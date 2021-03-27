Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge Week 10 – Faith and Nourishment

This week I’m talking about nourishment for the soul and the body. It’s important that you nourish yourself so that you are able to nourish others. I also offer up some simple recipes from my book starting on page 60. These recipes are simple and will make you seem like a goddess in the kitchen. On the subject of menus, I started planning for Passover, and in the process reflected on freedom, and shackles that bind us whether they be physical or mental. Even pros can have meltdowns and I share what I learned from my last one. On page 80, I write about the importance of believing in the power of “What if?”. We have to believe before we can achieve. I know this to be true. We all have moments of self doubt and in those moments, reach out to those who believe in you, even when you don’t. The power of what if, is a lot like faith, imperative for losing Covid weight or finding your life partner.

Green Soup

Four Cups of Water

One Handful of Garlic

One White Onion

One head of celery

Small Box of Spinach

Small Box of Kale

Thyme

Rosemary

Oregano

Nutritional Yeast

Curry (optional)

Ginger

Fresh Parsley

Pink Himalayan Sea Salt

Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Unsweetened Almond or Coconut Milk (For added creaminess)

Chop one handful of garlic, one white onion (or yellow), and sauté

Chop one head of celery, a small box of spinach, small box of kale

Four cups of water, add all of the ingredients (including sautéed onion and garlic) into your blender, you might have to do it in two or three batches

From your blender, pour it into a large soup pot, simmer on low heat

Add thyme, rosemary, oregano, any herbs, add one wooden spoons worth of nutritional yeast (gives it a cheesy, creamy flavor) that you love (I also like to add a bit of curry)

If you want to throw in some ginger and fresh parsley into the blender, you can do that too

Add pink Himalayan sea salt to taste and fresh ground black pepper

If you like it creamy, considering adding a carton of unsweetened almond or coconut milk

All of my friends adore my green soup, you can thank me later!



