mental. Even pros can have meltdowns and I share what I learned from my last one. On page 80, I write about the importance of believing in the power of “What if?”. We have to believe before we can achieve. I know this to be true. We all have moments of self doubt and in those moments, reach out to those who believe in you, even when you don’t. The power of what if, is a lot like faith, imperative for losing Covid weight or finding your life partner.

Green Soup 
Four Cups of Water

One Handful of Garlic

One White Onion

One head of celery 

Small Box of Spinach 

Small Box of Kale 

Thyme 

Rosemary

Oregano

Nutritional Yeast 

Curry (optional) 

Ginger 

Fresh Parsley

Pink Himalayan Sea Salt

Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Unsweetened Almond or Coconut Milk (For added creaminess)

Chop one handful of garlic, one white onion (or yellow), and sauté

Chop one head of celery, a small box of spinach, small box of kale

Four cups of water, add all of the ingredients (including sautéed onion and garlic) into your blender, you might have to do it in two or three batches

From your blender, pour it into a large soup pot, simmer on low heat

Add thyme, rosemary, oregano, any herbs, add one wooden spoons worth of nutritional yeast (gives it a cheesy, creamy flavor) that you love (I also like to add a bit of curry)

If you want to throw in some ginger and fresh parsley into the blender, you can do that too

Add pink Himalayan sea salt to taste and fresh ground black pepper

If you like it creamy, considering adding a carton of unsweetened almond or coconut milk

All of my friends adore my green soup, you can thank me later!


Join the program to get your sexy back, feel great and attract ‘The One’ in 2021. A healthy body is a healthy mind.

Step One: Purchase a copy of 90 Days To Husband No.2!

Step Two: Join the 90 Days To Husband No.2! Facebook group

Get more on Instagram at SamanthaBessudoDrucker

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

