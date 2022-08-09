Firecracker Entertainment Sparks Opportunity for Independent Creatives

New production house offers space for creatives to collaborate, explore, and expand their art –

FORKS, WA – August 3, 2022 – Independent author M.B. Thurman, creator of The Summoned Series of books, today announced the formation of Firecracker Entertainment in partnership with actress Samantha Rose Baldwin. Projects will span from book publication to music production to immersive theatre experiences and beyond.

A full-service media house, Firecracker Ent. has three projects scheduled for 2022, with the Summoned Audiobook slated as its first release. Featuring a diverse ensemble cast, the audiobook stars Samantha Rose Baldwin as heroine Hadley Weston and Mateus Ward as romantic counterpart Fitz MacGregor.

“From the beginning, I envisioned Summoned as a fully immersive experience for the reader. From print to audio to visuals, I wanted readers to enjoy an elevated experience in the Summoned universe. But I struggled to find partners who could help bring this vision to life, which made me realize there was an industry gap when it comes to supporting independent creators,” said M.B. Thurman, Executive, Firecracker Ent. “In response to that need, Firecracker Ent. provides space for creatives to collaborate, explore, and expand their art.”

Five projects are slated for production in 2023, including original music inspired by The Summoned Series;

the Summoned: Immersive Experience; and publication of Crossed, Book II of The Summoned Series. Firecracker Ent. will collaborate with artists creating works in the Summoned universe, as well as those who have been previously hindered by the business of artistic industries.

“It’s important to foster safe spaces for artists where there are no rules and no boundaries, only resources,” said Samantha Rose Baldwin, Producer, Firecracker Ent. “Working with M.B. to build the world of Summoned has been so freeing, because we’ve been able to craft an environment that allows for creativity without the limitations that might impede our process. We look forward to offering artists those same opportunities through Firecracker Ent.”

Independent author M.B. Thurman has been building the world of Summoned since publishing the first book in the series in December 2020. Thurman’s initial effort in creating an immersive Summoned world was