Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge Week 10 – Faith and Nourishment

This week I’m talking about nourishment for the soul and the body. It’s important that you nourish yourself so that you are able to nourish others. I also offer up some simple recipes from my book starting on page 60. These recipes are simple and will make you seem like a goddess in the kitchen. On the subject of menus, I started planning for Passover, and in the process reflected on freedom, and shackles that bind us whether they be physical or mental. Even pros can have meltdowns and I share what I learned from my last one. On page 80, I write about the importance of believing in the power of “What if?”. We have to believe before we can achieve. I know this to be true. We all have moments of self doubt and in those moments, reach out to those who believe in you, even when you don’t. The power of what if, is a lot like faith, imperative for losing Covid weight or finding your life partner.
Green Soup
Four Cups of Water
One Handful of Garlic
One White Onion
One head of celery
Small Box of Spinach
Small Box of Kale
Thyme
Rosemary
Oregano
Nutritional Yeast
Curry (optional)
Ginger
Fresh Parsley
Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
Fresh Ground Black Pepper
Unsweetened Almond or Coconut Milk (For added creaminess)
Chop one handful of garlic, one white onion (or yellow), and sauté
Chop one head of celery, a small box of spinach, small box of kale
Four cups of water, add all of the ingredients (including sautéed onion and garlic) into your blender, you might have to do it in two or three batches
From your blender, pour it into a large soup pot, simmer on low heat
Add thyme, rosemary, oregano, any herbs, add one wooden spoons worth of nutritional yeast (gives it a cheesy, creamy flavor) that you love (I also like to add a bit of curry)
If you want to throw in some ginger and fresh parsley into the blender, you can do that too
Add pink Himalayan sea salt to taste and fresh ground black pepper
If you like it creamy, considering adding a carton of unsweetened almond or coconut milk
All of my friends adore my green soup, you can thank me later!
